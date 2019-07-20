Forum Main Moto-Related Spring Creek MX - Main Races Bench Racing

Spring Creek MX - Main Races Bench Racing

GD2

GD2

Posts: 7674

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

7/20/2019 10:29 AM



Looking like it's gonna be a mudder!

olds cool

olds cool

Posts: 2013

Joined: 1/17/2010

Location: Claremont, NC USA

7/20/2019 10:32 AM

Holeshot in the mud?!

|

colintrax

colintrax

Posts: 3601

Joined: 8/25/2015

Location: Taylorsville, GA USA

7/20/2019 10:35 AM

Starts 2pm EST right?

|

MOTO120

MOTO120

Posts: 893

Joined: 3/21/2010

Location: MOTO, IL USA

7/20/2019 10:38 AM

Yeah, as Colin says, is the racing still scheduled to start in 20 minutes....2EST?

|

-MAVERICK-

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 16107

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

7/20/2019 10:40 AM

colintrax wrote:

Starts 2pm EST right?

Yep.

|

crusty_xx

crusty_xx

Posts: 5362

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

7/20/2019 10:43 AM

colintrax wrote:

Starts 2pm EST right?

Doesn't look like it.
The just tweeted that 450 Group B qualifying will be at 2PM ET.

|

TDeath21

TDeath21

Posts: 5185

Joined: 2/22/2011

Location: MO, USA

7/20/2019 10:45 AM

Might not start till closer to 3 central time.

|

Moto Obsessed

Moto Obsessed

Posts: 581

Joined: 12/27/2018

Location: NC, USA

7/20/2019 10:47 AM



|

-MAVERICK-

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 16107

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

7/20/2019 10:48 AM

What happens to live TV in this case?

Guessing it's out the window and replaced with something else.

|

jorgechavez

jorgechavez

Posts: 3065

Joined: 3/1/2017

Location: CAN

7/20/2019 10:53 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

What happens to live TV in this case?

Guessing it's out the window and replaced with something else.

No idea about live TV but hopefully NBC can have their shit together so we can watch on the app. At Red Bud NBC said there was a 30 minute break but there wasn't so for half the moto you couldn't bring up the stream to watch.

|

-MAVERICK-

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 16107

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

7/20/2019 10:58 AM

jorgechavez wrote:

No idea about live TV but hopefully NBC can have their shit together so we can watch on the app. At Red Bud NBC said there was a 30 minute break but there wasn't so for half the moto you couldn't bring up the stream to watch.

Really? I didn't miss a single minute of racing at RedBud.

|

Reese95w

Reese95w

Posts: 9879

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

7/20/2019 10:58 AM
Edited Date/Time: 7/20/2019 11:07 AM

|

Moto Obsessed

Moto Obsessed

Posts: 581

Joined: 12/27/2018

Location: NC, USA

7/20/2019 11:00 AM

and now... we wait..

|

-MAVERICK-

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 16107

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

7/20/2019 11:01 AM

Live TV says weather delay.

|

Moto Obsessed

Moto Obsessed

Posts: 581

Joined: 12/27/2018

Location: NC, USA

7/20/2019 11:02 AM

Any word on the conditions, besides just wet??? Soupy slick mud with rain expected all day, or tacky slop or what?

|

yamaharider471

yamaharider471

Posts: 476

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Sacramento, CA USA

7/20/2019 11:03 AM

Mav tv is showing last years ironman race

|

Dirtydeeds

Dirtydeeds

Posts: 453

Joined: 3/22/2016

Location: USA

7/20/2019 11:04 AM

Gettin us pumped up to watch a mud race with a
mud race?

|

colintrax

colintrax

Posts: 3601

Joined: 8/25/2015

Location: Taylorsville, GA USA

7/20/2019 11:05 AM

yamaharider471 wrote:

Mav tv is showing last years ironman race

Better than nothing. App is just the waiting screen

|

Mavetism

Mavetism

Posts: 69

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: DEU

7/20/2019 11:08 AM

Fuck weather, I can't enjoy life without Mx 😠😠

|

BMc914

BMc914

Posts: 42

Joined: 11/23/2018

Location: Denver, CO USA

7/20/2019 11:09 AM

https://twitter.com/ProMotocross/status/1152634453719703552?s=20

|

jorgechavez

jorgechavez

Posts: 3065

Joined: 3/1/2017

Location: CAN

7/20/2019 11:10 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Really? I didn't miss a single minute of racing at RedBud.

You must've kept the stream page open and it automatically went to the 250 stream. If you closed the page you weren't able to bring it back up because NBC had the race starting half hour later than it was.

|

gnarwhip

gnarwhip

Posts: 1684

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Los Angeles, CA USA

7/20/2019 11:11 AM

If someone can send me a link I’ll be your best friend. My internet isn’t working

|

Reese95w

Reese95w

Posts: 9879

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

7/20/2019 11:12 AM


|

-MAVERICK-

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 16107

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

7/20/2019 11:12 AM

jorgechavez wrote:

No idea about live TV but hopefully NBC can have their shit together so we can watch on the app. At Red Bud NBC said there was a 30 minute break but there wasn't so for half the moto you couldn't bring up the stream to watch.

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Really? I didn't miss a single minute of racing at RedBud.

jorgechavez wrote:

You must've kept the stream page open and it automatically went to the 250 stream. If you closed the page you weren't able to bring it back up because NBC had the race starting half hour later than it was.

That could be. The first few races I had to back out and select each moto. The last two races I just left the page open and the races just kept on rolling.

|

tcallahan707

tcallahan707

Posts: 1512

Joined: 4/5/2016

Location: Morrison, CO USA

7/20/2019 11:12 AM

Man, kind of a crazy feeling being left in the dark about what's going on there. Imagine if live timing didn't work.

|

-MAVERICK-

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 16107

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

7/20/2019 11:14 AM

gnarwhip wrote:

If someone can send me a link I’ll be your best friend. My internet isn’t working

Need internet to stream a link.

|

Reese95w

Reese95w

Posts: 9879

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

7/20/2019 11:15 AM


|

Crossup

Crossup

Posts: 706

Joined: 12/13/2007

Location: Freetown, MA USA

7/20/2019 11:16 AM

If they're running qualifiers why aren't they broadcasting them?

|

superfan316

superfan316

Posts: 59

Joined: 8/23/2016

Location: IN, USA

7/20/2019 11:18 AM

Postponed until 3pm

|

FLmxer

FLmxer

Posts: 4807

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: SouthWest, FL USA

7/20/2019 11:18 AM

I was just so confused seeing plessinger racing until I realized it was old footage.

|

