Rene Hofer RIP

biglad

biglad

Posts: 37

Joined: 6/6/2021

Location: Temecula bro, CA USA

12/4/2021 2:29 PM

The KTM GP rider Passed away after getting caught in an avalanche skiing with friends today. Very sad. RIP. Photo

|

Mossy940

Mossy940

Posts: 57

Joined: 10/20/2020

Location: La Quinta, CA USA

12/4/2021 2:35 PM

Day in day out working in a high risk environment, and a freak ski accident is what calls him home……

Enjoy every day, because no one knows just how many their going to get.

RIP Rene, prayers to you and your loved ones.

|

Richard Tease II

Richard Tease II

Posts: 1269

Joined: 7/8/2015

Location: BumfarkIdaho, VGB

12/4/2021 2:37 PM

Devastated

|

DA498

DA498

Posts: 1248

Joined: 10/11/2008

Location: Milliken, CO USA

12/4/2021 2:48 PM

Oh man, very sad. RIP and condolences to all his friends family.

|

luke11

luke11

Posts: 319

Joined: 6/4/2018

Location: Worcestershire, GBR

12/4/2021 2:50 PM

Fuck, that’s tragic. I can’t even begin… that’s crazy.

|

devindavisphoto

devindavisphoto

Posts: 1345

Joined: 3/19/2018

Location: Santa Paula, CA USA

12/4/2021 2:51 PM

Rene was 19 years old. Rest in peace and I hope his friends and family are doing okay right now. This is so sad.

|

wideopen198

wideopen198

Posts: 1033

Joined: 9/21/2015

Location: NLD

12/4/2021 2:54 PM

devindavisphoto wrote:

Rene was 19 years old. Rest in peace and I hope his friends and family are doing okay right now. This is so sad.

...more

Well 2 of his friends also got killed unfortunately

|

bowl

bowl

Posts: 406

Joined: 12/31/2012

Location: AUS

12/4/2021 2:58 PM

Very sad , the kid ripped...

|

a22

a22

Posts: 795

Joined: 7/21/2011

Location: London, GBR

12/4/2021 3:07 PM

Dreadful- so young and getting so good on that KTM- aah its just too sad.

As said- who knows what can happen each day to day or minute to minute even .... 'live every moment like its your last', to coin a phrase but not sure that's so easy; as otherwise we would be possibly expecting a possible disaster all the time .... and in everything we do!

Such sad news and an outstanding young rider for sure. RIP

|

Always was an excellent rider ...... at crashing usually

Moto Aspes, you know you want one

rsd47

rsd47

Posts: 192

Joined: 6/3/2019

Location: GBR

12/4/2021 3:14 PM

Heartbreaking

|

King_George_III

King_George_III

Posts: 160

Joined: 11/6/2020

Location: GBR

12/4/2021 3:17 PM

Rip, such a bright future ahead of him.

|

robkinuk

robkinuk

Posts: 3613

Joined: 5/16/2007

Location: Ashbourne, GBR

12/4/2021 3:25 PM

Such a terrible tragedy. Condolences to his family, friends and team and also his two friends who were also taken, all far too young.

|

www.robkinsey.com
http://robkinseyart.wordpress.com
Accountant's only look at the bottom line, whereas an Artist see's it all!

themrtoad

themrtoad

Posts: 1121

Joined: 5/29/2009

Location: SWE

12/4/2021 3:33 PM

That is horrible news. RIP Rene and friends

|

I HATE FOURSTROKES
www.racelife.se

Suicidal_Tendencies

Suicidal_Tendencies

Posts: 1120

Joined: 12/4/2019

Location: Addison, TX USA

12/4/2021 3:39 PM

RIP. Far too young.

|

jemcee

jemcee

Posts: 9375

Joined: 8/11/2008

Location: AUS

12/4/2021 3:53 PM

Oh man that's horrible!
It's a strange world sometimes.. Would love to know how it all works one day

|

Oh man that's horrible!
It's a strange world sometimes.. Would love to know how it all works one day

689

689

Posts: 750

Joined: 12/10/2010

Location: AUS

12/4/2021 3:56 PM

Just saw this on Facebook. Had to read it twice, thought it was a joke at first.

