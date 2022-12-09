2022 12 Days of MXmas - Dubya Edge Wheelset

Welcome back everyone! It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well, so it's time for the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.
For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.
How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.
We're kicking this year's 12 Days off with one heck of a prize, a full wheelset from the crew over at Dubya USA!
From Dubya:
After many years dealing with the biggest and best wheel companies and products in the industry, the Edge wheel set was created for everyday riders looking for quality & performance at an economical price point. Durable, reliable and affordable, the Edge wheel set is perfect for any rider looking to replace old wheels or for those simply looking to give their bike an upgraded, custom look. Each Edge wheel set centers around a highly durable forged aluminum Edge hub, which are laced to a Dubya by Excel rim, using stainless steel Dubya spokes and nickel plated steel nipples. Each wheel set is pre-assembled in Dubya USA’s Southern California facility by the same technicians who assemble all of Dubya’s top professional factory riders and team wheel sets.
Features:
Price point wheel set
Forged aluminum hubs in factory colors
Built with Dubya by Excel rims
Built with Bulldog stainless steel spokes and nickel plated steel nipples
Professionally assembled and trued at Dubya USA in southern California
Sold as complete wheel sets
MSRP: $799.95
Make sure you sign up for every 12 days as we'll be picking the winners the day after Christmas!
Sweet wheels!
A dream of mine to get Dubya wheels one day! Killer product!
We luvya, Dubya.
I love lamp...
Please oh please let me get these wheels with ease.
Purdy
I am in!
These are some great wheels!
Very nice.
Great wheel set!
these would look great on my KX
Dear Santa: the wheels on my hammered 2006 YZ250 are still the original ones. Just sayin'.
Yesss! Love the 12 days of mxmas!
I'm in need of some new wheels
Daddy like! I’d be stoked to win that!
beautiful!
Need a fresh set!
Have had a set of these as well as Tusk, these seem to hold up better compared to my last set of Tusk that broke a spoke almost every other ride.
Have a few bikes that need these!
Im tired of swapping studded ice tires on and off every winter. I need a second set of wheels so I can leave the studded tires on. These would be awesome to have!
Dubya is the best!
Awesome idea!
Excellent
Sheeesh
Who doesn't need extra wheels?
Nice! Good job vital giving back to the community!
A comment
Dubya wheels are hands down the best you can buy. However I’m broke right now and need a new set to replace the square set on my bike, these would really help me out, I’ll even take any color.
Hey ML, this year can you pick the winners at random? Some (most) of us aren't funny, can't photoshop, etc. I don't care if I don't win, well, I do, but don't, but everyone should have an equal chance at some really cool stuff.
I could use a set of these!
