2022 12 Days of MXmas - Yoshimura RS-12 Stainless Exhaust System

7 hours ago

Welcome back everyone! It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well, so it's time for the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.

For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.



How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page (in this one, please add the year and model of your bike). That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.

The next item up for 12 Days is a full stainless exhaust system from Yoshimura! A gift worth about $1,000 big ones! Big thanks to the whole crew at Yoshimura for jumping. If you want to learn more about Yoshimura's products, head here: www.Yoshimura-RD.com

Features:

Developed and tested in collaboration with HRC Honda Racing World Champion Tim Gajser and engineers the new RS-12 is ready for the race track and trails.

Aggressive intelligently designed, the RS-12 asymmetrical shaped muffler allows maximize capacity and incorporates a resonance chamber for managing sound and increasing usable power. RS-12's unique profile also provides more clearance for tire and brake caliper.

Unique oval manifold design was created using FEA process (Finite Element Analysis) and produced using state-of-the-art hydroforming process.

Improved performance gains, weight reduction and fit when compared to previous generation design.

Just like the works systems our Factory Racers use, RS-12 systems utilize precision machined joints. Machined joints provide a superior and exacting fit for joints by better securing the seal between two surfaces with a perfect 360 degree contact surface which translates into improved system life, fit and performance.

Works-look matte carbon fiber end cap with industry leading design and innovation end cap detailing as expected from Yoshimura.

Carbon end cap covers inner cap mounted design improves durability, and eases servicing as compared to other sandwich mounting designs most commonly found in the industry.

New patent pending Precision Taper Fit (PTF) insert ring makes it easy to install and remove sound inserts and spark arresters.

Tapered muffler body inlet design of RS-12 enables the system to be pushed forward thus helping with weight centralization without sacrificing performance.

Proudly designed, developed and made in the USA!

Repack Kits, optional Inserts and Spark Arresters are available for all models.