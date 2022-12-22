2022 12 Days of MXmas - Yoshimura RS-12 Stainless Exhaust System

Welcome back everyone! It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well, so it's time for the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.
For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.
How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page (in this one, please add the year and model of your bike). That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.
The next item up for 12 Days is a full stainless exhaust system from Yoshimura! A gift worth about $1,000 big ones! Big thanks to the whole crew at Yoshimura for jumping. If you want to learn more about Yoshimura's products, head here: www.Yoshimura-RD.com
Also, don't forget to check out day one through six as well. 2022 12 Days of MXmas Link
Features:
Developed and tested in collaboration with HRC Honda Racing World Champion Tim Gajser and engineers the new RS-12 is ready for the race track and trails.
Aggressive intelligently designed, the RS-12 asymmetrical shaped muffler allows maximize capacity and incorporates a resonance chamber for managing sound and increasing usable power. RS-12's unique profile also provides more clearance for tire and brake caliper.
Unique oval manifold design was created using FEA process (Finite Element Analysis) and produced using state-of-the-art hydroforming process.
Improved performance gains, weight reduction and fit when compared to previous generation design.
Just like the works systems our Factory Racers use, RS-12 systems utilize precision machined joints. Machined joints provide a superior and exacting fit for joints by better securing the seal between two surfaces with a perfect 360 degree contact surface which translates into improved system life, fit and performance.
Works-look matte carbon fiber end cap with industry leading design and innovation end cap detailing as expected from Yoshimura.
Carbon end cap covers inner cap mounted design improves durability, and eases servicing as compared to other sandwich mounting designs most commonly found in the industry.
New patent pending Precision Taper Fit (PTF) insert ring makes it easy to install and remove sound inserts and spark arresters.
Tapered muffler body inlet design of RS-12 enables the system to be pushed forward thus helping with weight centralization without sacrificing performance.
Proudly designed, developed and made in the USA!
Repack Kits, optional Inserts and Spark Arresters are available for all models.
If you can, please respond with you model and year.
2023 CRF250R!
And holeshot, again!
2023 KX450
Hook it up ML
2022 CRF250R
Moisture-wicking fabric provides a soft, lightweight fit
2022 Husqvarna tc65
Or
2012 klx 110
23 Husqvarna fe450
2022 KTM 250SX-F Factory Edition
One entry!
2022 CRF250R
Stocker dent's so easy!
This would really make my 2008 Honda CRF450R come alive!
Pick Rick
2018 CRF450
Yosh rules!! 2020 kx250 “kickstart Kenny” model
The 350 would sound good with that exhaust
The other and better red bike!
2021 Gasgas EX250F
My daughter is the only 4 stroke. Crf 125 2019
2020 crf450....
A dream! Kx450f 2016
2018 FC350 needs to bark!
Thanks Yosh and Vital!
2020 yz250f
2023 KX450
2022 ktm 350sxf
Sweet baby Jesus.
2019 KTM 450 sxf
Stark Varg. Lol just kidding.
We don’t currently have any 4 strokes except KLX110.
Oh yeah, now we're talking!!
017 yzf250.
Oh dangggg 21 yz450
2022 KX450 would be sweet with this on it
What about us 2 stroke guys?
2023 CRF450X
that would be great on 2023 gasgas mc350f.
2023 crf450r
