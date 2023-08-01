Who did it Better? Retro Yamahas | Poll

3 hours ago

Simple question, who had the best 50th Anniversary Yamaha (1993) setup? Star Yamaha, Wilvo Yamaha, and MX101 Yamaha all participated in the grand unveiling and while they were all the same basic theme, they each had their own special touches.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

Monster Energy Yamaha MXGP

MX101/FXR Yamaha