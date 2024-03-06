Retro themed Honda CRF150R 1
A 2007 Honda CRF150R build from ground up
- Full engine and suspension overhaul
- 2024 CRF125F front fender and front number plate and modified original side plates for updated looks
- taller seat, risers and full size Fat Bar (shortened 1/2 inch each end)
- influence for graphics is McGrath's 1-800 look from 1995
