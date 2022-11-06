Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - Thunder Valley Main Races

Bench Racing - Thunder Valley Main Races

Related: Bench Racing Thunder Valley
Bench Racing Thunder Valley
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_s780_OCT_V4_1649388391.jpg?1649387793 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 318 16 671 150 911 8513 113 6

Posts: 9424

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/11/2022 12:30 PM
Edited Date/Time: 6/11/2022 12:30 PM

Photo

The motos start in 30 minutes!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

gt80rider

Vital MX member gt80rider 9842 gt80rider https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/9842/avatar/c50_Banksyyyy_1620146421.jpg?1620145973 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/gt80rider,9842/all 04/19/08 4 23 51 5984 3

Posts: 6035

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

6/11/2022 12:30 PM
Edited Date/Time: 6/11/2022 12:31 PM

Starting in fourth gear bitches!!!

|

www.bettercallsaul.com
Die Antwoord

matze

Vital MX member matze 42324 matze https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/42324/avatar/c50_Screenshot_2016_07_04_00_28_07_2_1467585550.jpg?1467585117 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/matze,42324/all 03/01/14 37 921

Posts: 958

Joined: 3/1/2014

Location: Stuttgart, DEU

6/11/2022 12:33 PM

lets gooo

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 7 475 19

Posts: 483

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/11/2022 12:33 PM
Edited Date/Time: 6/11/2022 12:34 PM

Son of bitch, shit! I missed the holeshot!

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 7 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 173 6630 26

Posts: 6807

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

6/11/2022 12:51 PM
Edited Date/Time: 6/11/2022 12:51 PM

Gonna be streaming the first moto of the Peacock Premium stream if anyone doesn't have access to NBC. DM for a link otherwise it's the same one I used to use.

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 50 12 628 33868 161

Posts: 34504

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/11/2022 12:54 PM

USFL almost done.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 7 475 19

Posts: 483

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/11/2022 12:59 PM

Oh great, there's a freaking USFL game on NBC and it's going long.

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

Sawfish

Vital MX member Sawfish 39254 Sawfish https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/39254/avatar/c50_image_1370734016.jpg?1370733774 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Sawfish,39254/all 06/08/13 9 460 12

Posts: 469

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

6/11/2022 1:01 PM

What the hell is USFL? Why is the stadium empty?

|

nskerb

Vital MX member nskerb 77235 nskerb https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/77235/avatar/c50_653A84A6_741B_43BF_8781_1545B8EDC44D_1574357954.jpg?1574357185 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/nskerb,77235/all 11/21/19 4 308 8

Posts: 312

Joined: 11/21/2019

Location: Kelso, WA USA

6/11/2022 1:01 PM

If we miss any racing for this JV league I’m gonna be bummed.

|

Fox88

Vital MX member Fox88 32537 Fox88 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/32537/avatar/c50_rio_bravo_holeshot_avi_1491066172.jpg?1491065991 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Fox88,32537/all 02/11/12 525

Posts: 525

Joined: 2/11/2012

Location: Galveston Island, TX USA

6/11/2022 1:01 PM

Live on peacock..

My local NBC affiliate is showing educational programs after USFL!

|

gym_jackets

Vital MX member gym_jackets 60052 gym_jackets https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/60052/avatar/c50_OC_Scottie_RIP_1649378195.jpg?1649378085 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/gym-jackets,60052/all 10/13/17 1 480

Posts: 481

Joined: 10/13/2017

Location: Chicago, IL USA

6/11/2022 1:01 PM

Does anyone know if Peacock is going to be commercial free, or will they just apply the TV broadcast feed to peacock?

|

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 7 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 173 6630 26

Posts: 6807

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

6/11/2022 1:02 PM

Thank god for Peacock so I’m not peacock-blocked by cable tv time slots. grin

|

jeffro503

Vital MX member jeffro503 1897 jeffro503 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1897/avatar/c50_Jeffro_RM2_1468475135.jpg?1468474511 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/jeffro503,1897/all 07/22/07 66 53 625 24999 61 18

Posts: 25624

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: St Helens, OR USA

6/11/2022 1:03 PM

Gonna be a great day!! Track looks rough , rutted , hot , and hope to get some good racing!!

|

" And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.”

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 7 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 173 6630 26

Posts: 6807

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

6/11/2022 1:03 PM

Inside outside count: 1

Only 3 minutes in, too.

|

Hcallz5

Vital MX member Hcallz5 40143 Hcallz5 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40143/avatar/c50_BE693C70_1654382922.jpg?1654382038 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hcallz5,40143/all 08/20/13 6 1917

Posts: 1923

Joined: 8/20/2013

Location: UT, USA

6/11/2022 1:03 PM

Peacock stream is up. Search motocross on peacock

|

21.5 350 XC-F
96' XR600r

Bob693

Vital MX member Bob693 8163 Bob693 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/8163/avatar/c50_627143828_1210795585.jpg?1294182514 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Bob693,8163/all 04/01/08 3 3 39 1283 2

Posts: 1322

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: TX, USA

6/11/2022 1:04 PM

The Peacock stream looks good.

|

Nighttrain

Vital MX member Nighttrain 31194 Nighttrain https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/31194/avatar/c50_764C6B47_C936_4903_8707_60F370F3EB42_1614234015.jpg?1614233918 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Nighttrain,31194/all 12/05/11 1 19 1966 10

Posts: 1985

Joined: 12/5/2011

Location: Charleston, SC USA

6/11/2022 1:04 PM

It’s on the Peacock app. Was Lakewood the race where Anderson had some issues with the altitude a couple of years back?

|

jeffro503

Vital MX member jeffro503 1897 jeffro503 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1897/avatar/c50_Jeffro_RM2_1468475135.jpg?1468474511 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/jeffro503,1897/all 07/22/07 66 53 625 24999 61 18

Posts: 25624

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: St Helens, OR USA

6/11/2022 1:04 PM

gym_jackets wrote:

Does anyone know if Peacock is going to be commercial free, or will they just apply the TV broadcast feed to peacock?

