Who did it Better? Retro Yamahas | Poll

Related:
Vital MX Poll
ML512
Profile picture for user ML512
Posts
14690
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
ML512 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Who did it best Yamaha

Simple question, who had the best 50th Anniversary Yamaha (1993) setup? Star Yamaha, Wilvo Yamaha, and MX101 Yamaha all participated in the grand unveiling and while they were all the same basic theme, they each had their own special touches.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

1H0A4032.jpg?VersionId=z7uBgs4OhSk3jQP DRTd24

1H0A4005

5E8F552F-0FD0-4EF5-A165-896CED5184EE-2.jpg?VersionId=maSlOlXeFfPqFTd28J1EzVz

1H0A4275-2

Monster Energy Yamaha MXGP

Coldenhoff Bike Yamaha 13 MXGP Lommel 2023 JPA 96A3528

Coldenhoff Bike Yamaha 13 MXGP Lommel 2023 JPA 96A3505

Seewer 13 MXGP Lommel 2023 JPA 22A6965

Coldenhoff Bike Yamaha 13 MXGP Lommel 2023 JPA 96A3514.jpg?VersionId=89ciIkGEUUFobOLreDR5r.

MX101/FXR Yamaha

image-20230801083505-1

mx101 23 moncton jl 0571 0

mx101 23 moncton jl 0085

s.maffenbeier 23 moncton jl 3561

 

What team did the 50th Anniversary Yamaha the best?

|
ML512
Profile picture for user ML512
Posts
14690
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
ML512 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

MX101 for the cleanness of the bike...Star for the whole ensemble.

14
RACING
Profile picture for user RACING
Posts
133
Joined
6/9/2023
Location
PORNIC FR
RACING 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Star without Monster would have been perfect.

8
ML512
Profile picture for user ML512
Posts
14690
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
ML512 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
lappedrider wrote:
 

IMG 2786 0.jpeg?VersionId=PIesr

 

I knew someone wouldn't be able to resist getting off-topic and posting a yellow Yamaha right off the bat. 

12

The Shop

See All »
Twigster
Profile picture for user Twigster
Posts
55
Joined
8/29/2018
Location
GB
Twigster 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

MX101 for the bike alone, Star for the bike and kit setup. Astars and FXR seemed to miss the 'retro' memo on their kit and kinda let it down. 

motomind132
Profile picture for user motomind132
Posts
86
Joined
5/12/2023
Location
Chicago , IL US
motomind132 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
ML512 wrote:
MX101 for the cleanness of the bike...Star for the whole ensemble.

MX101 for the cleanness of the bike...Star for the whole ensemble.

Agreed, mx101 is a set of purple rims away for taking the whole deal and making up for  fxr/astar not making some retro looking gear.

1
dinger212
Profile picture for user dinger212
Posts
150
Joined
1/21/2022
Location
Minneapolis, MN US
dinger212 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
RACING wrote:
Star without Monster would have been perfect.

Star without Monster would have been perfect.

Agreed. That being said, I have to go with  the Canadians. Clean.

Richy
Profile picture for user Richy
Posts
1807
Joined
7/18/2020
Location
UK GB
Richy 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
lappedrider wrote:
 

IMG 2786 0.jpeg?VersionId=PIesr

 

ML512 wrote:
I knew someone wouldn't be able to resist getting off-topic and posting a yellow Yamaha right off the bat. 

I knew someone wouldn't be able to resist getting off-topic and posting a yellow Yamaha right off the bat. 

As soon as it was, I'm amazed it wasn't sooner 😂

I can get on board with blue, yellow, white/red, white/purple... All good to me.

GPrider
Profile picture for user GPrider
Posts
449
Joined
4/10/2014
Location
La Mesa, CA US
GPrider 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

my opinion is they all look like crap. Honda set the bar last year and so far nothing comes close. The purple wheels didn't help. 

1
5
1911
Profile picture for user 1911
Posts
3497
Joined
4/2/2008
Location
LAS VEGAS, NV US
1911 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
lappedrider wrote:
 

IMG 2786 0.jpeg?VersionId=PIesr

 

ML512 wrote:
I knew someone wouldn't be able to resist getting off-topic and posting a yellow Yamaha right off the bat. 

