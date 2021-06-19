High Point National - Main Races Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!
Holeshot!
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Rain is a coming!!!!
Say it ain’t so, track looked to be in shape for some good racing during practice.
Chuck Norris is the reason why Waldo is hiding.
Damnit
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Ready for some racing! It just started sprinkling
Hopefully they found a new producer since the qualifying show ...
Looks like america
Don’t worry about the rain boys. I’m in Ohio and the storm became just a light shower and now it’s sunny behind it. Not calling for more rain until around 5-6 pm. Should be just enough rain to leave the track tacky with optimal traction.
Let's get ready to RUMBLE!
Gotta love peacock always coming through with the hot mic's. lol
Broadcast off to a great start as usual!
Another stellar star to the broadcast lol Hot mic!
-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Is it really that difficult? Are these guys volunteers or something?
😂😂😂😂 love it. Make sure you get the fluff pieces perfectly though guys!
Gonna be a classic High Point day!
some moisture
I don't have to be as smart as you hope to be some day anymore.
It's obvious the sport isn't taken serious. They're having issues and you hear the chick laughing about it. The people running the broadcast don't care.
Stop it. We all know the production will not meet expectations. BUT...if you can't be at the race this is what we have and as bad as it is...it's better than reading about it weeks later. I wish it was better but I'm tired of complaining about it. We're all here to go Woohoo...let's enjoy.
And my feed just went blurry
We're about to pop fellas.
Hey dude. This isn't 1982 anymore.
Swollen came to play.
