Fox Raceway 1 National - Main Races Bench Racing

GD2

5/28/2022 12:30 PM
30 minutes until we drop the gate!

Race Links
Park Boys

5/28/2022 12:30 PM

Holeshot

Monte122

5/28/2022 12:30 PM
First
Ok second

JJO741

5/28/2022 12:32 PM

Podium?

shortcourse

5/28/2022 12:38 PM



Braaaaap!
MXWebmaster

5/28/2022 12:39 PM

Come on Mavtv! Sure hope the website starts working.

lestat

5/28/2022 12:44 PM

Anybody got a link for the radio broadcast ?

Old Mate

5/28/2022 12:44 PM

Let’s go bro’s Photo
Photo

Press516

5/28/2022 12:48 PM

This first 250 moto is going to set the tone... I'm expecting a great race!!!

wildbill

5/28/2022 12:50 PM

Cool, I top 10'd a start against you salty old fucks.

Old Mate

5/28/2022 12:52 PM

Old Mate wrote:

Let’s go bro’s Photo
Photo

How long till kick off

Sandwarrior752

5/28/2022 12:54 PM

mavtv plus still down ... would be fun if they are workin again by the time this starts ...

Pakoyz250f

5/28/2022 12:58 PM

Damn the site is no working..

tek14

5/28/2022 12:58 PM

Mavtv showing Pulpmx episode?

jorgechavez

5/28/2022 12:59 PM

Sandwarrior752 wrote:

mavtv plus still down ... would be fun if they are workin again by the time this starts ...

Mavtv.com (not plus) seems to have a stream up. Not sure if it will show the motos or not but it’s currently playing the Pulp show.

Spudinki45

5/28/2022 1:01 PM

It's on YouTube for free:

Mavetism

5/28/2022 1:02 PM
Links posted by mavtv replacement for the not working browser today: https://ppv.gigcasters.com/embed/LOProMoto_PalaCA_20220528.html?code=KERXT

https://www.facebook.com/MAVTV/videos/422602389430109/

Sandwarrior752

5/28/2022 1:02 PM

Cheers it's working now! Lets go!

TriRacer27

5/28/2022 1:03 PM

HERE. WE. GO.

davis224

5/28/2022 1:03 PM

God, I forgot how much I hate regular TV commercials. This is bullshit.

jake64

5/28/2022 1:05 PM

try this link

https://ppv.gigcasters.com/embed/LOProMoto_PalaCA_20220528.html?code=KERXT

jeffro503

5/28/2022 1:05 PM

Yes!! Finally get to watch some MX. Stream looks great on just regular Mav TV.

str8line

5/28/2022 1:06 PM

Excited to see Levi Kitchen.

USA

5/28/2022 1:07 PM

No commercials on the free Facebook stream but I get commercials on the mavtv+ app

Spudinki45

5/28/2022 1:08 PM

They should dump commercials before and after the motos so the race itself is commercial free

MXWebmaster

5/28/2022 1:08 PM

F**king Mavtv website STILL down. They've had over 3 hours to fix this crap. SMGDH

Landonious217

5/28/2022 1:09 PM

Go Hammaker!

Nellyinda803

5/28/2022 1:09 PM

USA wrote:

No commercials on the free Facebook stream but I get commercials on the mavtv+ app

What page is that on? I'm tired of these commercials already

kongols

5/28/2022 1:09 PM

Good luck to everyone!

davis224

5/28/2022 1:10 PM

App is crashing for me again

