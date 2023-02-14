Boyesen Boyesen

YZ-EMX Electric Conversion

General Info

Model Year
2022
Brand
Yamaha
Model
Other
Engine Size
Other
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Other
Senge Graphics
Plastic
Acerbis
Additional Info

YZ-EMX electric conversion by Electro & Co.  This kit is available for sale and includes everything needed to convert a 2018-2022 YZ450F or 2019-2023 YZ250F to electric power, including multiple battery and controller options to fit varying budgets and consumer needs.  Additional info can be found at:

https://electroandcompany.com/products/yz-emx-kit

