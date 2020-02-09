Forum Main Moto-Related RedBud 1 and 2 AMA Nationals, & MXGP of Italy Links

9/2/2020 7:30 PM
Edited Date/Time: 9/3/2020 10:16 AM

RedBud 1 National - Round 4

Track Info
Animated Track Map
Injury Report - Racer X

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

1st Motos LIVE on MavTV at 10 AM Pacific, 1 PM Eastern
2nd Motos TAPE DELAYED on NBCSN at 7 PM Pacific, 10 PM Eastern
All Motos LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 10 AM Pacific, 1 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold package right here.

Schedule (Eastern Time):
Photo
Photo


RedBud 2 - Round 5 (Same track info and race schedule as RB1)

1st Motos LIVE on MavTV at 10 AM Pacific, 1 PM Eastern
2nd Motos LIVE on NBCSN at 12 PM Pacific, 3 PM Eastern
All Motos LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 10 AM Pacific, 1 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold package right here.


MXGP of Italy - Round 6

Track Info
Live Timing
Results

MXGP Entry List
MX2 Entry List

LIVE Broadcast on MXGP-TV

Schedule (Eastern Time):

SAT 05 SEP, 2020
05:00 - Free Content Studio Show
07:05 - LIVE EMX 125 Race 1
07:55 - LIVE EMX 2T Race 1
09:05 - LIVE EMX 125 Race 2
10:00 - LIVE EMX 2T Race 2

SUN 06 SEP, 2020
03:30 - LIVE MX2 Free / Time Practice
04:30 - LIVE MXGP Free / Time Practice
06:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 1
07:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 1
09:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 2
10:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 2

9/3/2020 5:29 PM

OK. Must remember to get up early Friday morning. Motocross!

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

