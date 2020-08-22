Forum Main Moto-Related Loretta Lynn's 2 - Main Races Bench Racing

Loretta Lynn's 2 - Main Races Bench Racing

8/22/2020 10:48 AM

11 minutes until the motos! Let's gooooo!

8/22/2020 10:48 AM
Holeshot Bitches!

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

8/22/2020 10:48 AM

gonna be a mudder!

8/22/2020 10:50 AM

8/22/2020 10:51 AM

ocscottie wrote:

gonna be a mudder!

Hello Mudder, Hello Father...........
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

8/22/2020 10:55 AM

ocscottie wrote:

gonna be a mudder!

His mother was a mudder

8/22/2020 10:57 AM
Photo
8/22/2020 10:58 AM

#14 and #1 tonights Winners.

8/22/2020 11:03 AM

its a quagmire!!

8/22/2020 11:04 AM

Anyone else not getting sound on mavtv?

8/22/2020 11:04 AM

Anybody else not getting audio? I'm watching on directv

8/22/2020 11:05 AM

Well his father was a mudder

His father was a mudder?

And his mother was a mudder

His mother was a mudder

8/22/2020 11:05 AM

Glad I got The Gold Pkg!
Why?
My MAV-TV channel has no audio.

8/22/2020 11:06 AM

Thelen20 wrote:

Anybody else not getting audio? I'm watching on directv

Driving me up a wall.

8/22/2020 11:06 AM

ocscottie wrote:

its a quagmire!!

Photo
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

8/22/2020 11:09 AM

Got audio now! Heck yeah!

8/22/2020 11:11 AM

My man on the Suzuki kicking his ass off trying to get the bike started.

8/22/2020 11:11 AM

Somebody help troll train get that joker fired up! Haha

8/22/2020 11:11 AM

What are the rule on racing during a thunderstorm?

8/22/2020 11:11 AM

Go Jeremy!

8/22/2020 11:14 AM

Wow, slight moisture out there.

8/22/2020 11:15 AM

Photo
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

8/22/2020 11:16 AM

We went from washougal to this!!

8/22/2020 11:19 AM

RIP to all the chassis bearings on everyone's bikes today.

8/22/2020 11:21 AM

They should not have 4x4's running around next to the track during the races.

Photo

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

8/22/2020 11:21 AM

Go camerooonn

8/22/2020 11:21 AM

Tough conditions for sure

8/22/2020 11:23 AM

Stankdog top 15!

8/22/2020 11:25 AM

What happened to hunter? I answered a phone call and he's gone from 4th to DNF

8/22/2020 11:25 AM

This is awesome to watch. This is maybe the best possible track to have a mudder on

