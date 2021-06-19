High Point National - Main Races Bench Racing

Stop it. We all know the production will not meet expectations. BUT...if you can't be at the race this is what we have and as ...more

Stop it. We all know the production will not meet expectations. BUT...if you can't be at the race this is what we have and as bad as it is...it's better than reading about it weeks later. I wish it was better but I'm tired of complaining about it. We're all here to go Woohoo...let's enjoy.