Spring Creek MX - Main Races Bench Racing

Looking like it's gonna be a mudder!
Holeshot in the mud?!
Starts 2pm EST right?
Yeah, as Colin says, is the racing still scheduled to start in 20 minutes....2EST?
Might not start till closer to 3 central time.
450 A practice was cut short after 10min for lighting. 450 B practice will go at 1pm, top 40 oa will go to motos. 250 moto 1 will start at 2pm. No talk of shortening motos or only racing one moto. Lockout time will be pushed to 2pm local— PulpMX Fantasy (@PulpMXFantasy) July 20, 2019
What happens to live TV in this case?
Guessing it's out the window and replaced with something else.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
No idea about live TV but hopefully NBC can have their shit together so we can watch on the app. At Red Bud NBC said there was a 30 minute break but there wasn't so for half the moto you couldn't bring up the stream to watch.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
and now... we wait..
Live TV says weather delay.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Any word on the conditions, besides just wet??? Soupy slick mud with rain expected all day, or tacky slop or what?
Mav tv is showing last years ironman race
Gettin us pumped up to watch a mud race with a
mud race?
Fuck weather, I can't enjoy life without Mx 😠😠
If someone can send me a link I’ll be your best friend. My internet isn’t working
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Man, kind of a crazy feeling being left in the dark about what's going on there. Imagine if live timing didn't work.
If they're running qualifiers why aren't they broadcasting them?
Postponed until 3pm
I was just so confused seeing plessinger racing until I realized it was old footage.
I don't have to be as smart as you hope to be some day anymore.