2023 YZ450 Monster

MadddogBob
7/26/2024 5:55am
Bike of the Day 7/26/24
Bike of the Day 7/26/24
Model Year
2023
Brand
Yamaha
Model
YZF
Engine Size
450
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Parts
Graphics
Other
Handlebar
Pro Taper
ACF
Grips
ODI
Clutch Lever
ARC
GYTR hydraulic kit
Brake Lever
ARC
Seat
Other
Footpegs
Raptor
Exhaust
FMF
Clutch
Rekluse
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Intake
Other
Twin Air intake kit
Triple Clamps
Ride Engineering
23.5 offset
Fork
Kayaba
SSS revalve
Rear Shock
Kayaba
SSS revalve
Tires
Dunlop
MX4
Sprockets
Other
Chain
DID
Oils Lubes
Maxima
Additional Info

P3 Carbon intake, FCP engine mounts, Luxon bar mounts, TM Designworks slide kit, U4.4