...more

No idea , guess we'll find out. Usually peacock doesn't though that I remember.

|

" And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.”

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 50 12 628 33868 161

Posts: 34504

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/11/2022 1:04 PM

Sight lap finishing.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

matze

Vital MX member matze 42324 matze https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/42324/avatar/c50_Screenshot_2016_07_04_00_28_07_2_1467585550.jpg?1467585117 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/matze,42324/all 03/01/14 37 921

Posts: 958

Joined: 3/1/2014

Location: Stuttgart, DEU

6/11/2022 1:05 PM

http://rc.freestreams-live1.com/nbc-live2/

|

idworx

Vital MX member idworx 70921 idworx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70921/avatar/c50_Speedbasics_wo_stand_1570523772.jpg?1570523240 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/idworx,70921/all 04/21/19 3 63 5

Posts: 66

Joined: 4/21/2019

Location: DEU

6/11/2022 1:06 PM

MX GP tv is much easier!

|

drenmaster

Vital MX member drenmaster 45179 drenmaster /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/drenmaster,45179/all 12/06/14 11 963 23

Posts: 974

Joined: 12/6/2014

Location: AZ, USA

6/11/2022 1:06 PM

So annoying they could not just not stick with peacock for both SX and MX. Made everything so simple to watch.

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 50 12 628 33868 161

Posts: 34504

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/11/2022 1:06 PM

Commercial.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

katooom

Vital MX member katooom 22169 katooom https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/22169/avatar/c50_98592620_1283560242.jpg?1294200043 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/katooom,22169/all 09/03/10 7 347

Posts: 354

Joined: 9/3/2010

Location: Broad Run, VA USA

6/11/2022 1:06 PM

USFL? there are literally only 23 people in the stands , , ,

|

ATKpilot99

Vital MX member ATKpilot99 19949 ATKpilot99 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/19949/avatar/c50_1994_406_Right_1570454993.jpg?1570454674 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ATKpilot99,19949/all 04/13/10 4 192 8025 3

Posts: 8218

Joined: 4/13/2010

Location: Lake Geneva, WI USA

6/11/2022 1:06 PM

I'm putting the over under for posts complaining about Wil Christien at 22 and taking the over .

|

jeffro503

Vital MX member jeffro503 1897 jeffro503 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1897/avatar/c50_Jeffro_RM2_1468475135.jpg?1468474511 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/jeffro503,1897/all 07/22/07 66 53 625 24999 61 18

Posts: 25624

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: St Helens, OR USA

6/11/2022 1:07 PM

gym_jackets wrote:

Does anyone know if Peacock is going to be commercial free, or will they just apply the TV broadcast feed to peacock?

...more
jeffro503 wrote:

No idea , guess we'll find out. Usually peacock doesn't though that I remember.

...more

Welp....got a commercial , but race hasn't started yet.

|

" And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.”

Mavetism

Vital MX member Mavetism 70794 Mavetism https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70794/avatar/c50_47585767_1749117031903971_728190879709280703_n_1559692238.jpg?1559692125 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mavetism,70794/all 04/15/19 1 6 1055

Posts: 1061

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: Hannover, DEU

6/11/2022 1:08 PM

The last time I paid for peacock was in April und for some reason it's still working, their subscription cycles are really weird..

|

Sandwarrior752

Vital MX member Sandwarrior752 44379 Sandwarrior752 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/44379/avatar/c50_752_1582910229.jpg?1582909548 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Sandwarrior752,44379/all 09/12/14 21 16 4 37 4576 14

Posts: 4613

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

6/11/2022 1:08 PM

Thanks Matze for the link, i only got mavtv+ so i'll have to use that for moto 1. Hopefully some fun racing today!

|

MXWebmaster

Vital MX member MXWebmaster 58195 MXWebmaster https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/58195/avatar/c50_oldschoolyz_1497935486.jpg?1497934993 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MXWebmaster,58195/all 06/19/17 9 467 2

Posts: 476

Joined: 6/19/2017

Location: South Central, TX USA

6/11/2022 1:08 PM

Commercials. Imagine that. And one in Spanish. SMDH

|

caviar&cigarettes338

Vital MX member caviar&cigarettes338 11350 caviar&cigarettes338 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/11350/avatar/c50_629528198_1217683572.jpg?1294185627 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/caviar-cigarettes338,11350/all 07/29/08 1 9 17 387 1

Posts: 404

Joined: 7/29/2008

Location: CAN

6/11/2022 1:09 PM

Sorry be this guy but I can’t get peacock or nbc here in Canada I did buy MAVTV so good for the other Motos but trying find a link for this first moto on nbc

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - Thunder Valley Main Races

The Latest