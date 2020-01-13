+ Add Your Bike
1979 Yamaha DG kit YZ80F 2

1 of 3116

Model Year 1979
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 80
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics Other
Plastic Other
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Other
Clutch Lever Other
Exhaust Other
Clutch Other
Piston Other
Air Filter Uni
Air Intake Boysesen
Rear Shock Other
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Chain Moose
Additional Info Too much too list, dozens of handmade aluminum,Ti, DG items
