Hangtown MX - Main Races Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 7509

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

5/18/2019 12:30 PM



Rain or shine...I'm just excited the outdoors are here. 30-ish minutes until the first gate drop!

Race Links
Tarz483

Posts: 4703

Joined: 2/25/2009

Location: Mankato, MN USA

5/18/2019 12:32 PM

Woooo hoo

Prntscrn

Posts: 1165

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: SWE

5/18/2019 12:34 PM

MXGP and outdoors, the best couple of months of the year is just beginning!

Tarz483

Posts: 4703

Joined: 2/25/2009

Location: Mankato, MN USA

5/18/2019 12:34 PM

Tarz483 wrote:

Woooo hoo


MXant15

Posts: 1012

Joined: 2/11/2009

Location: CA, USA

5/18/2019 12:34 PM

Let’s go!

crowe176

Posts: 5468

Joined: 9/8/2006

Location: Spring Lake, MI USA

5/18/2019 12:39 PM

So, Keef didn’t get in through LCQ? Maybe Tony Alessi forgot to carry a number when he was estimating comparative laptimes.

I miss

Reese95w

Posts: 9510

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

5/18/2019 12:51 PM

I'm ready!


"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"

GD2

Posts: 7509

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

5/18/2019 12:51 PM

crowe176 wrote:

So, Keef didn’t get in through LCQ? Maybe Tony Alessi forgot to carry a number when he was estimating comparative laptimes.

Yeah, he didn’t qualify and he was pretty far off of the pace. I haven’t really been following Keefer’s situation though so I don’t know what the expectations were, but I’m assuming a big motivation behind it (from everyone involved) was just to have fun. I doubt MCR was expecting any monetary success out of this little venture.

Bike Rat

Posts: 198

Joined: 7/3/2012

Location: Fort Collins, CO USA

5/18/2019 12:55 PM

If the truck is already in California. It’s probably a great way for them to get cheap advertising

ktmdan

Posts: 680

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Houston, TX USA

5/18/2019 12:56 PM
Edited Date/Time: 5/18/2019 12:59 PM

crowe176 wrote:

So, Keef didn’t get in through LCQ? Maybe Tony Alessi forgot to carry a number when he was estimating comparative laptimes.

GD2 wrote:

Yeah, he didn’t qualify and he was pretty far off of the pace. I haven’t really been following Keefer’s situation though so I don’t know what the expectations were, but I’m assuming a big motivation behind it (from everyone involved) was just to have fun. I doubt MCR was expecting any monetary success out of this little venture.

I think they got more 'monetary success' with Keefer than anyone else. I'm sure hundreds of people listened to what he had to say on pulp the last several weeks, not to mention his three podcasts about the bike. He go more exposure for them than anyone could in positions 20-40.

Would have been cool to see Mike out there.

Sandwarrior752

Posts: 3928

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

5/18/2019 12:59 PM
Edited Date/Time: 5/18/2019 12:59 PM

Qualie races in Portugal GP where great today, love these weekends of GP and AMA outdoors! Hope racing is great in Hangtown

Joko

Posts: 842

Joined: 1/2/2011

Location: Cromwell, CT USA

5/18/2019 1:00 PM

crowe176 wrote:

So, Keef didn’t get in through LCQ? Maybe Tony Alessi forgot to carry a number when he was estimating comparative laptimes.

GD2 wrote:

Yeah, he didn’t qualify and he was pretty far off of the pace. I haven’t really been following Keefer’s situation though so I don’t know what the expectations were, but I’m assuming a big motivation behind it (from everyone involved) was just to have fun. I doubt MCR was expecting any monetary success out of this little venture.

ktmdan wrote:

I think they got more 'monetary success' with Keefer than anyone else. I'm sure hundreds of people listened to what he had to say on pulp the last several weeks, not to mention his three podcasts about the bike. He go more exposure for them than anyone could in positions 20-40.

*edit
Would have been cool to see Mike out there.

