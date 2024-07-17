Boyesen Boyesen

1987 Yamaha YZ490 Rescue 2

shigs58
7/17/2024 5:27am
Bike of the Day 7/17/24
Bike of the Day 7/17/24
IMG 8523.jpg?VersionId=0H0zjQRdyGiF7DgyIa6LwWfyDazByT
IMG 8521
IMG 8522
IMG 8524.jpg?VersionId=v
74199428414 3692A841-AE75-4AB0-A005-AD81B7490420
IMG 8503.jpg?VersionId=j7gPRTou4S7
IMG 7883
IMG 8353
IMG 7927.jpg?VersionId=9eZvwg0Uh
IMG 7833.jpg?VersionId=9fqfTkvWcfxPoEWbdYhNhS.X rnaa
IMG 7865
IMG 7735.jpg?VersionId=pmL5UGt32Kkm
IMG 7726.jpg?VersionId=GgxH
Model Year
1987
Brand
Yamaha
Model
YZ
Engine Size
Other
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Parts

Plastic
UFO
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Grips
ODI
Piston
Wiseco
Air Filter
Twin Air
Tires
Dunlop
Rims
Other
TCR California
Built for Mark Jackson (FCA MX Field Ambassador) for the 2024 AHRMA National Vintage Race at Muddy Creek this coming August 9th - 11th.  

Built for Mark Jackson (FCA MX Field Ambassador) for the 2024 AHRMA National Vintage Race at Muddy Creek this coming August 9th - 11th.  
c50 2801 4786427b36402
maicocd
10 hours ago

Wow!! One of the nicest YZ-490 resto jobs I think I've ever seen... Nobody seemed to want one too badly back then (with other options being a water-cooled CR-500 or KX-500), but they definitely have cemented their place as a cool and capable bike.

I'd take one in a heartbeat... I have a buddy with a slightly older one ('85) collecting dust that I need to convince that its time to hand it over to me...LOL!

Good luck and have fun at Muddy Creek ob it!

1
13732010 958457317596725 423570263703052360 o 0.jpg?VersionId=3PJ7C3kl4VIXLkRQaehSDFm0R8
andygyz122-2
11 hours ago

I can remember when these 490's raced back in the day. 1987 was a very good year for racing. I had a brand-new 1987 Honda CR 250 that I raced in 87. The YZ 490 had a different sound then the water-cooled bikes. If my memory serves me right, I think Jeff (6 time) Staton raced a YZ 490 before he went to Honda back in the day. This is a very nice rebuild. Beautiful bike. I like the red and white YZ's. I now have a YZ 250 smoker that I have here on " bike Checks". 

1

