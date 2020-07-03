Daytona Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
Free practice starts in 45 minutes!
Hole shot?
How's Ricky doing?
Damn Ricky is skinny, like old days. His ears look twice as big, that`s how you know you`re fit, lol. I have the same. When I was fat it did not look that bad. Now, 50 pounds lighter and it shows, lol.
For us Canadians we have another guy to cheer for this weekend. Davey Fraser will attempt to qualify in the 450 class.
He's riding the FC350.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Hope it’s a great race.
Would be cool to see some more first time winners like Anderson or Baggett.
Hope this race delivers!
250 C is on track.
250 C Free Practice:
Welcome to CRC Friday Night racing at Indian Dunes!
250 B Free Practice:
Calling it that AP7 has his best race this season tonight.
Ap7 just might have next level speed, if he gets things clicking... Dude has some very creative lines too...
250 A Free Practice:
str8line wrote:
Calling it that AP7 has his best race this season tonight.
I feel like his trajectory is very similar to last year. He was steadily improving and was really starting to look good at this round right up until he had that nasty crash that ended his season.
Hopefully he has a good night and keep it upright!
450 A Free Practice:
Didn't expect to see marquier in group c
Cooper 2nd. Yet people were saying he wouldn’t be able to handle daytona lol. Dude will keep proving people wrong. (Yes I know it’s only free practice)
450 B Free Practice:
Dang brayton was a bit off...
Track looks pretty 1 lined. Hopefully long straights will help for passing.
Dam Roger asked them to leave whoops away all together!
250 B Qualifying 1:
250 C Qualifying 1:
The track looks pretty fun / cool.....but I'm not so sure what it'll be like in the races? I can see a lot of single file stuff happening. Will come down to who bombs down those fast sections the hardest I guess. Hope I'm wrong on this.
Did they change something on the track for the first qualifying session???
Hand 1.14.92
Not gonna lie....that start is weird af. Other than that, the track looks fun!
Looking really one lined, best thing they could do is leave track alone to night show and let it get rough and they will move out and make new lines