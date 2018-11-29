After unveiling an all-new CRF250R in 2018, the result was acceptable but not perfect. A new engine went to a completely different power characteristic than what Honda had before and albeit it was the right step for the 250 class, it wasn't well rounded enough to capture praise. However, what did capture that praise was the newest generation chassis and suspension. With just a bit more power we were curious if the 2018 model could've done better come shootout time and for 2019 Honda went to work on just that. Hit the video below to hear out thoughts on the changes and if they really make an improvement. To see the technical list of changes, scroll below the video.

Video - First Impressions: 2019 Honda CRF250R

2019 Honda CRF250R Updates: