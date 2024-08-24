Bench Racing | Ironman National Timed Qualifying

Bench Racing
2024 Pro Motocross
2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
2024 AMA Pro Motocross
Ironman MX
imbench

Practice starts in less than 15 minutes!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

250 B Qualifying 1

IMG 9506
4

GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

250 A Qualifying 1

IMG 9507 0
3
DrinkMoreWater 2 hours ago
2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago

Not bad kenny.

When was the last time a Rmz250 was on the podium ?

 

Also another example of rider > bIke.

14
Ramrod 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Drew Adams fastest after first qualifier??  Maybe a smoother track but the kid rips!  Qualifier two will tell the story.

13
1 hour ago
DrinkMoreWater wrote:

Not bad kenny.

When was the last time a Rmz250 was on the podium ?

 

Also another example of rider > bIke.

Alex Martin Outdoors, and probably Jimmy D indoors?

4
creature654 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
DrinkMoreWater wrote:

Not bad kenny.

When was the last time a Rmz250 was on the podium ?

 

Also another example of rider > bIke.

I believe that would’ve been A Mart in 2020 at Millville

6
kawasa84 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Adams lays down a 2:13?? First session but damn

2
1
mgifracing 1 hour ago
1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago

Goood morning Motoheads. Parts guy clocking in. Bound to not to get to watch any if it. Keep me posted gang.😎

2
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

450 B Qualifying 1

IMG 9508 2
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago

450 A Qualifying 1

450aq1 39

1
1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 43 minutes ago

Finally got a minute to post.  Great track and weather looking really nice.  Last time I was here was the first race in 2014 mudfest.IMG 7420 1

8

parkman 1 hour ago
1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago
mxcat324 wrote:
Finally got a minute to post.  Great track and weather looking really nice.  Last time I was here was the first race in 2014 mudfest.

Finally got a minute to post.  Great track and weather looking really nice.  Last time I was here was the first race in 2014 mudfest.IMG 7420 1

Ironically, I'm actually watching that 2014 Ironman race right now on YouTube. 😄

Thankful for good weather today.

https://youtu.be/61PmGjMSjf4?si=eePyxeKTe4siSb07

1
quadzrulebro 58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago
mxcat324 wrote:
Finally got a minute to post.  Great track and weather looking really nice.  Last time I was here was the first race in 2014 mudfest.

Finally got a minute to post.  Great track and weather looking really nice.  Last time I was here was the first race in 2014 mudfest.IMG 7420 1

parkman wrote:

Ironically, I'm actually watching that 2014 Ironman race right now on YouTube. 😄

Thankful for good weather today.

https://youtu.be/61PmGjMSjf4?si=eePyxeKTe4siSb07

I can’t wait until my kid’s soccer game is over so I can charge out there!

1
Press516 50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago

West coast check in (well, AZ actually).  Getting set up for RDL.  Just checked the Q1 times, looks like we're in for some fun today.  Q1 can sometimes set the gate picks, but Q2 tells the better story.

Bummed were at the last race of the year already!!!  At least MXoN is still ahead.

1
GD2 44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago Edited Date/Time 43 minutes ago

250 B Qualifying 2

IMG 9509 0.jpeg?VersionId=jLnv3Pd

2
ky_savage 41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago

I'm liking Drew Adams.  Humble young man.

7
1

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Ironman National Timed Qualifying