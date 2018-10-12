12 Days of MXmas: Answer Racing

- Home
It’s that time again! As we head into the holiday shopping season, some of our favorite brands are here to help out with gift ideas as you hunt for the perfect items for people on your Nice list. As a bonus, we’re also giving away all the goodies you’ll see over the 12 Days to the readers on Vital MX. How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry (and one only) per person for day one, one for day two, etc. Yep, you have to be a member, but it’s fast and free to sign up.
Whoa...a lightweight fiberglass shell helmet, equipped with MIPS technology for under $300? That’s pretty sweet, and that's what you get with the . MIPS helps to reduce rotational forces on the brain that can occur during angled impacts to the head. Mate that up with a dual density EPS liner, multiple intake and exhaust vents, and Coolmax technology to aid evaporative cooling, and the Answer Racing AR-5 helmet checks a lot of boxes for a helmet in this price range. The two shell sizes and four EPS liners make sure you get a precise fit, and it also has removable/washable cheek pads and helmet liner.
Pick from Adult SM–2XL, and four different colors; Gray/Black/HiViz (shown), Black/Gray/White, Acid/Blue, and White/Black.
Visit answerracing.com for more.
Raceday993
12/10/2018 11:26 AM
Nice! I didn't know Answer made helmets!
Markee
12/10/2018 11:16 AM
In
mxnut23
12/10/2018 11:12 AM
Nice!
HeebHammer810
12/10/2018 11:12 AM
Need a new lid!
wasummer46
12/10/2018 11:11 AM
need
Benlawson
12/10/2018 11:11 AM
Tidy Lid
Preston412
12/10/2018 11:10 AM
Helmets are moving along with upgraded concussion protocols.
Kenny Lingus
12/10/2018 11:10 AM
What's the question?
323racer
12/10/2018 11:06 AM
Looks good
honda58
12/10/2018 11:05 AM
Love the colour!!!
JohnMatrix
12/10/2018 11:03 AM
Sweet helmet!
Bultaco
12/10/2018 11:02 AM
Looks like the Answer to helmet dilemmas.
DaMoose
12/10/2018 10:57 AM
Great looking lid !
loftyair
12/10/2018 10:55 AM
Very nice!
171Ondra
12/10/2018 10:55 AM
yes nice color!! looks good :-)
Highsider
12/10/2018 10:54 AM
My helmets need replacing. This will really help!
Thanks!
XC706
12/10/2018 10:54 AM
Good looking helmet.
Camp332
12/10/2018 10:52 AM
Nice to see "Answer"
ben990
12/10/2018 10:50 AM
XL works!
sachyman
12/10/2018 10:49 AM
Happily would have a medium