Ironman National & MXGP of Switzerland Links

2024 Pro Motocross
2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
2024 AMA Pro Motocross
Ironman MX
2024 MXGP
Ironman National - Round 11

Animated Track Map
Tickets
Track Info

Official SuperMotocross Website
Official Pro Motocross Website
Season TV Schedule

Watch Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 7:00 AM Pacific, 9:00 AM Central, 10:00 AM Eastern
Watch the Motos LIVE on Peacock at 10:00 AM Pacific, 12:00 PM Central, 1:00 PM Eastern
Watch the Motos LIVE on Telemundo at 10:00 AM Pacific, 12:00 PM Central, 1:00 PM Eastern
Watch the Encore Broadcast on CNBC on August 25th/26th at 11:00 PM Pacific (August 25th), 1:00 AM Central (August 26th), 2:00 AM Eastern (August 26th)

Scouting Moto Combine Entry List
250 Entry List
450 Entry List

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

Schedule (Eastern Time):

MXGP of Switzerland - Round 17

Tickets
Track Info
Official MXGP Website

LIVE Online Broadcast on MXGP-TV 

Live Timing
Results

MXGP Entry List
MX2 Entry List
EMX250 Entry List
EMX125 Entry List
MXE Entry List

Timetable (Local Time)

The CBS Sports Network air times for the 2nd Swiss MX2 & MXGP motos.  Subject to being wrong, check your local listings.

