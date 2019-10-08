Forum Main Moto-Related Unadilla MX - Main Races Bench Racing

Unadilla MX - Main Races Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing
Bench Racing
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 77 13 671 282 653 7072 95 6

Posts: 7725

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

8/10/2019 9:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/10/2019 9:30 AM



The broadcast starts in 30 minutes.

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

brlatm

Vital MX member brlatm 14167 brlatm https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14167/avatar/c50_2013_06_24_16.19.23_1377877073.jpg?1377876821 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/brlatm,14167/all 02/14/09 1 53 1580 8 3

Posts: 1633

Joined: 2/14/2009

Location: Brock, TX USA

8/10/2019 9:35 AM

Holeshot

|

Only 2 things that money can't buy, thats true love and homegrown tomatoes.

Forty

Vital MX member Forty 16153 Forty https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16153/avatar/c50_IMG_0021_1539022935.jpg?1539022896 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Forty,16153/all 07/27/09 7 1658 9

Posts: 1665

Joined: 7/27/2009

Location: Saint Paul, MN USA

8/10/2019 9:41 AM

Yeah

|

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 3 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 108 3040 18

Posts: 3148

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

8/10/2019 9:43 AM

They announce the MXoN team yet?

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 77 13 671 282 653 7072 95 6

Posts: 7725

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

8/10/2019 9:44 AM

Anderson, Osborne, Cooper are Team USA.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

ATKpilot99

Vital MX member ATKpilot99 19949 ATKpilot99 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/19949/avatar/c50_2001125lq_1380490272.jpg?1380489385 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ATKpilot99,19949/all 04/13/10 2 151 6531 3 1

Posts: 6682

Joined: 4/13/2010

Location: Lake Geneva, WI USA

8/10/2019 9:47 AM

GD2 wrote:

Anderson, Osborne, Cooper are Team USA.

Cool. Guess it's time to quit all our bitching and get behind these guys.

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 77 13 671 282 653 7072 95 6

Posts: 7725

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

8/10/2019 9:48 AM


|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 77 13 671 282 653 7072 95 6

Posts: 7725

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

8/10/2019 9:49 AM

Anderson is MXGP, Osborne is OPEN. Osborne is team captain.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

daemon616

Vital MX member daemon616 32640 daemon616 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/32640/avatar/c50_jessav_1532481037.jpg?1532480774 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/daemon616,32640/all 02/19/12 1 33 1482 10 1

Posts: 1515

Joined: 2/19/2012

Location: Euless, TX USA

8/10/2019 9:50 AM

That's a good team!

|

Sandwarrior752

Vital MX member Sandwarrior752 44379 Sandwarrior752 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/44379/avatar/c50_DSC_1350_1497719515.jpg?1497719270 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Sandwarrior752,44379/all 09/12/14 18 16 4 37 3962 14

Posts: 3999

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

8/10/2019 10:09 AM

lets go boys! looking forwards to 250s. Also nice usa team for mxdn! Bummer situation with the kawi stuff but looking forward to this team none the less!

|

Youtube Instagram

Mavetism

Vital MX member Mavetism 70794 Mavetism https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70794/avatar/c50_47585767_1749117031903971_728190879709280703_n_1559692238.jpg?1559692125 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mavetism,70794/all 04/15/19 88

Posts: 88

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: DEU

8/10/2019 10:20 AM

Seems like lawrence went down somewhere? Dropped from 13 to 37.

|

Prntscrn

Vital MX member Prntscrn 48128 Prntscrn https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48128/avatar/c50_dwightfacecut_1498216123.jpg?1498215846 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Prntscrn,48128/all 07/16/15 12 1204

Posts: 1216

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: SWE

8/10/2019 10:22 AM

Mavetism wrote:

Seems like lawrence went down somewhere? Dropped from 13 to 37.

Shimoda too

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 157 9815 14

Posts: 9972

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

8/10/2019 10:25 AM

They are always talking about how Justin Cooper is not a good test rider. Maybe Justin Cooper's team should hire an old motocross rider/coach that was a good test rider to try and instill some of that good test rider knowledge into Cooper.

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 34 12 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/setup 264 16382 69

Posts: 16646

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

8/10/2019 10:26 AM

Let's go Ferrandis.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

FerCzD

Vital MX member FerCzD 63630 FerCzD https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/63630/avatar/c50_altas_montanas_logo2_1536283417.jpg?1536283287 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/FerCzD,63630/all 05/06/18 2 16 186

Posts: 202

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

8/10/2019 10:29 AM

Ferrandis looking like he wants to repeat his championship winning ways from 2019SX. Taking it until the last race.

|

Blgdaddy

Vital MX member Blgdaddy 68510 Blgdaddy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/68510/avatar/c50_Everts_I_1547349032.jpg?1547348590 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Blgdaddy,68510/all 01/12/19 17

Posts: 17

Joined: 1/12/2019

Location: USA

8/10/2019 10:34 AM

Hey guys, my link from last week is not working. Would someone hook me up with a good one?

|

Moto Obsessed

Vital MX member Moto Obsessed 68037 Moto Obsessed https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/68037/avatar/c50_VintageKid_1555729921.jpg?1555729833 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Moto-Obsessed,68037/all 12/27/18 1 24 604 1

