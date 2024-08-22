Ironman National & MXGP of Switzerland Links

Ironman National - Round 11
Animated Track Map
Tickets
Track Info
Official SuperMotocross Website
Official Pro Motocross Website
Season TV Schedule
Watch Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 7:00 AM Pacific, 9:00 AM Central, 10:00 AM Eastern
Watch the Motos LIVE on Peacock at 10:00 AM Pacific, 12:00 PM Central, 1:00 PM Eastern
Watch the Motos LIVE on Telemundo at 10:00 AM Pacific, 12:00 PM Central, 1:00 PM Eastern
Watch the Encore Broadcast on CNBC on August 25th/26th at 11:00 PM Pacific (August 25th), 1:00 AM Central (August 26th), 2:00 AM Eastern (August 26th)
Scouting Moto Combine Entry List
250 Entry List
450 Entry List
Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results
Schedule (Eastern Time):
MXGP of Switzerland - Round 17
Tickets
Track Info
Official MXGP Website
LIVE Online Broadcast on MXGP-TV
MXGP Entry List
MX2 Entry List
EMX250 Entry List
EMX125 Entry List
MXE Entry List
The CBS Sports Network air times for the 2nd Swiss MX2 & MXGP motos. Subject to being wrong, check your local listings.
