Rene Hofer RIP

The KTM GP rider Passed away after getting caught in an avalanche skiing with friends today. Very sad. RIP.
Day in day out working in a high risk environment, and a freak ski accident is what calls him home……
Enjoy every day, because no one knows just how many their going to get.
RIP Rene, prayers to you and your loved ones.
Devastated
Oh man, very sad. RIP and condolences to all his friends family.
Fuck, that’s tragic. I can’t even begin… that’s crazy.
Rene was 19 years old. Rest in peace and I hope his friends and family are doing okay right now. This is so sad.
Rene was 19 years old. Rest in peace and I hope his friends and family are doing okay right now. This is so sad.
Well 2 of his friends also got killed unfortunately
Very sad , the kid ripped...
Dreadful- so young and getting so good on that KTM- aah its just too sad.
As said- who knows what can happen each day to day or minute to minute even .... 'live every moment like its your last', to coin a phrase but not sure that's so easy; as otherwise we would be possibly expecting a possible disaster all the time .... and in everything we do!
Such sad news and an outstanding young rider for sure. RIP
Always was an excellent rider ...... at crashing usually
Heartbreaking
Rip, such a bright future ahead of him.
Such a terrible tragedy. Condolences to his family, friends and team and also his two friends who were also taken, all far too young.
That is horrible news. RIP Rene and friends
RIP. Far too young.
Oh man that's horrible!
It's a strange world sometimes.. Would love to know how it all works one day
why am I reading this? ..... Oh christ, now I'm posting...... shiiiiiiiit!!
Just saw this on Facebook. Had to read it twice, thought it was a joke at first.
RIP.
Absolutely devastating. Can’t believe it. RIP Rene.
Man that is unbelievable. It was a pleasure to watch him progress this season and get his first win. He seemed to always be smiling and was really into his family. Horrible horrible news. He still has a story posted on his IG…. Looks like his sister was there skiing too. Omg :/
I can't believe it man. I just looked at Instagram and it was the first thing that popped up. Absolutely devastating. i feel so sorry for his family. RIP Rene.
I was just going through my saved pics to get some of him and this one about jumped out of the screen
why am I reading this? ..... Oh christ, now I'm posting...... shiiiiiiiit!!
What the fuck. That is fucking horrific RIP to Rene, his friends and anyone else who was caught up in it.
Absolutely shocking... Far too young, he had his whole life ahead of him.
Dang it, far too young. RIP Rene.
Wow. Unbelievable. RIP.
Ride in Peace, Rene. He was a year younger than my oldest son. I can't imagine what his parents are going through.
Devastating. Hard to comprehend. Ride is peace Rene
This can’t be true! I can’t believe I’m reading this. God bless Rene, prayers and thought go out to his family and friends. I’m shook. RIP Rene
Absolute tragedy... RIP young man. Prayers to all...
Oh my god this is fucking terrible! Following all the GP stuff religiously over quite a few years , I watched him come up from mini's. Such an awesome talent that was just coming into his own in MX2. My thoughts and prayers go out to all his family and friends. So gutted right now I don't even know what else to say. Rest in peace young man.
This same thought runs through my head all the time Jem. I don't think I'll ever know the answer.
