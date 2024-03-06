Boyesen Boyesen

Retro themed Honda CRF150R 1

2 of 4554
(5 people)
MBR
7/29/2024 6:26am
Bike of the Day 7/29/24
Bike of the Day 7/29/24
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
2007
Brand
Honda
Model
CRF
Engine Size
150
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Other
Blackbird custom
McGrath 1-800 inspired
Plastic
Polisport
Handlebar
Renthal
Fatbar
Footpegs
Other
Exhaust
Other
HGS
Air Filter
Twin Air
Engine Mods
Other
MBR
Tires
Michelin
Oils Lubes
Motul
Additional Info

A 2007 Honda CRF150R build from ground up

- Full engine and suspension overhaul

- 2024 CRF125F front fender and front number plate and modified original side plates for updated looks

- taller seat, risers and full size Fat Bar (shortened 1/2 inch each end)

- influence for graphics is McGrath's 1-800 look from 1995

IMG 6977
shigs58
5 hours ago

Reminds me of Barcia ripping one of those back in the day.    Insane!   Outstanding choice on the graphics!

