POLL: Do Fans Take it too Far?

We've got a serious case of facepalm here, do you agree?
Michael's Take: There's always that guy...or a few per se. Last year, at Hangtown, I ran across a few spectators holding up a derogatory sign towards Marvin Musquin, even waving it in his wife's face as she passed by. As I wondered by with my cameras they shouted for me to take a photo...I lifted my camera, then set it down and told them they were a disgrace to our sport. They went from being quite proud of themselves to quite pissed at me. Sadly, these kind of shenanigans are perpetrated by a few at nearly every race. This year, Musquin has faced some negative response on a few podiums but this guy shoving a middle finger towards his face takes the cake in my book. Se let's hear it, is this kind of behavior okay in most eyes or should someone snap that finger for him? Video and poll options below.
mikec265
7/8/2018 7:21 PM
If Marv cross jumped me like he did to Kenny....
He deserved more than the one finger salute for that one. I'd say if your gonna do that kinda crap then be prepared for shenanigans from some drunken pissed fans.
MXMattii
7/8/2018 7:17 PM
American fans like foreigners as long they don't become to dominant. Marvin Musquin has been popular for a long time, but now Ryan Dungey is gone and he became the number one of team KTM some Americans get sour. Especially when they see that Marvin really can make Tomac and all others work for it.
Same with Pourcel, only thing is that he started to dominate from the moment he put his bike behind the gate. So the hate started immediately too. Arnaud Tonus for example never won in the US, so he never got this kind of treatment. Dylan Ferrandis last year also didn't got this kind of treatment but if he keeps developing like this he will become one of the new enemies.
Maybe the AMA should decide to close Supercross and Motocross for foreigners. That prevents those idiots from being butt hurt, because with only Americans in the race only Americans can win.
Bye the way luckily Marv' doesn't react like his fellow countrymen Eric Cantona. When he got mistreated by the fans he just kicked him in the face. Same with Bart Wellens, Sven Nys and Richard Groenedael in Cyclocross.
observeroffacts
7/8/2018 6:28 PM
1200 votes so far. 1100 say it’s too far. There’s your answer.
Texas Built
7/8/2018 6:12 PM
Next step people will be getting beat up at the races for wearing a MM25 tshirt.
Texas Built
7/8/2018 5:55 PM
I cant stand Mavin at all, but that was uncalled for. What a total maroon....
tempura
7/8/2018 5:51 PM
Not good... if only he realised what a dickhead he is..
It’s obvious, Marvin gets hate because he’s a non-American.
It’s unfortunate this sport attracts uneducated rednecks. I wouldn’t blame any foreign rider for not going to the US to race, disgraceful attitude shown by so called Moto fans...
Helder
7/8/2018 5:23 PM
What a smoker fuk me, no need for it week in week out these guys look like morans....
Walter White
7/8/2018 5:50 PM
As a fan from Michigan, it’s completely embarrassing. Red Bud is a special race and people like that can go pack sand. I don’t care how much someone doesn’t like a rider, you have to respect them for what they do and what they risk out there. Dude is a turd and made himself look like a total doucher.
mofat01
7/8/2018 5:17 PM
It's uncalled for but unfortunately this is nothing compared to the drunken tards at NFL games. These people are cowards, he knows Marv can't touch him. Marv handled it like a gentleman.
kgmkgm
7/8/2018 4:49 PM
Another sour grapes US-obsessed turd who can't ride anyway. You think MM25 gives a fuck about your fat fingers when he's plowing his hot wife on a pile of 10 million dollars? Cool finger, bro. Use it on your clutch, or shut the fuck up
kriiner223
7/8/2018 5:00 PM
Not to be a smart ass, but that's his right hand he's using lol
rutsmash
7/8/2018 6:25 PM
That should tell you what a turd he is...doesn't even know his clutch hand from his brake hand....har
-MAVERICK-
7/8/2018 4:39 PM
I thought unregistered users couldn't vote. What gives?
Dude flipping the bird can EABOD. Fuck that guy!
Il peut manger d'la merde est mon opinion.
ML512
7/8/2018 4:46 PM
That’s for the forum like and dislike. Standard polls are set for anyone to vote.
kb228
7/8/2018 4:38 PM
I thought that was really funny haha
slowpoke105
7/8/2018 4:17 PM
Can we at least agree he his a dirty rider that cross jumps everyone?
Texas Built
7/8/2018 5:58 PM
I miss racing in the old days. No safe spaces, no crying about cross jumpers and dirty riders. You just raced.
tprice07
7/8/2018 4:14 PM
That is so pathetic. I hope that guy gets called out in his dumb actions. Marvin is one of the nicest guys around and he takes that stuff to heart. Way to represent our country you puke.
Ebs
7/8/2018 4:13 PM
An overwhelming majority were celebrating the win with Marvin. It's a bit of a bummer that this something of focus out of all of that, one sad clown in a sea of positivity.
bd
7/8/2018 3:54 PM
Individuals have a right to free speech on public property. I’ll never get why fans CHEER when riders crash or come up short, talk shit on the back of the pack or just express hate. The MM25 boo birds don’t know racing and how fortunate we are to have him in our series. Fuck those haters!
kgmkgm
7/8/2018 4:48 PM
Ain't public property, bud.
cmotodad
7/8/2018 4:51 PM
Actions like that are class-less and pathetic. Whether Marv is liked or disliked, he is definitely not being appreciated for his talent on a dirt bike or as a person with class and dignity. I'm sure the bird flipper would have reacted with the child-like mentality he displayed.