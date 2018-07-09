So what's new for the 2019 KX250? Well, not much but the F is no more! Kawasaki chose to drop the F moniker from their four-stroke motocross bikes this year. So don't be confused, this isn't a new two-stroke. But as we mentioned, there's not much new as Kawasaki's focus was on the all-new KX450 this year, meaning their 250 is taking a bye year but carries over a bunch of updates from 2018. If you want to know more about those changes, check out our 2018 First Impressions for this bike and for our 2019 video, we're going to talk more about the changes we did to the bike on the track and our overall riding impressions. Check them out below.

Video - First Impressions: 2019 Kawasaki KX250