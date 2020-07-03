Forum Main Moto-Related Daytona Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Daytona Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 8251
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 8251

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

3/7/2020 8:15 AM
Edited Date/Time: 3/7/2020 8:15 AM



Free practice starts in 45 minutes!

jjavaman

Posts: 412
Joined: 3/12/2015
Location: CAN

Posts: 412

Joined: 3/12/2015

Location: CAN

3/7/2020 8:16 AM

Hole shot?

3/7/2020 8:16 AM



#434

Posts: 670
Joined: 3/23/2017
Location: DEU

Posts: 670

Joined: 3/23/2017

Location: DEU

3/7/2020 8:18 AM

How's Ricky doing?

kongols

Posts: 20911
Joined: 9/22/2009
Location: Riga, LVA

Posts: 20911

Joined: 9/22/2009

Location: Riga, LVA

3/7/2020 8:20 AM

Damn Ricky is skinny, like old days. His ears look twice as big, that`s how you know you`re fit, lol. I have the same. When I was fat it did not look that bad. Now, 50 pounds lighter and it shows, lol.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 20406
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 20406

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/7/2020 8:26 AM
Edited Date/Time: 3/7/2020 8:28 AM

For us Canadians we have another guy to cheer for this weekend. Davey Fraser will attempt to qualify in the 450 class.

He's riding the FC350.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Ramrod

Posts: 4020
Joined: 4/1/2008
Location: Ontario, CAN

Posts: 4020

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Ontario, CAN

3/7/2020 8:32 AM
Edited Date/Time: 3/7/2020 8:33 AM

Hope it’s a great race.

Would be cool to see some more first time winners like Anderson or Baggett.

motomike137

Posts: 4204
Joined: 4/22/2010
Location: Fenton, MI USA

Posts: 4204

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

3/7/2020 8:38 AM

Hope this race delivers!

3/7/2020 9:02 AM

250 C is on track.

3/7/2020 9:11 AM

250 C Free Practice:

Indian_Dunes_4ever

Posts: 409
Joined: 4/1/2019
Location: El Cajon, CA USA

Posts: 409

Joined: 4/1/2019

Location: El Cajon, CA USA

3/7/2020 9:15 AM
Edited Date/Time: 3/7/2020 9:16 AM

Welcome to CRC Friday Night racing at Indian Dunes!

3/7/2020 9:22 AM

250 B Free Practice:

str8line

Posts: 592
Joined: 9/20/2018
Location: Sandy, UT USA

Posts: 592

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

3/7/2020 9:30 AM

Calling it that AP7 has his best race this season tonight.

gt80rider

Posts: 4387
Joined: 4/19/2008
Location: Boulder, CO USA

Posts: 4387

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

3/7/2020 9:33 AM

Ap7 just might have next level speed, if he gets things clicking... Dude has some very creative lines too...

3/7/2020 9:33 AM

250 A Free Practice:

aeffertz

Posts: 4241
Joined: 7/16/2015
Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

Posts: 4241

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

3/7/2020 9:35 AM

str8line wrote:

Calling it that AP7 has his best race this season tonight.

I feel like his trajectory is very similar to last year. He was steadily improving and was really starting to look good at this round right up until he had that nasty crash that ended his season.

Hopefully he has a good night and keep it upright!

3/7/2020 9:43 AM

450 A Free Practice:

hellbillyohio

Posts: 410
Joined: 4/6/2017
Location: Columbus, OH USA

Posts: 410

Joined: 4/6/2017

Location: Columbus, OH USA

3/7/2020 9:48 AM

Didn't expect to see marquier in group c

logan_140

Posts: 3214
Joined: 6/9/2014
Location: Lakeland, FL USA

Posts: 3214

Joined: 6/9/2014

Location: Lakeland, FL USA

3/7/2020 9:48 AM

Cooper 2nd. Yet people were saying he wouldn’t be able to handle daytona lol. Dude will keep proving people wrong. (Yes I know it’s only free practice)

3/7/2020 9:54 AM

450 B Free Practice:

gt80rider

Posts: 4387
Joined: 4/19/2008
Location: Boulder, CO USA

Posts: 4387

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

3/7/2020 10:10 AM

Dang brayton was a bit off...

biscuit11

Posts: 238
Joined: 5/1/2017
Location: Daytona Beach, FL USA

Posts: 238

Joined: 5/1/2017

Location: Daytona Beach, FL USA

3/7/2020 10:12 AM

Track looks pretty 1 lined. Hopefully long straights will help for passing.

tek14

Posts: 2393
Joined: 1/26/2014
Location: FIN

Posts: 2393

Joined: 1/26/2014

Location: FIN

3/7/2020 10:15 AM

Dam Roger asked them to leave whoops away all together!

3/7/2020 10:19 AM

250 B Qualifying 1:

DPR250R

Posts: 1955
Joined: 9/14/2006
Location: NJ, USA

Posts: 1955

Joined: 9/14/2006

Location: NJ, USA

3/7/2020 10:19 AM

tek14 wrote:

Dam Roger asked them to leave whoops away all together!

Lets see what the track looks like for the 450 main.

3/7/2020 10:33 AM

250 C Qualifying 1:

jeffro503

Posts: 24533
Joined: 7/22/2007
Location: Portland, OR USA

Posts: 24533

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: Portland, OR USA

3/7/2020 10:33 AM

The track looks pretty fun / cool.....but I'm not so sure what it'll be like in the races? I can see a lot of single file stuff happening. Will come down to who bombs down those fast sections the hardest I guess. Hope I'm wrong on this.

And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja

Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja

Herb Eaversmells

Posts: 687
Joined: 8/19/2016
Location: ItStInKs, CA USA

Posts: 687

Joined: 8/19/2016

Location: ItStInKs, CA USA

3/7/2020 10:34 AM

Did they change something on the track for the first qualifying session???
Hand 1.14.92
Hand 1.14.92

DKON

Posts: 178
Joined: 2/27/2019
Location: San Diego, CA USA

Posts: 178

Joined: 2/27/2019

Location: San Diego, CA USA

3/7/2020 10:37 AM

Not gonna lie....that start is weird af. Other than that, the track looks fun!

mx_phreek

Posts: 1282
Joined: 10/7/2009
Location: Manchester, GBR

Posts: 1282

Joined: 10/7/2009

Location: Manchester, GBR

3/7/2020 10:47 AM

Looking really one lined, best thing they could do is leave track alone to night show and let it get rough and they will move out and make new lines

