It's been a bit of a wait, but we finally have all the 250 four-strokes in our hands for the 2019 Shootout. Per usual, the moment we had the results we put together this video for all those that have been waiting. For a quick synopsis on each bike and to see our results, hit the video below. For those that want all the details we normally provide, check back in about 48 hours for the complete article and breakdown of each rider's thoughts on the fleet of machines we tested.

Video - 2019 Vital MX 250 Shootout