High Point National - Main Races Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 8923

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/19/2021 9:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/19/2021 9:30 AM

Photo

The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!

Race Links
-MAVERICK-

Posts: 27307

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/19/2021 9:30 AM

Holeshot!

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Bigoldbeef

Posts: 397

Joined: 4/23/2012

Location: OH, USA

6/19/2021 9:36 AM

Rain is a coming!!!!

Jordan421

Posts: 1648

Joined: 12/5/2007

Location: Lakeland, FL USA

6/19/2021 9:36 AM

Bigoldbeef wrote:

Rain is a coming!!!!

...more

Say it ain't so, track looked to be in shape for some good racing during practice.

Chuck Norris is the reason why Waldo is hiding.

Dizzy714

Posts: 150

Joined: 5/12/2010

Location: Anaheim, CA USA

6/19/2021 9:37 AM

Bigoldbeef wrote:

Rain is a coming!!!!

...more

Damnit

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 27307

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/19/2021 9:42 AM

Photo
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Brittneyb30

Posts: 539

Joined: 5/6/2016

Location: WY, USA

6/19/2021 9:43 AM

Ready for some racing! It just started sprinkling

katooom

Posts: 270

Joined: 9/3/2010

Location: Broad Run, VA USA

6/19/2021 9:52 AM

Hopefully they found a new producer since the qualifying show ...

skeef

Posts: 656

Joined: 7/18/2018

Location: AZ, USA

6/19/2021 9:55 AM

Brittneyb30 wrote:

Ready for some racing! It just started sprinkling Photo

...more

Looks like america

downard254

Posts: 3833

Joined: 12/10/2012

Location: Bremen, OH USA

6/19/2021 9:56 AM

Don't worry about the rain boys. I'm in Ohio and the storm became just a light shower and now it's sunny behind it. Not calling for more rain until around 5-6 pm. Should be just enough rain to leave the track tacky with optimal traction.

Reese95w

Posts: 12378

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/19/2021 10:01 AM

Photo
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

motomike137

Posts: 5055

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

6/19/2021 10:03 AM

Let's get ready to RUMBLE!

TK40_FC

Posts: 24

Joined: 5/17/2021

Location: Canton, OH USA

6/19/2021 10:06 AM

Gotta love peacock always coming through with the hot mic's. lol

motomike137

Posts: 5055

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

6/19/2021 10:06 AM

katooom wrote:

Hopefully they found a new producer since the qualifying show ...

...more

Nope same guy lol

tuttle425

Posts: 652

Joined: 8/5/2020

Location: Prairie Village, KS USA

6/19/2021 10:06 AM

Broadcast off to a great start as usual!

ocscottie

Posts: 66787

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

6/19/2021 10:06 AM

Another stellar star to the broadcast lol Hot mic!

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
DPR250R

Posts: 1992

Joined: 9/14/2006

Location: NJ, USA

6/19/2021 10:06 AM

Is it really that difficult? Are these guys volunteers or something?

yz133rider

Posts: 3229

Joined: 8/1/2013

Location: Avondale, PA USA

6/19/2021 10:07 AM

😂😂😂😂 love it. Make sure you get the fluff pieces perfectly though guys!

motomike137

Posts: 5055

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

6/19/2021 10:07 AM

TK40_FC wrote:

Gotta love peacock always coming through with the hot mic's. lol

...more

The broadcast is a hot mess

1911

Posts: 1840

Joined: 4/2/2008

Location: NV, USA

6/19/2021 10:08 AM

ocscottie wrote:

Another stellar star to the broadcast lol Hot mic!

...more

It's mind blowing how they can keep making the same mistakes.

motomike137

Posts: 5055

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

6/19/2021 10:09 AM

Gonna be a classic High Point day!

FLmxer

Posts: 5685

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: SouthWest, FL USA

6/19/2021 10:09 AM

some moisture

I don't have to be as smart as you hope to be some day anymore. wink

Reese95w

Posts: 12378

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/19/2021 10:09 AM

Photo
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

greenmx5

Posts: 1529

Joined: 4/1/2014

Location: PA, USA

6/19/2021 10:09 AM

It's obvious the sport isn't taken serious. They're having issues and you hear the chick laughing about it. The people running the broadcast don't care.

plowboy

Posts: 6478

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

6/19/2021 10:09 AM

katooom wrote:

Hopefully they found a new producer since the qualifying show ...

...more

Stop it. We all know the production will not meet expectations. BUT...if you can't be at the race this is what we have and as bad as it is...it's better than reading about it weeks later. I wish it was better but I'm tired of complaining about it. We're all here to go Woohoo...let's enjoy.

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

DPR250R

Posts: 1992

Joined: 9/14/2006

Location: NJ, USA

6/19/2021 10:10 AM

Photo
motomike137

Posts: 5055

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

6/19/2021 10:10 AM

And my feed just went blurry

plowboy

Posts: 6478

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

6/19/2021 10:10 AM

We're about to pop fellas.

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

greenmx5

Posts: 1529

Joined: 4/1/2014

Location: PA, USA

6/19/2021 10:10 AM

katooom wrote:

Hopefully they found a new producer since the qualifying show ...

...more
plowboy wrote:

Stop it. We all know the production will not meet expectations. BUT...if you can't be at the race this is what we have and as ...more

...more

Hey dude. This isn't 1982 anymore.

plowboy

Posts: 6478

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

6/19/2021 10:12 AM

Swollen came to play.

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

