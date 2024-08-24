Bench Racing | Ironman National Timed Qualifying

Related: Bench Racing 2024 Pro Motocross 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Ironman MX Pagination 1 of 2 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Next page Next › GD2 Posts 13069 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 602nd GD2 8/24/2024 - 4:45am 8/24/2024 - 4:45am Practice starts in less than 15 minutes!Race Day LinksContent Hub 1 Save | Quote Log in or register to post comments WhatsStoppingU Posts 778 Joined 5/14/2018 Location Torrington, CT US WhatsStoppingU 2 hours ago 2 hours ago . 1 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments centralcalmx Posts 512 Joined 4/1/2008 Location Madera, CA US Fantasy 128th centralcalmx 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Brapppppp!! Drew Adams fastest after first qualifier?? Maybe a smoother track but the kid rips! Qualifier two will tell the story.

Not bad kenny.When was the last time a Rmz250 was on the podium ? Also another example of rider > bIke.

Ken only 0.3 off the pace. Alex Martin Outdoors, and probably Jimmy D indoors?

I believe that would've been A Mart in 2020 at Millville

Gmornin, vital bros!

Adams lays down a 2:13?? First session but damn Yea hes the real deal, some great young riders coming though.

Goood morning Motoheads. Parts guy clocking in. Bound to not to get to watch any if it. Keep me posted gang.😎 This is gonna be good!

450 B Qualifying 1

450 A Qualifying 1

Finally got a minute to post. Great track and weather looking really nice. Last time I was here was the first race in 2014 mudfest. Ironically, I'm actually watching that 2014 Ironman race right now on YouTube. 😄Thankful for good weather today.https://youtu.be/61PmGjMSjf4?si=eePyxeKTe4siSb07 I can't wait until my kid's soccer game is over so I can charge out there! Adams with another 2:13.

Holeshot bitc........ er, never mind.

250 B Qualifying 2

I'm liking Drew Adams. Humble young man. Kind of a lame track map this week?

Good morning Sir !! .
Brapppppp!! Podium?
Drew Adams is going to be fun to watch today.
250 B Qualifying 1
250 A Qualifying 1
Not bad kenny.
When was the last time a Rmz250 was on the podium ?
Also another example of rider > bIke.
Ken only 0.3 off the pace.
Drew Adams fastest after first qualifier?? Maybe a smoother track but the kid rips! Qualifier two will tell the story.
Alex Martin Outdoors, and probably Jimmy D indoors?
I believe that would’ve been A Mart in 2020 at Millville
Gmornin, vital bros!
Adams lays down a 2:13?? First session but damn
Yea hes the real deal, some great young riders coming though.
Goood morning Motoheads. Parts guy clocking in. Bound to not to get to watch any if it. Keep me posted gang.😎
This is gonna be good!
450 B Qualifying 1
450 A Qualifying 1
Finally got a minute to post. Great track and weather looking really nice. Last time I was here was the first race in 2014 mudfest.
Ironically, I'm actually watching that 2014 Ironman race right now on YouTube. 😄
Thankful for good weather today.
https://youtu.be/61PmGjMSjf4?si=eePyxeKTe4siSb07
I can’t wait until my kid’s soccer game is over so I can charge out there!
West coast check in (well, AZ actually). Getting set up for RDL. Just checked the Q1 times, looks like we're in for some fun today. Q1 can sometimes set the gate picks, but Q2 tells the better story.
Bummed were at the last race of the year already!!! At least MXoN is still ahead.
Adams with another 2:13.
Holeshot bitc........ er, never mind.
250 B Qualifying 2
I'm liking Drew Adams. Humble young man.
Kind of a lame track map this week?
Good morning Sir !!
Look at all that shade.
Adams looks like a real deal.
Chickens before they hatch
