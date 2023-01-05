2024 YZ 250F
Bike of the Day 12/25/23
General Info
Additional Info
Model Year
Model Year
2024
Model Year:
Model Year
2024
Brand
Yamaha
Brand:
Yamaha
Model
YZF
Model:
YZF
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Engine Type:
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Graphics
Other
Graphics: Other
Grips
ODI
Grips: ODI
Additional Info
Additional Info:
0 comments
To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.
More Bike Checks
18 Photos
Updated: 05/01/2023
15
1617
2
18 Photos
Updated: 29/03/2023
29
837
3
18 Photos
Updated: 31/07/2023
11
120
2015 Yamaha YZ125
Mr.Rogers828
18 Photos
Updated: 31/05/2023
10
852
3
18 Photos
Updated: 20/04/2023
1
77
2005.2 yz125 star look alike
adamw21
18 Photos
Updated: 09/10/2023
1
102
18 Photos
Updated: 15/03/2023
4
633
18 Photos
Updated: 06/03/2023
87
18 Photos
Updated: 28/06/2023
5
312
18 Photos
Updated: 25/01/2023
2
683
18 Photos
Updated: 18/04/2023
2
98
Andrea Bartolini inspired Yamaha YZF400
Scott Balsillie
18 Photos
Updated: 18/10/2023
17
983
2
18 Photos
Updated: 14/01/2023
3
661
2022 star Yamaha build
LLOYD22
18 Photos
Updated: 23/02/2023
5
273