2022 12 Days of MXmas - VP Racing Ultimate Dirt Bike Rider Pack

ML512
Profile picture for user ML512
Posts
13280
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
ML512 6 hours ago
6 hours ago Edited Date/Time 5 hours ago

Welcome back everyone! It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well, so it's time for the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.

For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.

How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.

It's time for day two of 12 Days with a gift pack from the crew over at VP Racing.

Ultimate Dirt Bike Rider Pack Includes:
(1) 16.9 oz 622 Brake Fluid Full Synthetic - $26.95
(2) Quarts of Engine Oil - $14.00/each
(2) Quarts of Gear Oil - $14.00/each
(1) 64 oz Stay Frosty Hi-Performance Coolant - $24.15
(1) 32oz of PowerWash Moto Formula - $13.15
(1) VP Racing Fuels T-shirt - $25.00

Check out day one here: Dubya Edge Wheelset

 

2
|
Jrey2
Profile picture for user Jrey2
Posts
104
Joined
11/6/2022
Location
Big Pine Key, FL US
Jrey2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Holeshot Smile

mx5471
Profile picture for user mx5471
Posts
958
Joined
7/10/2008
Location
AL US
mx5471 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

A lot of good useful stuff there. I'll take it.

kNewc
Profile picture for user kNewc
Posts
925
Joined
3/17/2017
Location
IN US
kNewc 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Size XL shirt please. 

Dajohn103 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
This is good stuff!!!

StankBooty
Profile picture for user StankBooty
Posts
7
Joined
5/6/2021
Location
Huntsville, AL US
StankBooty 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

I'd like to try VP's oils and coolant.  PowerWash has gotta be good too.

mb60
Profile picture for user mb60
Posts
3690
Joined
3/7/2010
Location
GRAPEVINE, TX US
mb60 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Merry Xmas ML 512

Tater
Profile picture for user Tater
Posts
210
Joined
3/8/2009
Location
Apple Valley, MN US
Tater 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

No gas? Sign me up anyway.

MXSki
Profile picture for user MXSki
Posts
30
Joined
12/11/2013
Location
New Carlisle, IN US
MXSki 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Grape Drank!

timothyclarke 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
VP for the win.

 

Muzzle
Profile picture for user Muzzle
Posts
127
Joined
6/20/2013
Location
Vernal, UT US
Muzzle 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Count me in!

langhammx
Profile picture for user langhammx
Posts
7815
Joined
5/5/2011
Location
Santa Clarita, CA US
langhammx 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

This is all I need to win the professional practice championships. 

DA498
Profile picture for user DA498
Posts
1469
Joined
10/11/2008
Location
Milliken, CO US
DA498 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Thanks VP! Merry Christmas 🎄 

RyanD797
Profile picture for user RyanD797
Posts
263
Joined
7/17/2012
Location
Shoreline, WA US
RyanD797 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

VP is the undisputed World Leader in Fuel Technology

de883zx
Profile picture for user de883zx
Posts
137
Joined
12/26/2013
Location
Howell, MI US
de883zx 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

In it to win it!

 

XC706
Profile picture for user XC706
Posts
229
Joined
1/7/2016
Location
CA
XC706 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Thanks VP.

iro
Profile picture for user iro
Posts
384
Joined
9/14/2006
Location
Howell, NJ US
iro 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Yes please and thank you 

TeamGreen
Profile picture for user TeamGreen
Posts
24561
Joined
11/25/2008
Location
Thru-out, CA US
TeamGreen 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Been using the oil, coolant and brake fluid. Excellent. 

