McPaavola
5/6/2024 5:24am
Bike of the Day 5/6/24
Bikes current state
Racing at Kangasala 2022
YZ when it was just bought in 2017
After restoration in 2018
New pipe just finished in 2018
General Info
General Info

Additional info

Plastic
Other
DC Plastics
Exhaust
Other
WaldWeld
Custom made, one of a kind
Piston
Other
Wossner
Ignition
Other
HPI Ignition
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Intake
Boysesen
Pro Reeds
Engine Mods
Other
WaldWeld
Custom porting
Rear Shock
Ohlins
Suspension Mods
Race Tech
Stiffer fork springs
Tires
Other
Mitas
Terra Force MX
Rims
Excel
My trusty old YZ which is raced in Finnish Classic Motocross Cup races.

McPaavola
5/6/2024 5:24am
