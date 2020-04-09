Forum Main Moto-Related RedBud 1 - Main Races Bench Racing

RedBud 1 - Main Races Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 8462

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

9/4/2020 9:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 9/4/2020 9:30 AM

The first moto starts in 30 minutes!

Race Links
Question

Posts: 2446

Joined: 6/26/2014

Location: FRA

9/4/2020 9:31 AM

Holeshot !

slowgti

Posts: 712

Joined: 1/14/2016

Location: Monroe, GA USA

9/4/2020 9:32 AM

Damnit

Dimblewambie

Posts: 721

Joined: 1/28/2017

Location: Murrieta, CA USA

9/4/2020 9:32 AM
Edited Date/Time: 9/4/2020 9:33 AM

2nd place holeshot!









3rd....

GD2

Posts: 8462

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

9/4/2020 9:35 AM

Again, I won’t be around much for this thread. I’m on shift at the police department.

Boomslang

Posts: 2446

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

9/4/2020 9:39 AM

I'm struggling to qualify...hope they don't black flag me and send me home...

Johnny Depp

Posts: 4746

Joined: 10/16/2014

Location: Buda, TX USA

9/4/2020 9:40 AM

Let's race! Predictions?

Go ZO16! I love an underdog. Especially with the points lead, be like Ryan D.

Reese95w

Posts: 10538

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

9/4/2020 9:43 AM

Dimblewambie wrote:

2nd place holeshot!









3rd....

Photo

laughing
Lightning78

Posts: 5617

Joined: 12/12/2007

Location: Huntington Beach, CA USA

9/4/2020 9:46 AM

Dimblewambie wrote:

2nd place holeshot!









3rd....

Reese95w wrote: Photo

laughing

This made my day after seeing playoff hockey in lieu of the 2nd motos for Red Bud on NBCSN

Reese95w

Posts: 10538

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

9/4/2020 9:58 AM
Edited Date/Time: 9/4/2020 9:58 AM

Lightning78 wrote:

This made my day after seeing playoff hockey in lieu of the 2nd motos for Red Bud on NBCSN

Oh don't get me started. Last week I had my DVR set to record the Ironman 2nd motos off NBCSN. I even had the reset to go 1 hour over. The end of the 2nd 450 moto still got cut off because of the damn Hockey post game show!

Reese95w

Posts: 10538

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

9/4/2020 10:00 AM

Photo
Dimblewambie

Posts: 721

Joined: 1/28/2017

Location: Murrieta, CA USA

9/4/2020 10:02 AM

I’d like to see AC win a moto, get another OA podium and keep building. 250 class I’m hoping Dylan doesn’t get good starts both motos and we see some battles.

jeffro503

Posts: 24852

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: Portland, OR USA

9/4/2020 10:02 AM

Man oh man , here we go! And dang the track looks so fast. Very high speeds today.

Dimblewambie

Posts: 721

Joined: 1/28/2017

Location: Murrieta, CA USA

9/4/2020 10:03 AM

Dimblewambie wrote:

2nd place holeshot!









3rd....

Reese95w wrote: Photo

laughing

2 podium positions, I cant thank my sponsors!

B00tySweat33

Posts: 50

Joined: 10/17/2018

Location: Gainesville, FL USA

9/4/2020 10:09 AM

Time to pay the Troll toll

Posts: 214

Joined: 7/18/2018

Location: AZ, USA

9/4/2020 10:09 AM

Well I won't be getting much work done today

Posts: 634

Joined: 11/17/2016

Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA USA

9/4/2020 10:10 AM

Holsho...... crap. Forgot to set my start device!

Posts: 11

Joined: 6/12/2017

Location: DEU

9/4/2020 10:11 AM

i am really impressed with Masterpool. First race this year for him. How old is he?

Posts: 1070

Joined: 5/13/2019

Location: Green Bay, WI USA

9/4/2020 10:17 AM

Bummer for Ferrandis. Show the damn leaders!

Posts: 64

Joined: 8/5/2020

Location: Prairie Village, KS USA

9/4/2020 10:17 AM

STOP...CUTTING...AWAY....FROM....THE RACE.

Posts: 50

Joined: 10/17/2018

Location: Gainesville, FL USA

9/4/2020 10:18 AM

Stop showing stuff from last week in the middle of the race, maybe?

Posts: 1700

Joined: 7/9/2015

Location: Saint Marys, OH USA

9/4/2020 10:19 AM

Really not a fan of that big sand roller before the leap

tuttle425

Posts: 64

Joined: 8/5/2020

Location: Prairie Village, KS USA

9/4/2020 10:24 AM

B00tySweat33 wrote:

Stop showing stuff from last week in the middle of the race, maybe?

It's so asinine. They had 8 minutes of tv time before moto 1 and they have 15 between motos. Show whatever you bullshit you want during that time. Never go away from the race.

Posts: 223

Joined: 1/24/2017

Location: Fort Worth, TX USA

9/4/2020 10:25 AM

eric513anderson wrote:

Really not a fan of that big sand roller before the leap

not a problem for Masterpool

Posts: 121

Joined: 5/30/2019

Location: Spring Hill, FL USA

9/4/2020 10:25 AM

Would have liked to see RJ get a better start but he is moving forward fairly fast.

Posts: 64

Joined: 8/5/2020

Location: Prairie Village, KS USA

9/4/2020 10:26 AM

Here comes Martin.

Posts: 634

Joined: 11/17/2016

Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA USA

9/4/2020 10:26 AM

Holy shit I can’t believe Jeremy saved that

Posts: 64

Joined: 8/5/2020

Location: Prairie Village, KS USA

9/4/2020 10:26 AM

Masterpool gassed. His last lap was 5 seconds off his fast.

Posts: 10538

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

9/4/2020 10:26 AM

Weege: It’s only a Troll Train when A-Mart & J-Mart are racing for the same spot.

Posts: 634

Joined: 11/17/2016

Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA USA

9/4/2020 10:26 AM

tuttle425 wrote:

Here comes Martin.

He’ll leave with the points lead. Stamp it

