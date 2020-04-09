RedBud 1 - Main Races Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
The first moto starts in 30 minutes!
Holeshot !
Damnit
2nd place holeshot!
3rd....
Again, I won’t be around much for this thread. I’m on shift at the police department.
I'm struggling to qualify...hope they don't black flag me and send me home...
Let's race! Predictions?
Go ZO16! I love an underdog. Especially with the points lead, be like Ryan D.
Reese95w wrote:
This made my day after seeing playoff hockey in lieu of the 2nd motos for Red Bud on NBCSN
Lightning78 wrote:
This made my day after seeing playoff hockey in lieu of the 2nd motos for Red Bud on NBCSN
Oh don't get me started. Last week I had my DVR set to record the Ironman 2nd motos off NBCSN. I even had the reset to go 1 hour over. The end of the 2nd 450 moto still got cut off because of the damn Hockey post game show!
I’d like to see AC win a moto, get another OA podium and keep building. 250 class I’m hoping Dylan doesn’t get good starts both motos and we see some battles.
Man oh man , here we go! And dang the track looks so fast. Very high speeds today.
Well I won't be getting much work done today
Holsho...... crap. Forgot to set my start device!
i am really impressed with Masterpool. First race this year for him. How old is he?
Bummer for Ferrandis. Show the damn leaders!
STOP...CUTTING...AWAY....FROM....THE RACE.
Stop showing stuff from last week in the middle of the race, maybe?
Really not a fan of that big sand roller before the leap
B00tySweat33 wrote:
Stop showing stuff from last week in the middle of the race, maybe?
It's so asinine. They had 8 minutes of tv time before moto 1 and they have 15 between motos. Show whatever you bullshit you want during that time. Never go away from the race.
eric513anderson wrote:
Really not a fan of that big sand roller before the leap
not a problem for Masterpool
Would have liked to see RJ get a better start but he is moving forward fairly fast.
Here comes Martin.
Holy shit I can’t believe Jeremy saved that
Masterpool gassed. His last lap was 5 seconds off his fast.
Weege: It’s only a Troll Train when A-Mart & J-Mart are racing for the same spot.
