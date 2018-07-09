Product Main Motocross / Dirt Bikes Kawasaki Kawasaki Motocross / Dirt Bikes

2019 Kawasaki KX250

Views:
kx250product19
Related: Kawasaki
Kawasaki
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

Compare to other Bikes

Need more info? View our Motocross / Dirt Bikes buyer's guides.

First Impressions: 2019 Kawasaki KX250

Check out our thoughts on Kawasaki's 2019 KX250

Vital Review
First Impressions: 2019 Kawasaki KX250

So what's new for the 2019 KX250? Well, not much but the F is no more! Kawasaki chose to drop the F moniker from their four-stroke motocross bikes this year. So don't be confused, this isn't a new two-stroke. But as we mentioned, there's not much new as Kawasaki's focus was on the all-new KX450 this year, meaning their 250 is taking a bye year but carries over a bunch of updates from 2018. If you want to know more about those changes, check out our 2018 First Impressions for this bike and for our 2019 video, we're going to talk more about the changes we did to the bike on the track and our overall riding impressions. Check them out below.

Video - First Impressions: 2019 Kawasaki KX250

Read More »

So what's new for the 2019 KX250? Well, not much but the F is no more! Kawasaki chose to drop the F moniker from their four-stroke motocross bikes this year. So don't be confused, this isn't a new two-stroke. But as we mentioned, there's not much new as Kawasaki's focus was on the all-new KX450 this year, meaning their 250 is taking a bye year but carries over a bunch of updates from 2018. If you want to know more about those changes, check out our 2018 First Impressions for this bike and for our 2019 video, we're going to talk more about the changes we did to the bike on the track and our overall riding impressions. Check them out below.

Video - First Impressions: 2019 Kawasaki KX250

 

Specifications
Product Kawasaki KX250
Model Year 2019
Engine Size 250cc
Engine Type Four-Stroke
Engine Displacement 249cc - 4-stroke, 1-cylinder, DOHC, water-cooled
Bore x Stroke 77.0 x 53.6mm
Compression Ratio 13.4:1
Fuel System DFI® with 43mm Keihin throttle body and dual injectors
Ignition Keihin Digital DC-CDI
Transmission 5-speed, return shift
Final Drive Chain
Suspension Front 48mm inverted Showa SFF telescopic fork with 40-way spring preload adjustability and 22-position compression and 20-position rebound damping adjustability/12.2 in
Suspension Rear Uni-Trak® linkage system and Showa shock with 19-position low-speed and 4-turns high-speed compression damping, 22-position rebound damping, fully adjustable spring preload/12.2 in
Brakes Front 80/100-21 Dunlop MX3S
Brakes Rear 100/90-19 Dunlop MX3S
Tires Front Single semi-floating 270mm Braking® petal disc with dual-piston caliper
Tires Rear Single 240mm Braking® petal disc with single-piston caliper
Overall Length 85.5 in
Overall Width 32.5 in
Overall Height 50.0 in
Seat Height 37.2 in
Wheelbase 58.2 in
Ground Clearance 12.8 in
Rake/Trail 28.4°/4.8 in
Fuel Capacity 1.69 gal
Curb Weight 230.3 lb
Features
Miscellaneous
Price $7,749
More Info
Review This Product

More Products

Motocross / Dirt Bikes Kawasaki Kawasaki Motocross / Dirt Bikes
DEALS

The Latest