dpingree101

dpingree101







11/1/2019 7:10 AM

Hey folks,

I’m excited to announce that I have taken a position here at Vital MX as an Editor-At-Large. I’ll be involved with their bike testing department, as well as a couple other features here on the site. One of those, titled @PING, will be a weekly question and answer column that will post every Friday and provide insight on the most pressing issues in our sport. The answers may, or may not, contain humor, sarcasm, and/or toxic masculinity.

Post your questions on this thread or simply drop me an email to ping@vitalmx.com

Remember, there are no stupid questions… and if there are, I’ll answer them appropriately.

See you back here every Friday.

PING



sleeve1

sleeve1







11/1/2019 7:11 AM

Welcome aboard Ping.
This will get very interesting quickly....



if you're gonna be dumb, you better be tough

Boomslang

Boomslang







11/1/2019 7:13 AM

Welcome DP, you bring them porkchops?



Grenader26

Grenader26







11/1/2019 7:18 AM

And boom goes the dynamite!



Zesiger 112

Zesiger 112







11/1/2019 7:24 AM

Welcome ping!



Boomslang

Boomslang







11/1/2019 7:27 AM

.....talking about these...??????



.....and to wash the whole lot down....



Merry Christmas....



DoctorJD

DoctorJD







11/1/2019 7:32 AM

Welcome aboard, Ping!



TogaSet

TogaSet







11/1/2019 7:43 AM

Good news !



theycallmeebryan

theycallmeebryan







11/1/2019 7:48 AM

Heard it through the grape vine the other day. Happy for you DP! Can't wait to see what kind of content you create under team yellow.



2018 Alta Redshift MXR
2019 Alta Redshift EXR
2015 Kawasaki KX450f
2004 Kawasaki KX125

mikec265

mikec265







11/1/2019 7:54 AM

Is anything similar to "Ask Ping" going to be on here? Sequel to "Chinese Takeout"?



Looby321

Looby321







11/1/2019 8:01 AM

Well this sounds familiar....I approve.



JWACK

JWACK







11/1/2019 8:04 AM

Maybe now we can bottom-out some A-KIT.!



Red Crawford

Red Crawford







11/1/2019 8:08 AM

Are Vitards cool now? I seem to remember some comments.... Welcome to the asylum.



“Men, we are surrounded by the enemy. We have the greatest opportunity ever presented an army. We can attack in any direction.”
― General Anthony McAuliffe, 101st Airborne, while addressing troops at Bastogne during the Battle
of the Bulge.

peelout

peelout







11/1/2019 8:12 AM

hell yeah, bro!



peltier626

peltier626







11/1/2019 8:22 AM
Edited Date/Time: 11/1/2019 8:23 AM

I could have sworn i read the ping needed a break and what not. Fallacy



Xracer

Xracer







11/1/2019 8:30 AM

Thank God



Boomslang

Boomslang







11/1/2019 8:40 AM

Red Crawford wrote:

Are Vitards cool now? I seem to remember some comments.... Welcome to the asylum.

Hahahaha...the Vitard Asylum....the Mods here need to have a section (for all to see) where the loonies get put on lock-down for a period to cool off.

I like that slogan, "Vitards Are Cool"...Perhaps some t- shirts in future, I'll buy a couple.



Boomslang

Boomslang







11/1/2019 8:43 AM

peltier626 wrote:

I could have sworn i read the ping needed a break and what not. Fallacy

I hope he has good health Insurance...he may need a good Shrink in the near future.



cjmx

cjmx







11/1/2019 9:02 AM

sweet!



TSCHAM101

TSCHAM101







11/1/2019 9:12 AM

Welcome Ping! thats badass...



MOTOXSTATION

MOTOXSTATION







11/1/2019 9:24 AM

Looking forward to the added content! 👍



Last Braaap

Last Braaap







11/1/2019 9:28 AM

Red Crawford wrote:

Are Vitards cool now? I seem to remember some comments.... Welcome to the asylum.

I think that Vitards can't be cool in any way shape or form.

Your question is like if 40 yo parents ask their kid if they are cool. The kid most likely will roll eyes and fortnite-dance away from the room.



My third and last attempt to establish account on this website.

I am really proud to be:
- Vitard
- Filthy Euro
- Life-long Zook fan - even when i poop-talk about it a lot; cuz mofos in Hamamatsu are crazy

Ramrod

Ramrod







11/1/2019 9:31 AM

Does this mean Whiskey Throttle Show will remain business as usual?



GuyB

GuyB
Administrator









11/1/2019 9:34 AM

Last Braaap wrote:

I think that Vitards can't be cool in any way shape or form.

Your question is like if 40 yo parents ask their kid if they are cool. The kid most likely will roll eyes and fortnite-dance away from the room.

Says the guy who has, “Proud to be a Vitard,” in his signature.

I didn’t coin the nickname. I’m not particularly fond of it. It doesn’t apply to all the members here, but sometimes it’s appropriate.



Preston412

Preston412







11/1/2019 9:37 AM

Welcome



Thanks for your Support
Bell, Gaerne, 100%, Mobius, FXR, Pirelli, ProTaper, Torc1, Yoshimura, Beck's Tech Suspension and Tuning

Ted722

Ted722







11/1/2019 9:42 AM
Edited Date/Time: 11/1/2019 2:48 PM

Ping, there’s a book out there with your name on it! Define the title anyway you want, but a lot of us are ancient and can be looney at times. Keep telling those great stories and Congrats!



Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp







11/1/2019 9:43 AM
Edited Date/Time: 11/1/2019 9:45 AM

Glad to have you here DP! Wait, it's Friday and you're on the payroll, how about some banter on this thread?

Let's see if you're allowed to talk about manufacturer's? What do you think about PDS for jumping, and should we rightly blame it for ending JM2's career?



2015 Beta 500 RS, history: 99 KTM 300, 87 CR250, 84 KLR 600, 82 GPZ 550, 81 KX 250, 80 KX 250, 79 Montesa 414 VE, 78 250 VB, 77 360 VB, 76 360 VA, 75 YZ 125, 74 TM 125, 72 TS 125, 60's West Bend Go Boy Kart

Shredder

Shredder







11/1/2019 9:45 AM

peltier626 wrote:

I could have sworn i read the ping needed a break and what not. Fallacy

Yeah, I read that too in last week's Racerhead. I guess the week off really rejuvenated him :-)



MXSki

MXSki







11/1/2019 10:08 AM

Hell Yeah!! This is Awesome!
One's loss is another Gain!



slipdog

slipdog







11/1/2019 10:08 AM

This is good news for Vital, welcome!


