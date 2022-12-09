2022 12 Days of MXmas - Dubya Edge Wheelset

ML512
Profile picture for user ML512
Posts
13272
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
ML512 18 hours ago
18 hours ago

Welcome back everyone! It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well, so it's time for the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.

For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.

How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.

We're kicking this year's 12 Days off with one heck of a prize, a full wheelset from the crew over at Dubya USA!

From Dubya:

After many years dealing with the biggest and best wheel companies and products in the industry, the Edge wheel set was created for everyday riders looking for quality & performance at an economical price point. Durable, reliable and affordable, the Edge wheel set is perfect for any rider looking to replace old wheels or for those simply looking to give their bike an upgraded, custom look. Each Edge wheel set centers around a highly durable forged aluminum Edge hub, which are laced to a Dubya by Excel rim, using stainless steel Dubya spokes and nickel plated steel nipples. Each wheel set is pre-assembled in Dubya USA’s Southern California facility by the same technicians who assemble all of Dubya’s top professional factory riders and team wheel sets.

Features:

Price point wheel set
Forged aluminum hubs in factory colors
Built with Dubya by Excel rims
Built with Bulldog stainless steel spokes and nickel plated steel nipples
Professionally assembled and trued at Dubya USA in southern California
Sold as complete wheel sets
MSRP: $799.95

Make sure you sign up for every 12 days as we'll be picking the winners the day after Christmas!

13
|
agn5008
Profile picture for user agn5008
Posts
931
Joined
3/8/2021
Location
Saint Marys, PA US
agn5008 18 hours ago
18 hours ago

Sweet wheels!

1
Ronmx777
Profile picture for user Ronmx777
Posts
2
Joined
10/19/2022
Location
CA
Ronmx777 18 hours ago
18 hours ago

A dream of mine to get Dubya wheels one day! Killer product!

1
dsmith
Profile picture for user dsmith
Posts
3980
Joined
3/29/2011
Location
way north, IN US
dsmith 18 hours ago
18 hours ago

I love lamp...

4

MotofactioN
Profile picture for user MotofactioN
Posts
492
Joined
6/25/2020
Location
Gloucester, VA US
MotofactioN 18 hours ago
18 hours ago

Please oh please let me get these wheels with ease. WhistlingCool

1
KTMsc
Profile picture for user KTMsc
Posts
116
Joined
1/7/2014
Location
Roseville, CA US
KTMsc 18 hours ago
18 hours ago

Purdy

Bboyce536
Profile picture for user Bboyce536
Posts
3
Joined
11/30/2022
Location
Jackson, MI US
Bboyce536 18 hours ago
18 hours ago

These are some great wheels!

bh
Profile picture for user bh
Posts
801
Joined
12/25/2016
Location
Williamston, SC US
bh 18 hours ago
18 hours ago

Very nice. 

mshea397
Profile picture for user mshea397
Posts
92
Joined
12/18/2018
Location
Prior Lake, MN US
mshea397 18 hours ago
18 hours ago

these would look great on my KX

Falcon
Profile picture for user Falcon
Posts
8585
Joined
11/16/2011
Location
Menifee, CA US
Falcon 18 hours ago
18 hours ago

Dear Santa: the wheels on my hammered 2006 YZ250 are still the original ones. Just sayin'. 

1
iro
Profile picture for user iro
Posts
383
Joined
9/14/2006
Location
Howell, NJ US
iro 18 hours ago
18 hours ago

Yesss! Love the 12 days of mxmas!

rpeters528
Profile picture for user rpeters528
Posts
1
Joined
1/23/2018
Location
Mandan, ND US
rpeters528 17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Have had a set of these as well as Tusk, these seem to hold up better compared to my last set of Tusk that broke a spoke almost every other ride.

Hoseclamp
Profile picture for user Hoseclamp
Posts
552
Joined
2/2/2018
Location
OH US
Hoseclamp 17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Im tired of swapping studded ice tires on and off every winter. I need a second set of wheels so I can leave the studded tires on. These would be awesome to have!

1
jeffs
Profile picture for user jeffs
Posts
36
Joined
8/26/2011
Location
Nipomo, CA US
jeffs 17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Dubya is the best!

MXVet261
Profile picture for user MXVet261
Posts
656
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
Valley City, OH US
MXVet261 17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Who doesn't need extra wheels?

nick610s
Profile picture for user nick610s
Posts
108
Joined
10/28/2018
Location
Yuba City, CA US
nick610s 17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Nice! Good job vital giving back to the community! 

183Matt
Profile picture for user 183Matt
Posts
362
Joined
10/9/2019
Location
Mineral, CA US
183Matt 17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Dubya wheels are hands down the best you can buy.  However I’m broke right now and need a new set to replace the square set on my bike, these would really help me out, I’ll even take any color.

Black Dog Moto 17 hours ago
17 hours ago Edited Date/Time 17 hours ago

Hey ML, this year can you pick the winners at random? Some (most) of us aren't funny, can't photoshop, etc. I don't care if I don't win, well, I do, but don't, but everyone should have an equal chance at some really cool stuff. 

1

Post a reply to: 2022 12 Days of MXmas - Dubya Edge Wheelset