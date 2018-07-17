Product Main Motocross / Dirt Bikes Yamaha Yamaha Motocross / Dirt Bikes

2019 Yamaha YZ250F

2019 Yamaha YZ250F 19yz250fproduct
C70_19yz250fproduct C70_yz250f19a
First Impressions: 2019 Yamaha YZ250F

First Impressions: 2019 Yamaha YZ250F

Since a massive overhaul in 2014, Yamaha's YZ250F instantly shot to the top of Shootout and opinions. Dubbed by many as a mini-450, the YZF had a power character a bit unique in the class and in an overall sense, it was FAST. Since then, it's stayed near the top with some revisions but ultimately a few bikes have come within it's reign or even taken it away. This was due to a larger feel and handling charateristics that weren't horrible, but just not as finely-tuned as the competition had become. For 2019, Yamaha came in with a host of suspension, chassis, and bodywork changes to get the YZ250F to feel more like the light 250s it was up against. However, they didn't just rest there as there's been a group of engine updates that are quite noticeable. For more on the new YZ, click the video below from our first day aboard the machine.

Video - First Impressions: 2019 Yamaha YZ250F

Specifications
Product Yamaha YZ250F
Model Year 2019
Engine Size 250cc
Engine Type Four-Stroke
Engine Displacement 250cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4-stroke; 4 valves
Bore x Stroke 77.0mm × 53.6mm
Compression Ratio 13.8:1
Fuel System Mikuni® fuel injection, 44mm
Ignition
Transmission Constant-mesh 5-speed; multiplate wet clutch
Final Drive Chain
Suspension Front KYB® Speed-Sensitive System inverted fork; fully adjustable, 12.2-in travel
Suspension Rear KYB® single shock; fully adjustable, 12.5-in travel
Brakes Front Hydraulic disc, 270mm
Brakes Rear Hydraulic disc, 245mm
Tires Front 80/100-21 Bridgestone® Battlecross® X20F
Tires Rear 100/90-19 Bridgestone® Battlecross® X20R
Overall Length 85.6 in
Overall Width 32.5 in
Overall Height 50.6 in
Seat Height 38.2 in
Wheelbase 58.1 in
Ground Clearance 13.2 in
Rake/Trail 27.33° / 4.7 in
Fuel Capacity 1.6 gal
Curb Weight 234 lb
Features
Miscellaneous
Price $8,199
More Info
