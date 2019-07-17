Spring Creek MX Links

Spring Creek - Round 8
Animated Track Map
Track Info / Tickets
Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results
Qualifying LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 8:15 AM Pacific, 11:15 AM Eastern
1st Motos LIVE on MavTV at 11 AM Pacific, 2 PM Eastern
2nd Motos TAPE DELAYED on NBCSN at 10 PM Pacific, 1 AM Eastern
All Motos LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 11 AM Pacific, 2 PM Eastern
U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold package right here.
Schedule (Central Time):
Vital MX Twitter
Vital MX Homepage
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
