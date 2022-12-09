2022 12 Days of MXmas - VP Racing Ultimate Dirt Bike Rider Pack

Welcome back everyone! It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well, so it's time for the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.
For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.
How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.
It's time for day two of 12 Days with a gift pack from the crew over at VP Racing.
Ultimate Dirt Bike Rider Pack Includes:
(1) 16.9 oz 622 Brake Fluid Full Synthetic - $26.95
(2) Quarts of Engine Oil - $14.00/each
(2) Quarts of Gear Oil - $14.00/each
(1) 64 oz Stay Frosty Hi-Performance Coolant - $24.15
(1) 32oz of PowerWash Moto Formula - $13.15
(1) VP Racing Fuels T-shirt - $25.00
Check out day one here: Dubya Edge Wheelset
