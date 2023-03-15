Got $4M? Deegan's NC Compound For Sale

SINISALO
Profile picture for user SINISALO
Posts
16
Joined
2/21/2022
Location
MN US
SINISALO 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Get it!!!

https://matrix.canopymls.com/matrix/shared/sNsYzZRPtfd/1525ShinnvilleRoad

4
1
|
downonmonday
Profile picture for user downonmonday
Posts
138
Joined
2/14/2012
Location
Cornfields, IL US
downonmonday 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Look at that garage!!!!!!! I'll see what I can get out of my VA Home loan? lol 

sandman768
Profile picture for user sandman768
Posts
4933
Joined
3/21/2014
Location
Saratoga Springs, NY US
sandman768 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Well done… wonder if the assessed value is the approximate cost to build the main housing structure? 

1
studworx
Profile picture for user studworx
Posts
198
Joined
1/24/2022
Location
Canada, QC CA
studworx 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
youngskywalker wrote:

That's $114,000 per acre.....

There’s a lot more than vacant land there man

Where I am it’s around $800k per acre of vacant land. 

4
Mossy940
Profile picture for user Mossy940
Posts
150
Joined
10/20/2020
Location
La Quinta, CA US
Mossy940 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Say whatever you will about Deegan, but there’s no denying that a regular dude from Omaha did pretty fuckin well for himself with these dirt bike things we love so much….

17
8500rpm
Profile picture for user 8500rpm
Posts
175
Joined
12/31/2020
Location
SE
8500rpm 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Love it! It's great place to live Smile

1
45ACP
Profile picture for user 45ACP
Posts
113
Joined
1/24/2018
Location
Friendswood, TX US
45ACP 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

They just built that place. Wondering why their selling it?

4
1
FWYT
Profile picture for user FWYT
Posts
3142
Joined
5/25/2014
Location
San Diego, CA US
FWYT 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

The master bedroom is bigger than my entire studio apartment. Laughing

1
El Capitan
Profile picture for user El Capitan
Posts
40
Joined
7/11/2022
Location
Huntington Beach, CA US
El Capitan 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Somewhere there is a pee wee Dad with a garage full of Cobra's trying to convince the old lady that this will get lil ripper to the big time. 😄

11
1
SINISALO
Profile picture for user SINISALO
Posts
16
Joined
2/21/2022
Location
MN US
SINISALO 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
45ACP wrote:

They just built that place. Wondering why their selling it?

 

 

4
1
TheDennisSystem 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

That place is gonna be on the market for a long time with todays rates. 

3
3
fourfourone
Profile picture for user fourfourone
Posts
2414
Joined
10/14/2017
Location
86oh, CT US
fourfourone 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
TheDennisSystem wrote:

That place is gonna be on the market for a long time with todays rates. 

If someone can afford to spend 4mil on a house, they most likely aren't going to use a conventional mortgage. 

6
SEEMEFIRST
Profile picture for user SEEMEFIRST
Posts
9708
Joined
8/21/2006
Location
Arlington, TX US
SEEMEFIRST 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
TheDennisSystem wrote:

That place is gonna be on the market for a long time with todays rates. 

Can you get a $4MM loan on a $1.6MM property?

3
JazzyJJ
Profile picture for user JazzyJJ
Posts
441
Joined
12/1/2020
Location
PNW, WA US
JazzyJJ 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
TheDennisSystem wrote:

That place is gonna be on the market for a long time with todays rates. 

fourfourone wrote:

If someone can afford to spend 4mil on a house, they most likely aren't going to use a conventional mortgage. 

Sure about that? The wealthy I know are great at using other peoples money

1
1
fourfourone
Profile picture for user fourfourone
Posts
2414
Joined
10/14/2017
Location
86oh, CT US
fourfourone 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
TheDennisSystem wrote:

That place is gonna be on the market for a long time with todays rates. 

fourfourone wrote:

If someone can afford to spend 4mil on a house, they most likely aren't going to use a conventional mortgage. 

JazzyJJ wrote:

Sure about that? The wealthy I know are great at using other peoples money

For sure, but a conventional mortgage prob isn't the way they are going to go. 

1

Oldstyle
Profile picture for user Oldstyle
Posts
102
Joined
2/21/2018
Location
Anaheim, CA US
Oldstyle 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

I know I haven’t met any of you but I’ll pony up rent money for a room. What’s 4 million divided by 40 vitards? Think of the possibilities fellas 

6
mx 219
Profile picture for user mx 219
Posts
3481
Joined
8/15/2010
Location
South Central, PA US
mx 219 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Just guessing, but he's probably selling it, or trying, because the market is still up. He doesn't need to sell it and could easily retire there when the time comes, could get a rental house or buy a smaller house in Florida while Haiden is down there. Guessing it comes back to the money, he can make some good money if he sells it so he is going to try.

sandman768
Profile picture for user sandman768
Posts
4933
Joined
3/21/2014
Location
Saratoga Springs, NY US
sandman768 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

banking industry being tested right now, me thinks the housing market may be heading for a bit of a correction… or a big slap in the face….

2
mb60
Profile picture for user mb60
Posts
4085
Joined
3/7/2010
Location
GRAPEVINE, TX US
mb60 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Wonder what the Stewart compound is worth these days for compression ?

1
Cygrace74
Profile picture for user Cygrace74
Posts
984
Joined
7/2/2017
Location
Westport, MA US
Cygrace74 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

I’m just surprised he would invest so much knowing that pretty much any factory team they would of had to move for 

4
FilthyGrungy 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
45ACP wrote:

They just built that place. Wondering why their selling it?

He built the tracks, but the place was already there when they bought it

1
1
kxking
Profile picture for user kxking
Posts
395
Joined
8/15/2006
Location
Oakville, Ontario CA
kxking 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Track seems awful close to that pool, must be a nightmare keeping it cleaned and filtered.

Beautiful home. 

1
1
LungButter
Profile picture for user LungButter
Posts
3962
Joined
1/9/2016
Location
Yellow Pine, ID US
LungButter 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
SEEMEFIRST wrote:

Can you get a $4MM loan on a $1.6MM property?

Is that all it's really worth?  I didn't take the time to look up any comps.

early
Profile picture for user early
Posts
7066
Joined
2/13/2013
Location
University Heights, OH US
early 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

That place is absolutely perfect except only being 35 acres.

1
RichieW13
Profile picture for user RichieW13
Posts
1549
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
Thousand Oaks, CA US
RichieW13 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
SEEMEFIRST wrote:

Can you get a $4MM loan on a $1.6MM property?

Assessed Value is not the same as appraised value.

3
Cayden Thompson 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I'd def buy this if I was able to. Seems like a bargain for what you get.

In CA you can only buy an 1800 sq. foot crack house for 4 mil.

2