I knew someone wouldn't be able to resist getting off-topic and posting a yellow Yamaha right off the bat. 

It’s the best looking photo in this thread👍

1
2
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
3467
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 1 hour ago
1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago
lappedrider wrote:
 

IMG 2786 0.jpeg?VersionId=PIesr

 

ML512 wrote:
I knew someone wouldn't be able to resist getting off-topic and posting a yellow Yamaha right off the bat. 

I knew someone wouldn't be able to resist getting off-topic and posting a yellow Yamaha right off the bat. 

I bet you're surprised it wasn't me.  Grinning

 

I see "lappedriders" submission and raise him....

1
4
vdrsnk04
Profile picture for user vdrsnk04
Posts
817
Joined
9/5/2018
Location
IL US
vdrsnk04 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I voted for Star simply for the purple rims🤤. But if you could combine MX101’s graphics with Stars purple rims and gear that would have been perfect!

 

But I am just glad Yamaha didn’t do yet another anniversary edition in yellow. That was getting old haha. Love that they picked what they did!!

4
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
3467
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1911 wrote:
It’s the best looking photo in this thread👍

It’s the best looking photo in this thread👍

Not anymore. Cool Woohoo

 

....but with the original topic in mind, I will say that the version with the silver wheels is the best looking.   As long as you're not looking higher than 1.5 feet up from the ground. Dry

1
ATKpilot99
Profile picture for user ATKpilot99
Posts
9164
Joined
4/13/2010
Location
Lake Geneva, WI US
ATKpilot99 59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago

MX101 . Silver rims put it on top for me .

1
philepe747
Profile picture for user philepe747
Posts
30
Joined
8/21/2021
Location
Olympia, WA US
philepe747 35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago

Now the real question is, where do we get a complete plastics and graphic kit like these?

1
lappedrider
Profile picture for user lappedrider
Posts
811
Joined
8/26/2006
Location
Tooele, UT US
lappedrider 32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago
lappedrider wrote:
 

IMG 2786 0.jpeg?VersionId=PIesr

 

ML512 wrote:
I knew someone wouldn't be able to resist getting off-topic and posting a yellow Yamaha right off the bat. 

I knew someone wouldn't be able to resist getting off-topic and posting a yellow Yamaha right off the bat. 

I regret nothing! 🙂

1

Pit Row

See All »
Zycki11
Profile picture for user Zycki11
Posts
4971
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
Ankeny, IA US
Zycki11 19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago

Those purple wheels truly made the bike sing with Stars bikes.  

ML512
Profile picture for user ML512
Posts
14690
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
ML512 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
Magoofan wrote:
I bet you're surprised it wasn't me.     I see "lappedriders" submission and raise him.... [img]https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/forums/2022/10/14/573098/s1200_s1200_3A2CBDDE_0C04_421D_B5A3_4F7203A473C2.jpg[/img]

I bet you're surprised it wasn't me.  Grinning

 

I see "lappedriders" submission and raise him....

100% I thought it would be you. Laughing

1
ML512
Profile picture for user ML512
Posts
14690
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
ML512 1 minute ago
1 minute ago
philepe747 wrote:
Now the real question is, where do we get a complete plastics and graphic kit like these?

Now the real question is, where do we get a complete plastics and graphic kit like these?

The crew at DeCal works can dial you in with tye MX101 ones with whatever logos you want onboard.

Question
Profile picture for user Question
Posts
2917
Joined
6/26/2014
Location
FR
Question 1 minute ago
1 minute ago

Not an easy one.

MX101 as probably the cleanest and most time compliant (voted that to support the underdogs). Didn't like the purple rims at first, but in the end it is fire (reminds of Tuff racing!), awesome looking kit. So MX101 = Star for me. (not that I don't like black rims, just the other 2 may be a notch better) 

I must say big props to Thor, Alpinestars, FXR, FMF, etc (including Monster for being ok to be a little less on the map). Without them the whole theme/event would have been less impactful.

Post a reply to: Who did it Better? Retro Yamahas | Poll