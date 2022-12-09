2022 12 Days of MXmas - Dubya Edge Wheelset

18 hours ago

Welcome back everyone! It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well, so it's time for the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.



For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.



How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.

We're kicking this year's 12 Days off with one heck of a prize, a full wheelset from the crew over at Dubya USA!

From Dubya:

After many years dealing with the biggest and best wheel companies and products in the industry, the Edge wheel set was created for everyday riders looking for quality & performance at an economical price point. Durable, reliable and affordable, the Edge wheel set is perfect for any rider looking to replace old wheels or for those simply looking to give their bike an upgraded, custom look. Each Edge wheel set centers around a highly durable forged aluminum Edge hub, which are laced to a Dubya by Excel rim, using stainless steel Dubya spokes and nickel plated steel nipples. Each wheel set is pre-assembled in Dubya USA’s Southern California facility by the same technicians who assemble all of Dubya’s top professional factory riders and team wheel sets.

Features:

Price point wheel set

Forged aluminum hubs in factory colors

Built with Dubya by Excel rims

Built with Bulldog stainless steel spokes and nickel plated steel nipples

Professionally assembled and trued at Dubya USA in southern California

Sold as complete wheel sets

MSRP: $799.95

Make sure you sign up for every 12 days as we'll be picking the winners the day after Christmas!