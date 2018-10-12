12 Days of MXmas: Answer Racing

It’s that time again! As we head into the holiday shopping season, some of our favorite brands are here to help out with gift ideas as you hunt for the perfect items for people on your Nice list. As a bonus, we’re also giving away all the goodies you’ll see over the 12 Days to the readers on Vital MX. How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry (and one only) per person for day one, one for day two, etc. Yep, you have to be a member, but it’s fast and free to sign up.



Whoa...a lightweight fiberglass shell helmet, equipped with MIPS technology for under $300? That’s pretty sweet, and that's what you get with the . MIPS helps to reduce rotational forces on the brain that can occur during angled impacts to the head. Mate that up with a dual density EPS liner, multiple intake and exhaust vents, and Coolmax technology to aid evaporative cooling, and the Answer Racing AR-5 helmet checks a lot of boxes for a helmet in this price range. The two shell sizes and four EPS liners make sure you get a precise fit, and it also has removable/washable cheek pads and helmet liner.

Pick from Adult SM–2XL, and four different colors; Gray/Black/HiViz (shown), Black/Gray/White, Acid/Blue, and White/Black.

