Loretta Lynn's 2 AMA National Links

GD2

GD2

Posts: 8423

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

8/20/2020 3:33 PM
Edited Date/Time: 8/21/2020 3:16 PM

Loretta Lynn's 2 National - Round 2

Track Info / Tickets
Injury Report - Racer X
Animated Track Map

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

1st Motos LIVE on MavTV at 11 AM Pacific, 2 PM Eastern
2nd Motos TAPE DELAYED on NBCSN at 9:30 PM Pacific, 12:30 AM Eastern
All Motos LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 11 AM Pacific, 2 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold package right here.

Schedule (Central Time):
Photo
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

motoman0

motoman0

Posts: 535

Joined: 5/11/2008

Location: Bolivar, TN USA

8/21/2020 2:28 PM

Photo
|

Mummy_Napkin

Mummy_Napkin

Posts: 94

Joined: 2/7/2018

Location: OH, USA

8/21/2020 3:18 PM

So do they start at 1 or 2 eastern on NBC sports gold?

|

GD2

GD2

Posts: 8423

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

8/21/2020 3:21 PM

Mummy_Napkin wrote:

So do they start at 1 or 2 eastern on NBC sports gold?

2 Eastern.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

KennyT

KennyT

Posts: 3069

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Vista, CA USA

8/21/2020 7:47 PM

Not that I can attend but are they selling spectator tickets for these Nationals?

|

Reese95w

Reese95w

Posts: 10444

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

8/21/2020 10:34 PM

GD2:

The first image in your initial post has "Sat, Aug 15" at the top. Do you have the right schedule posted?

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

