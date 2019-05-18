Hangtown MX - Main Races Bench Racing

Rain or shine...I'm just excited the outdoors are here. 30-ish minutes until the first gate drop!
Race Links
Woooo hoo
MXGP and outdoors, the best couple of months of the year is just beginning!
Let’s go!
So, Keef didn’t get in through LCQ? Maybe Tony Alessi forgot to carry a number when he was estimating comparative laptimes.
I miss
I'm ready!
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
crowe176 wrote:
So, Keef didn’t get in through LCQ? Maybe Tony Alessi forgot to carry a number when he was estimating comparative laptimes.
Yeah, he didn't qualify and he was pretty far off of the pace. I haven't really been following Keefer's situation though so I don't know what the expectations were, but I'm assuming a big motivation behind it (from everyone involved) was just to have fun. I doubt MCR was expecting any monetary success out of this little venture.
If the truck is already in California. It’s probably a great way for them to get cheap advertising
crowe176 wrote:
So, Keef didn’t get in through LCQ? Maybe Tony Alessi forgot to carry a number when he was estimating comparative laptimes.
GD2 wrote:
Yeah, he didn’t qualify and he was pretty far off of the pace. I haven’t really been following Keefer’s situation though so I don’t know what the expectations were, but I’m assuming a big motivation behind it (from everyone involved) was just to have fun. I doubt MCR was expecting any monetary success out of this little venture.
I think they got more 'monetary success' with Keefer than anyone else. I'm sure hundreds of people listened to what he had to say on pulp the last several weeks, not to mention his three podcasts about the bike. He go more exposure for them than anyone could in positions 20-40.

Would have been cool to see Mike out there.
Would have been cool to see Mike out there.
crowe176 wrote:
So, Keef didn’t get in through LCQ? Maybe Tony Alessi forgot to carry a number when he was estimating comparative laptimes.
GD2 wrote:
Yeah, he didn’t qualify and he was pretty far off of the pace. I haven’t really been following Keefer’s situation though so I don’t know what the expectations were, but I’m assuming a big motivation behind it (from everyone involved) was just to have fun. I doubt MCR was expecting any monetary success out of this little venture.
ktmdan wrote:
I think they got more 'monetary success' with Keefer than anyone else. I'm sure hundreds of people listened to what he had to say on pulp the last several weeks, not to mention his three podcasts about the bike. He go more exposure for them than anyone could in positions 20-40.
Would have been cool to see Mike out there.
Plus it gives credibility and relevance to all the testing he does for us.
You left out Yamaha in your graphic Grant.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Wait. Roczen is a two time MX champion?
Fuck pussy second gear racing bring on the man series let’s go
They must have brought in a lot of sand which is a good thing, ive been there several times i the past and it used to Be rock hard
Looking at the TV right now it looks great
It is officially summer in the USA folks.
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Completely forgot about Roczen's 2014 championship. Wow, I feel stupid.
I like Will but her 75 word preamble before popping a simple question like “ Who is your competition?” bugs me.
Soemtime you can see the interviewees mind wander during the preamble.
Avoiding JS7 threads since 3/7/17.
Looks like the new commercial break camera for the outdoors this year has an ASMR mic
TGO !
I'm more excited about this year than I have in a while. Been so waiting for this day ! Hope that weather holds off too.
And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.
Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja
In practice they did not have a camera on the Downhill Off-Camber section. I hope that has changed for the motos.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Ugh this is what I dislike about the US coverage how they are commentating like us viewers are clueless of how stuff works
Stuck at UNLV graduation for most of the afternoon, keep the posts coming so I can keep up with the action!
Go Eli!
Never try to argue with idiots; they will only bring you down to their level.....and being more experienced, they will beat you at their own game!
2016 KX450f
2006 KX250
What's the % of that "track map preview" thing that's actually accurate - 60%? Why in gods name do they use that crap.
WOOOO Lucas Oil Girls are back!!! 2 new ladies this year..
Oh Hell Yes! Opening day for the great outdoors !