Posts: 628

Joined: 12/27/2018

Location: NC, USA

8/10/2019 10:42 AM

I thought for sure that Mumford was going to be at the bottom of the rookies today..... very very impressive first ride!!!!!

|

NVA57

Vital MX member NVA57 47677 NVA57 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/47677/avatar/c50_IMG_6739_2_1562054236.jpg?1562053683 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/NVA57,47677/all 06/10/15 1 12 774 2 2 1

Posts: 786

Joined: 6/10/2015

Location: NLD

8/10/2019 10:44 AM

Ferrandis looks to be riding over his head

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 34 12 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/setup 264 16382 69

Posts: 16646

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

8/10/2019 10:45 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/10/2019 10:46 AM

5 Yamaha's in the top 10.
1 Kawasaki
1 KTM
1 Suzuki
1 Husqvarna
1 Honda

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

moscrop940

Vital MX member moscrop940 20030 moscrop940 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20030/avatar/c50_kurt_caselli_ride_1385073512.jpg?1385073338 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/moscrop940,20030/all 04/20/10 29 969 5 2

Posts: 998

Joined: 4/20/2010

Location: Temecula, CA USA

8/10/2019 10:46 AM

I don’t know why, and I feel like a dick for saying it, but I’ve never had all that high of hopes for Shimoda....I mean the kid is an amazing talent, but it’s been a gut feeling since he got signed with Geico.
I hope I’m wrong and Shimoda makes me look stupid, but only time will tell.

|

shit'll buff out

elsinore

Vital MX member elsinore 4910 elsinore https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/4910/avatar/c50_bobhannah2_1447293507.jpg?1447292948 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/elsinore,4910/all 04/01/08 7 890 1 1

Posts: 897

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Columbus, GA USA

8/10/2019 10:49 AM

Hell yeah Chinchilla, awesome ride!

|

Mavetism

Vital MX member Mavetism 70794 Mavetism https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70794/avatar/c50_47585767_1749117031903971_728190879709280703_n_1559692238.jpg?1559692125 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mavetism,70794/all 04/15/19 88

Posts: 88

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: DEU

8/10/2019 10:49 AM

Blgdaddy wrote:

Hey guys, my link from last week is not working. Would someone hook me up with a good one?

https://www.nbcsports.com/gold/int

|

rhargrave431

Vital MX member rhargrave431 24107 rhargrave431 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/24107/avatar/c50_image_1378578355.jpg?1378577956 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/rhargrave431,24107/all 12/07/10 13 443 3

Posts: 456

Joined: 12/7/2010

Location: Kalispell, MT USA

8/10/2019 10:49 AM

Unadilla is such a cool track, but they rip it so deep every year, it turns into brutal slot car racing.

|

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 11 278

Posts: 289

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

8/10/2019 10:50 AM

Strong ride under intense pressure for AC. I bet he and Ferrandis end up together again in the second moto.

|

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 11 278

Posts: 289

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

8/10/2019 10:53 AM

rhargrave431 wrote:

Unadilla is such a cool track, but they rip it so deep every year, it turns into brutal slot car racing.


I was thinking the same thing. Slot car racing is lame. Still a great race but it would be nice if they didn't have to be hindered by the slots.
|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 157 9815 14

Posts: 9972

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

8/10/2019 10:54 AM

moscrop940 wrote:

I don’t know why, and I feel like a dick for saying it, but I’ve never had all that high of hopes for Shimoda....I mean the kid is an amazing talent, but it’s been a gut feeling since he got signed with Geico.
I hope I’m wrong and Shimoda makes me look stupid, but only time will tell.


|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

Mm471

Vital MX member Mm471 49611 Mm471 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mm471,49611/all 11/20/15 1 5 171 2

Posts: 176

Joined: 11/20/2015

Location: Saint Cloud, MN USA

8/10/2019 10:54 AM

All 5 of the Star bikes in the top 11

|

Hcallz5

Vital MX member Hcallz5 40143 Hcallz5 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40143/avatar/c50_unnamed_1472013346.jpg?1472012471 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hcallz5,40143/all 08/20/13 6 1212

Posts: 1218

Joined: 8/20/2013

Location: UT, USA

8/10/2019 10:55 AM

Good ride by Masterpool for 11th. That's his first pro race correct?

|

2019 TX300
'10 200 XC-w

Moto Obsessed

Vital MX member Moto Obsessed 68037 Moto Obsessed https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/68037/avatar/c50_VintageKid_1555729921.jpg?1555729833 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Moto-Obsessed,68037/all 12/27/18 1 24 604 1

Posts: 628

Joined: 12/27/2018

Location: NC, USA

8/10/2019 10:57 AM

Hcallz5 wrote:

Good ride by Masterpool for 11th. That's his first pro race correct?

No, Masterpool has been racing the entire series

|

BWRAAP

Vital MX member BWRAAP 29139 BWRAAP https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/29139/avatar/c50_29402_img_2554.jpg?1339389921 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/BWRAAP,29139/all 08/10/11 16 131 1

Posts: 147

Joined: 8/10/2011

Location: NLD

8/10/2019 10:57 AM

Enjoyed the Lawrence comeback.. Kept an eye on live timing, he passed Swoll on the last lap! Good ride from last place in like lap 3..

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Unadilla MX - Main Races Bench Racing

The Latest