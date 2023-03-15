Got $4M? Deegan's NC Compound For Sale

Just guessing, but he's probably selling it, or trying, because the market is still up. He doesn't need to sell it and could easily retire there when the time comes, could get a rental house or buy a smaller house in Florida while Haiden is down there. Guessing it comes back to the money, he can make some good money if he sells it so he is going to try.
That's $114,000 per acre.....
I'll buy it but only if I can claim one of Haiden's factory bikes.
Look at that garage!!!!!!! I'll see what I can get out of my VA Home loan? lol
https://www.redfin.com/NC/Cleveland/1525-Shinnville-Rd-27013/home/44378…
Looks bad ass.
The Shop
Well done… wonder if the assessed value is the approximate cost to build the main housing structure?
There’s a lot more than vacant land there man
Where I am it’s around $800k per acre of vacant land.
Say whatever you will about Deegan, but there’s no denying that a regular dude from Omaha did pretty fuckin well for himself with these dirt bike things we love so much….
Whoa. That's awesome.
Love it! It's great place to live
They just built that place. Wondering why their selling it?
The master bedroom is bigger than my entire studio apartment.
Somewhere there is a pee wee Dad with a garage full of Cobra's trying to convince the old lady that this will get lil ripper to the big time. 😄
That place is gonna be on the market for a long time with todays rates.
If someone can afford to spend 4mil on a house, they most likely aren't going to use a conventional mortgage.
Can you get a $4MM loan on a $1.6MM property?
Sure about that? The wealthy I know are great at using other peoples money
For sure, but a conventional mortgage prob isn't the way they are going to go.
Pit Row
I know I haven’t met any of you but I’ll pony up rent money for a room. What’s 4 million divided by 40 vitards? Think of the possibilities fellas
Just guessing, but he's probably selling it, or trying, because the market is still up. He doesn't need to sell it and could easily retire there when the time comes, could get a rental house or buy a smaller house in Florida while Haiden is down there. Guessing it comes back to the money, he can make some good money if he sells it so he is going to try.
banking industry being tested right now, me thinks the housing market may be heading for a bit of a correction… or a big slap in the face….
Wonder what the Stewart compound is worth these days for compression ?
I’m just surprised he would invest so much knowing that pretty much any factory team they would of had to move for
He built the tracks, but the place was already there when they bought it
Track seems awful close to that pool, must be a nightmare keeping it cleaned and filtered.
Beautiful home.
Is that all it's really worth? I didn't take the time to look up any comps.
That place is absolutely perfect except only being 35 acres.
15,000 square foot house? Does that include the garage space?
Assessed Value is not the same as appraised value.
I'd def buy this if I was able to. Seems like a bargain for what you get.
In CA you can only buy an 1800 sq. foot crack house for 4 mil.
Post a reply to: Got $4M? Deegan's NC Compound For Sale