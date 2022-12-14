2022 12 Days of MXmas - OGIO Rig 9800 Pro Tropic Bag

3 hours ago

Welcome back everyone! It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well, so it's time for the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.





For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.



How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.

OGIO wants to send you to the races or on your next trip in style for day six!

The Rig 9800 gets a facelift and added features in the revamped Rig 9800 Pro. Featuring OGIO’s renowned SLED, the Rig Pro gets an added MX boot bag and changeable wheel set as part of the new overall design.

- Includes MX Boot Bag

- New changeable wheel set, with customizable wheel color options (purchased separately)

- Internal tie-down straps to hold down boots, your clean clothes or other gear

- Upgraded heavy-duty grab handles

- Additional top slash storage pocket

- ID window on the top of the bag

- SLED (Structural Load Equalizing Deck) System for increased durability in the harshest of conditions.

- Wide mouth LID opening for easy access

- Several multi-use under LID compartments for apparel and smaller gear

- iFOM (Integrated Foam) construction throughout for added protection and durability

- Telescopic pull handle

34 ½”H x 16”W x 15 ½”D / CM 86 H x 42 W x 38.5 D

13.4 Lbs/6.1 Kg (Empty), 14.8 Lbs/6.75 Kg (with Boot Bag)

7,620 Cu.In/125 L (Empty) + 600D Poly, 420D Dobby Poly

Learn more at www.OgioPowersports

Also, don't forget to check out day one through five as well. 2022 12 Days of MXmas Link