Plus it gives credibility and relevance to all the testing he does for us.

Reese95w

Posts: 9510

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

5/18/2019 1:03 PM

You left out Yamaha in your graphic Grant.

"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"

Narwhal

Posts: 74

Joined: 10/8/2016

Location: Ingleside, IL USA

5/18/2019 1:03 PM

Wait. Roczen is a two time MX champion?

Doo

Posts: 100

Joined: 1/24/2019

Location: Township Of Washington, NJ USA

5/18/2019 1:03 PM

Fuck pussy second gear racing bring on the man series let’s go

HenryA

Posts: 3753

Joined: 12/29/2011

Location: Stockholm, SWE

5/18/2019 1:04 PM

aaaaahhh the outdoors

#1
KX125

Doo

Posts: 100

Joined: 1/24/2019

Location: Township Of Washington, NJ USA

5/18/2019 1:04 PM
Edited Date/Time: 5/18/2019 1:05 PM

Narwhal wrote:

Wait. Roczen is a two time MX champion?

Yes he is 14 and 16

Tarz483

Posts: 4703

Joined: 2/25/2009

Location: Mankato, MN USA

5/18/2019 1:06 PM

They must have brought in a lot of sand which is a good thing, ive been there several times i the past and it used to Be rock hard
Looking at the TV right now it looks great

plowboy

Posts: 5101

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

5/18/2019 1:06 PM

It is officially summer in the USA folks.

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

Narwhal

Posts: 74

Joined: 10/8/2016

Location: Ingleside, IL USA

5/18/2019 1:07 PM

Completely forgot about Roczen's 2014 championship. Wow, I feel stupid.

10000hrs

Posts: 481

Joined: 5/2/2014

Location: Satan's Kingdom, VT USA

5/18/2019 1:07 PM

I like Will but her 75 word preamble before popping a simple question like “ Who is your competition?” bugs me.
Soemtime you can see the interviewees mind wander during the preamble.

Avoiding JS7 threads since 3/7/17.

Premixed112

Posts: 653

Joined: 2/19/2015

Location: Los Angeles, CA USA

5/18/2019 1:08 PM

Looks like the new commercial break camera for the outdoors this year has an ASMR mic

WCRider

Posts: 1458

Joined: 8/19/2017

Location: BEL

5/18/2019 1:08 PM

TGO !

jeffro503

Posts: 23451

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: Portland, OR USA

5/18/2019 1:09 PM

I'm more excited about this year than I have in a while. Been so waiting for this day ! Hope that weather holds off too.

And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja

Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja

Reese95w

Posts: 9510

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

5/18/2019 1:11 PM

In practice they did not have a camera on the Downhill Off-Camber section. I hope that has changed for the motos.

"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"

Prntscrn

Posts: 1165

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: SWE

5/18/2019 1:11 PM
Edited Date/Time: 5/18/2019 1:12 PM

Ugh this is what I dislike about the US coverage how they are commentating like us viewers are clueless of how stuff works

bvm111

Posts: 6488

Joined: 7/1/2008

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

5/18/2019 1:12 PM

Stuck at UNLV graduation for most of the afternoon, keep the posts coming so I can keep up with the action!

Go Eli!

Never try to argue with idiots; they will only bring you down to their level.....and being more experienced, they will beat you at their own game!

2016 KX450f
2006 KX250

2016 KX450f
2006 KX250

BSmooth13

Posts: 732

Joined: 1/31/2015

Location: Knoxville, TN USA

5/18/2019 1:12 PM

What's the % of that "track map preview" thing that's actually accurate - 60%? Why in gods name do they use that crap.

drenmaster

Posts: 728

Joined: 12/6/2014

Location: AZ, USA

5/18/2019 1:13 PM

WOOOO Lucas Oil Girls are back!!! 2 new ladies this year..

elsinore

Posts: 882

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Columbus, GA USA

5/18/2019 1:13 PM

Oh Hell Yes! Opening day for the great outdoors !

