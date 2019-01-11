Hey folks,



I’m excited to announce that I have taken a position here at Vital MX as an Editor-At-Large. I’ll be involved with their bike testing department, as well as a couple other features here on the site. One of those, titled @PING, will be a weekly question and answer column that will post every Friday and provide insight on the most pressing issues in our sport. The answers may, or may not, contain humor, sarcasm, and/or toxic masculinity.



Post your questions on this thread or simply drop me an email to ping@vitalmx.com



Remember, there are no stupid questions… and if there are, I’ll answer them appropriately.



See you back here every Friday.



PING