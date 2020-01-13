- 2
- 359
- 2
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1979
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Model
|YZ
|Engine Size
|80
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|Other
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Other
|Clutch Lever
|Other
|Exhaust
|Other
|Clutch
|Other
|Piston
|Other
|Air Filter
|Uni
|Air Intake
|Boysesen
|Rear Shock
|Other
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Other
|Chain
|Moose
|Additional Info
|Too much too list, dozens of handmade aluminum,Ti, DG items
SXS
10/13/2019 12:11 PM
Awesome bike! Great detail....
MOTO557556
1/20/2019 2:17 PM
Factory. Well done !