Spring Creek MX Links

Spring Creek - Round 8

Animated Track Map
Track Info / Tickets

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

Qualifying LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 8:15 AM Pacific, 11:15 AM Eastern
1st Motos LIVE on MavTV at 11 AM Pacific, 2 PM Eastern
2nd Motos TAPE DELAYED on NBCSN at 10 PM Pacific, 1 AM Eastern
All Motos LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 11 AM Pacific, 2 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold package right here.

Schedule (Central Time):


Vital MX Twitter
Vital MX Homepage
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
7/17/2019 2:49 PM

Mike Brown is in for the 125 All Star Race.

7/18/2019 8:38 PM

It's supposed to cool off in MN by Saturday, but thunder storms in the forecast for Saturday.

