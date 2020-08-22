Loretta Lynn's 2 - Main Races Bench Racing

11 minutes until the motos! Let's gooooo!
Race Links
Holeshot Bitches!
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
gonna be a mudder!
-OC
"Feed The Bull"
+3
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
#14 and #1 tonights Winners.
its a quagmire!!
-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Anyone else not getting sound on mavtv?
Anybody else not getting audio? I'm watching on directv
Well his father was a mudder
His father was a mudder?
And his mother was a mudder
His mother was a mudder
Glad I got The Gold Pkg!
Why?
My MAV-TV channel has no audio.
I ripped a start from Egypt and I was happy about that.
Got audio now! Heck yeah!
My man on the Suzuki kicking his ass off trying to get the bike started.
Somebody help troll train get that joker fired up! Haha
What are the rule on racing during a thunderstorm?
Go Jeremy!
Wow, slight moisture out there.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
We went from washougal to this!!
RIP to all the chassis bearings on everyone's bikes today.
They should not have 4x4's running around next to the track during the races.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Go camerooonn
Tough conditions for sure
Stankdog top 15!
What happened to hunter? I answered a phone call and he's gone from 4th to DNF
This is awesome to watch. This is maybe the best possible track to have a mudder on