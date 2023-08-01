Who did it Better? Retro Yamahas | Poll

Posts
14690
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
3 hours ago
Simple question, who had the best 50th Anniversary Yamaha (1993) setup? Star Yamaha, Wilvo Yamaha, and MX101 Yamaha all participated in the grand unveiling and while they were all the same basic theme, they each had their own special touches.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
Monster Energy Yamaha MXGP
MX101/FXR Yamaha
Poll
MX101 for the cleanness of the bike...Star for the whole ensemble.
Star without Monster would have been perfect.
I knew someone wouldn't be able to resist getting off-topic and posting a yellow Yamaha right off the bat.
The Shop
MX101 for the bike alone, Star for the bike and kit setup. Astars and FXR seemed to miss the 'retro' memo on their kit and kinda let it down.
Agreed, mx101 is a set of purple rims away for taking the whole deal and making up for fxr/astar not making some retro looking gear.
Agreed. That being said, I have to go with the Canadians. Clean.
As soon as it was, I'm amazed it wasn't sooner 😂
I can get on board with blue, yellow, white/red, white/purple... All good to me.
my opinion is they all look like crap. Honda set the bar last year and so far nothing comes close. The purple wheels didn't help.
It’s the best looking photo in this thread👍
I bet you're surprised it wasn't me.
I see "lappedriders" submission and raise him....
I voted for Star simply for the purple rims🤤. But if you could combine MX101’s graphics with Stars purple rims and gear that would have been perfect!
But I am just glad Yamaha didn’t do yet another anniversary edition in yellow. That was getting old haha. Love that they picked what they did!!
Not anymore.
....but with the original topic in mind, I will say that the version with the silver wheels is the best looking. As long as you're not looking higher than 1.5 feet up from the ground.
MX101 with purple wheels would have been perfect!
Star with a pink or purple Monster logo would have been epic.
MX101 . Silver rims put it on top for me .
Now the real question is, where do we get a complete plastics and graphic kit like these?
I regret nothing! 🙂
Pit Row
Click here for the MX101 Image Gallery
Those purple wheels truly made the bike sing with Stars bikes.
100% I thought it would be you.
The crew at DeCal works can dial you in with tye MX101 ones with whatever logos you want onboard.
Not an easy one.
MX101 as probably the cleanest and most time compliant (voted that to support the underdogs). Didn't like the purple rims at first, but in the end it is fire (reminds of Tuff racing!), awesome looking kit. So MX101 = Star for me. (not that I don't like black rims, just the other 2 may be a notch better)
I must say big props to Thor, Alpinestars, FXR, FMF, etc (including Monster for being ok to be a little less on the map). Without them the whole theme/event would have been less impactful.
Post a reply to: Who did it Better? Retro Yamahas | Poll