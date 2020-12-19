12 Days of MXmas: Ride Engineering

It's that time of year. Let's dive into the 12 Days of MXmas. What? You don't know how this works? We can help with that.

For each of the 12 Days, we’ve got a cool product from one of our awesome elves...er, Vital MX sponsors. Each of these make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But as a bonus, we’re also giving each of these featured items to one of the Vital MX members on the Nice List.

How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but it’s fast and free to sign up. Are you ready? Let’s do this.

How about a brand-specific day in our dozen gift ideas? Ride Engineering has a Performance Link ($219.95) for the Suzuki RM-Z 250 (2019 & later) and the RM-Z 450 (2018 and later) that they say will lower the back of the bike 6mm, while helping balance the chassis by eliminating the excessive sag required to get the weight off the overly sensitive front end. It will also help reduce wallowing, improve ground clearance, and put more preload in the shock. Their recommended sag is 107-108 mm, with the fork height set at 5-7 mm from flush.

You can check out this and a whole bunch of other cool items at Ride Engineering.

As usual, don't forget to leave a comment below for a chance to win one of these.