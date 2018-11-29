First Impressions: 2019 Honda CRF250R
Can more power takes Honda's CRF250R to the top?Vital Review
After unveiling an all-new CRF250R in 2018, the result was acceptable but not perfect. A new engine went to a completely different power characteristic than what Honda had before and albeit it was the right step for the 250 class, it wasn't well rounded enough to capture praise. However, what did capture that praise was the newest generation chassis and suspension. With just a bit more power we were curious if the 2018 model could've done better come shootout time and for 2019 Honda went to work on just that. Hit the video below to hear out thoughts on the changes and if they really make an improvement. To see the technical list of changes, scroll below the video.
Video - First Impressions: 2019 Honda CRF250R
2019 Honda CRF250R Updates:
- New cam profile based on feedback from the Team HRC
After unveiling an all-new CRF250R in 2018, the result was acceptable but not perfect. A new engine went to a completely different power characteristic than what Honda had before and albeit it was the right step for the 250 class, it wasn't well rounded enough to capture praise. However, what did capture that praise was the newest generation chassis and suspension. With just a bit more power we were curious if the 2018 model could've done better come shootout time and for 2019 Honda went to work on just that. Hit the video below to hear out thoughts on the changes and if they really make an improvement. To see the technical list of changes, scroll below the video.
Video - First Impressions: 2019 Honda CRF250R
2019 Honda CRF250R Updates:
- New cam profile based on feedback from the Team HRC factory MX2 race team provides strong off-corner acceleration
- New intake- and exhaust-port geometry improves low rpm engine power while also maintaining the CRF250R’s top-end performance
- New 44mm throttle body improves low-rpm intake airflow compared to previous 46mm version, for improved corner-exit performance
- All-new piston oil jet uses five nozzle holes instead of four, for improved piston-cooling efficiency and reduced knocking, enabling a precise ignition-timing setting for optimum power delivery
- Right-side exhaust pipe shortened 50mm for excellent high-rpm power
- All-new AC generator reduces weight and friction losses
- Renthal Fatbar® reduces weight of the steering system, and flexes for optimal comfort
- Top triple clamp features two handlebar-holder locations for moving the handlebar rearward and forward by 26mm, ensuring rider comfort. When holder is turned 180 degrees, the handlebar can be moved an additional 10mm from the base position, resulting in four total unique riding positions
- New engine guard allows increased airflow, improving engine-cooling performance
- Redesigned fork protectors offer improved coverage
- Black rims deliver a strong presence on and off the track
- New, lighter front-brake caliper now uses pistons of different diameters (30mm and 27mm) for strong braking performance
- Updated front brake hose has reduced expansion for more precise braking
- Newly shaped footpegs are 20% lighter and shed mud more easily, giving the rider great feel and confidence in all riding conditions