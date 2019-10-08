Unadilla MX - Main Races Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
The broadcast starts in 30 minutes.
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Edited Date/Time:
Holeshot
Only 2 things that money can't buy, thats true love and homegrown tomatoes.
Yeah
They announce the MXoN team yet?
Anderson, Osborne, Cooper are Team USA.
Anderson is MXGP, Osborne is OPEN. Osborne is team captain.
That's a good team!
Seems like lawrence went down somewhere? Dropped from 13 to 37.
They are always talking about how Justin Cooper is not a good test rider. Maybe Justin Cooper's team should hire an old motocross rider/coach that was a good test rider to try and instill some of that good test rider knowledge into Cooper.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Let's go Ferrandis.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Ferrandis looking like he wants to repeat his championship winning ways from 2019SX. Taking it until the last race.
Hey guys, my link from last week is not working. Would someone hook me up with a good one?
I thought for sure that Mumford was going to be at the bottom of the rookies today..... very very impressive first ride!!!!!
Ferrandis looks to be riding over his head
Edited Date/Time:
5 Yamaha's in the top 10.
1 Kawasaki
1 KTM
1 Suzuki
1 Husqvarna
1 Honda
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
I don’t know why, and I feel like a dick for saying it, but I’ve never had all that high of hopes for Shimoda....I mean the kid is an amazing talent, but it’s been a gut feeling since he got signed with Geico.
I hope I’m wrong and Shimoda makes me look stupid, but only time will tell.
shit'll buff out
Hell yeah Chinchilla, awesome ride!
Blgdaddy wrote:
Hey guys, my link from last week is not working. Would someone hook me up with a good one?
Unadilla is such a cool track, but they rip it so deep every year, it turns into brutal slot car racing.
Strong ride under intense pressure for AC. I bet he and Ferrandis end up together again in the second moto.
rhargrave431 wrote:
Unadilla is such a cool track, but they rip it so deep every year, it turns into brutal slot car racing.
moscrop940 wrote:
I don’t know why, and I feel like a dick for saying it, but I’ve never had all that high of hopes for Shimoda....I mean the kid is an amazing talent, but it’s been a gut feeling since he got signed with Geico.
I hope I’m wrong and Shimoda makes me look stupid, but only time will tell.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
All 5 of the Star bikes in the top 11
Good ride by Masterpool for 11th. That's his first pro race correct?
2019 TX300
'10 200 XC-w
Enjoyed the Lawrence comeback.. Kept an eye on live timing, he passed Swoll on the last lap! Good ride from last place in like lap 3..