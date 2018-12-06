2019 KTM 250 SX-F

KTM has hit another generation with the introduction of their 2019 motocross model range. While each bike has specific updates, the consensus for all their models is a new chassis and associated bodywork and components to give the bikes a more responsive and thinner feel. The 250 SX-F doesn't just stop there though, it also got its already impressive engine massaged quite a bit, finding some extra ponies laying around to please our needs. To learn more about the overall changes, fit up our First Look...and for our First Impressions on the bike, hit the video below.