RIP.

|

Finnish_Flash_62

Finnish_Flash_62

Posts: 1974

Joined: 9/26/2012

Location: Seutula City, FIN

12/4/2021 3:59 PM

Absolutely devastating. Can’t believe it. RIP Rene.

|

hubbardmx50

hubbardmx50

Posts: 1396

Joined: 11/17/2016

Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA USA

12/4/2021 4:01 PM

Man that is unbelievable. It was a pleasure to watch him progress this season and get his first win. He seemed to always be smiling and was really into his family. Horrible horrible news. He still has a story posted on his IG…. Looks like his sister was there skiing too. Omg :/

|

Don't ever let facts get in the way of a great story

EnvyXx

EnvyXx

Posts: 232

Joined: 9/8/2017

Location: Sulphur, LA USA

12/4/2021 4:01 PM

I can't believe it man. I just looked at Instagram and it was the first thing that popped up. Absolutely devastating. i feel so sorry for his family. RIP Rene.

|

jemcee

jemcee

Posts: 9375

Joined: 8/11/2008

Location: AUS

12/4/2021 4:05 PM

I was just going through my saved pics to get some of him and this one about jumped out of the screen
Photo

|

I was just going through my saved pics to get some of him and this one about jumped out of the screen
Photo

Derpin' DJ

Derpin' DJ

Posts: 5976

Joined: 5/27/2011

Location: Newcastle, AUS

12/4/2021 4:10 PM

What the fuck. That is fucking horrific sad RIP to Rene, his friends and anyone else who was caught up in it.

|

Motocross83

Motocross83

Posts: 5776

Joined: 7/9/2010

Location: GBR

12/4/2021 4:16 PM

Absolutely shocking... Far too young, he had his whole life ahead of him.

|

Johnny Ringo

Johnny Ringo

Posts: 3182

Joined: 1/11/2016

Location: Portland, OR USA

12/4/2021 4:38 PM

Dang it, far too young. RIP Rene.

|

Dang it, far too young. RIP Rene.

agn5008

agn5008

Posts: 552

Joined: 3/8/2021

Location: Saint Marys, PA USA

12/4/2021 5:06 PM

Wow. Unbelievable. RIP.

|

Sully

Sully

Posts: 4777

Joined: 8/24/2006

Location: JPN

12/4/2021 5:32 PM

Ride in Peace, Rene. He was a year younger than my oldest son. I can't imagine what his parents are going through.

|

MxKing809

MxKing809

Posts: 5986

Joined: 10/13/2013

Location: Big Sand Whoops, MI USA

12/4/2021 5:44 PM

Devastating. Hard to comprehend. Ride is peace Rene

|

Devastating. Hard to comprehend. Ride is peace Rene

MagMx08

MagMx08

Posts: 129

Joined: 11/20/2014

Location: IRL

12/4/2021 5:59 PM

This can’t be true! I can’t believe I’m reading this. God bless Rene, prayers and thought go out to his family and friends. I’m shook. RIP Rene

|

Press516

Press516

Posts: 1758

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

12/4/2021 6:06 PM

Absolute tragedy... RIP young man. Prayers to all...

|

Absolute tragedy... RIP young man. Prayers to all...
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.

ZachO fan! ZO16

TG243 fan!

jeffro503

jeffro503

Posts: 24950

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: St Helens, OR USA

12/4/2021 6:52 PM

Oh my god this is fucking terrible! Following all the GP stuff religiously over quite a few years , I watched him come up from mini's. Such an awesome talent that was just coming into his own in MX2. My thoughts and prayers go out to all his family and friends. So gutted right now I don't even know what else to say. Rest in peace young man.

|

And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Ezza is Da man!

Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja

jeffro503

jeffro503

Posts: 24950

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: St Helens, OR USA

12/4/2021 6:54 PM

jemcee wrote:

Oh man that's horrible!
It's a strange world sometimes.. Would love to know how it all works one day

...more

This same thought runs through my head all the time Jem. I don't think I'll ever know the answer.

|

And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Ezza is Da man!

Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja

