2022 12 Days of MXmas - OGIO Rig 9800 Pro Tropic Bag

2022 12 Days of MXmas
Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas
Ogio
ML512
Profile picture for user ML512
Posts
14031
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
ML512 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Welcome back everyone! It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well, so it's time for the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.



For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.

How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.

OGIO wants to send you to the races or on your next trip in style for day six!

The Rig 9800 gets a facelift and added features in the revamped Rig 9800 Pro. Featuring OGIO’s renowned SLED, the Rig Pro gets an added MX boot bag and changeable wheel set as part of the new overall design.

- Includes MX Boot Bag
- New changeable wheel set, with customizable wheel color options (purchased separately)
- Internal tie-down straps to hold down boots, your clean clothes or other gear
- Upgraded heavy-duty grab handles
- Internal tie-down straps to hold down boots or your clean clothes
- Additional top slash storage pocket
- ID window on the top of the bag
- SLED (Structural Load Equalizing Deck) System for increased durability in the harshest of conditions.
- Wide mouth LID opening for easy access
- Several multi-use under LID compartments for apparel and smaller gear
- iFOM (Integrated Foam) construction throughout for added protection and durability
- Telescopic pull handle

34 ½”H x 16”W x 15 ½”D / CM 86 H x 42 W x 38.5 D
13.4 Lbs/6.1 Kg (Empty), 14.8 Lbs/6.75 Kg (with Boot Bag)
7,620 Cu.In/125 L (Empty) + 600D Poly, 420D Dobby Poly

 

Learn more at www.OgioPowersports

Also, don't forget to check out day one through five as well. 2022 12 Days of MXmas Link

 

3
|
wydopen
Profile picture for user wydopen
Posts
1184
Joined
8/17/2011
Location
805, CA US
wydopen 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

I'm still using a purple thor bag I got at the chaparral sale in '94 when I was 11..could use an upgrade

Polish Power 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Pick me pick me!!!!!🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️

Jimass616
Profile picture for user Jimass616
Posts
10
Joined
3/7/2021
Location
Vancouver, WA US
Jimass616 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

This would be perfect for an overnight trip. Merry Xmas. 

Greg #49
Profile picture for user Greg #49
Posts
52
Joined
12/11/2013
Location
CA
Greg #49 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Need a new bag. The old hockey bag is getting pretty ratty.

gharmon
Profile picture for user gharmon
Posts
2238
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
Valley, AL US
gharmon 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

nice. i want one.

nojo-moto
Profile picture for user nojo-moto
Posts
6
Joined
12/7/2022
Location
Ridgecrest , CA US
nojo-moto 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Definitely need this bag! If I can’t be fast might as well look it 

Hudweiser9
Profile picture for user Hudweiser9
Posts
363
Joined
4/8/2014
Location
Ormond Beach, FL US
Hudweiser9 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Nice travel bag! No mistaking that on the luggage belt at the ol' airport!

 

Tater
Profile picture for user Tater
Posts
214
Joined
3/8/2009
Location
Apple Valley, MN US
Tater 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Mmmmmm moto luggage.

WilburMX
Profile picture for user WilburMX
Posts
3
Joined
3/24/2022
Location
NZ
WilburMX 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
This would be awesome 

MotofactioN
Profile picture for user MotofactioN
Posts
519
Joined
6/25/2020
Location
Gloucester, VA US
MotofactioN 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

I NEEEEEEED ITTTTTTT Evil my gear back is in bad shape, please Santa give me this gear bag oh please Vital Santa 🎅 Much thankful for you Vital Santa Silly

iro
Profile picture for user iro
Posts
409
Joined
9/14/2006
Location
Howell, NJ US
iro 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

I have Ogio bags for my snowmobile gear and my micro sprint gear but still using my Answer bag from 1993 for my moto stuff. Cmon luck be on my side for this!

MXSki
Profile picture for user MXSki
Posts
34
Joined
12/11/2013
Location
New Carlisle, IN US
MXSki 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Ok so this is sweet!  Need for sure!

bh
Profile picture for user bh
Posts
905
Joined
12/25/2016
Location
Williamston, SC US
bh 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Would love to upgrade from my laundry basket! 

MXATC
Profile picture for user MXATC
Posts
385
Joined
12/4/2007
Location
AR US
MXATC 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Man I need a new bag for next season!!!

JJO741
Profile picture for user JJO741
Posts
2635
Joined
10/7/2010
Location
Orange, CA US
JJO741 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Hope to be a lucky winner Cool 

Merry Christmas. 

nick610s
Profile picture for user nick610s
Posts
114
Joined
10/28/2018
Location
Yuba City, CA US
nick610s 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Great gear! Could use some more! 

PatH
Profile picture for user PatH
Posts
48
Joined
9/21/2022
Location
That One, PA US
PatH 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

I could use this for riding and vacation.  

