Since a massive overhaul in 2014, Yamaha's YZ250F instantly shot to the top of Shootout and opinions. Dubbed by many as a mini-450, the YZF had a power character a bit unique in the class and in an overall sense, it was FAST. Since then, it's stayed near the top with some revisions but ultimately a few bikes have come within it's reign or even taken it away. This was due to a larger feel and handling charateristics that weren't horrible, but just not as finely-tuned as the competition had become. For 2019, Yamaha came in with a host of suspension, chassis, and bodywork changes to get the YZ250F to feel more like the light 250s it was up against. However, they didn't just rest there as there's been a group of engine updates that are quite noticeable. For more on the new YZ, click the video below from our first day aboard the machine.

Video - First Impressions: 2019 Yamaha YZ250F