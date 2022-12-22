2022 12 Days of MXmas - Yoshimura RS-12 Stainless Exhaust System

ML512 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Welcome back everyone! It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well, so it's time for the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.

For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.

How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page (in this one, please add the year and model of your bike). That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.

The next item up for 12 Days is a full stainless exhaust system from Yoshimura! A gift worth about $1,000 big ones! Big thanks to the whole crew at Yoshimura for jumping. If you want to learn more about Yoshimura's products, head here: www.Yoshimura-RD.com

Also, don't forget to check out day one through six as well. 2022 12 Days of MXmas Link

Features:

Developed and tested in collaboration with HRC Honda Racing World Champion Tim Gajser and engineers the new RS-12 is ready for the race track and trails.
Aggressive intelligently designed, the RS-12 asymmetrical shaped muffler allows maximize capacity and incorporates a resonance chamber for managing sound and increasing usable power. RS-12's unique profile also provides more clearance for tire and brake caliper.
Unique oval manifold design was created using FEA process (Finite Element Analysis) and produced using state-of-the-art hydroforming process.
Improved performance gains, weight reduction and fit when compared to previous generation design.
Just like the works systems our Factory Racers use, RS-12 systems utilize precision machined joints. Machined joints provide a superior and exacting fit for joints by better securing the seal between two surfaces with a perfect 360 degree contact surface which translates into improved system life, fit and performance.
Works-look matte carbon fiber end cap with industry leading design and innovation end cap detailing as expected from Yoshimura.
Carbon end cap covers inner cap mounted design improves durability, and eases servicing as compared to other sandwich mounting designs most commonly found in the industry.
New patent pending Precision Taper Fit (PTF) insert ring makes it easy to install and remove sound inserts and spark arresters.
Tapered muffler body inlet design of RS-12 enables the system to be pushed forward thus helping with weight centralization without sacrificing performance.
Proudly designed, developed and made in the USA!
Repack Kits, optional Inserts and Spark Arresters are available for all models.

2
|
ML512 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

If you can, please respond with you model and year. Sideways

1
NicNak
NicNak 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

2023 KX450

StevenMX
StevenMX 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

2022 KTM 250SX-F Factory Edition

One entry!

MXSki
MXSki 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

2022 CRF250R

Stocker dent's so easy!

RyanD797
RyanD797 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

This would really make my 2008 Honda CRF450R come alive!

NvHermit
NvHermit 6 hours ago
6 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago

Pick Rick

2018 CRF450

crf250pilot
crf250pilot 6 hours ago
6 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago

Yosh rules!! 2020 kx250 “kickstart Kenny” model

lornop
lornop 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

My daughter is the only 4 stroke. Crf 125 2019

dsmith
dsmith 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

2020 crf450....

snillum
snillum 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

2018 FC350 needs to bark!

cbarber
cbarber 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Thanks Yosh and Vital!

2020 yz250f

MotoChris
MotoChris 6 hours ago
6 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago

Stark Varg. Lol just kidding.

We don’t currently have any 4 strokes except KLX110.

1
Greg #49
Greg #49 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Oh yeah, now we're talking!!

017 yzf250.

lugnut262
lugnut262 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

2022 KX450 would be sweet with this on it

johnk408
johnk408 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

What about us 2 stroke guys?

BH57
BH57 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

that would be great on 2023 gasgas mc350f.

bh
bh 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

2023 crf450r

