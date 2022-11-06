Bench Racing - Thunder Valley Main Races

Edited Date/Time:
The motos start in 30 minutes!
Race Links
Starting in fourth gear bitches!!!
www.bettercallsaul.com
Die Antwoord
lets gooo
Son of bitch, shit! I missed the holeshot!
Gonna be streaming the first moto of the Peacock Premium stream if anyone doesn't have access to NBC. DM for a link otherwise it's the same one I used to use.
USFL almost done.
Oh great, there's a freaking USFL game on NBC and it's going long.
What the hell is USFL? Why is the stadium empty?
If we miss any racing for this JV league I’m gonna be bummed.
Live on peacock..
My local NBC affiliate is showing educational programs after USFL!
Does anyone know if Peacock is going to be commercial free, or will they just apply the TV broadcast feed to peacock?
Thank god for Peacock so I’m not peacock-blocked by cable tv time slots.
Gonna be a great day!! Track looks rough , rutted , hot , and hope to get some good racing!!
Inside outside count: 1
Only 3 minutes in, too.
Peacock stream is up. Search motocross on peacock
21.5 350 XC-F
96' XR600r
The Peacock stream looks good.
It’s on the Peacock app. Was Lakewood the race where Anderson had some issues with the altitude a couple of years back?
No idea , guess we'll find out. Usually peacock doesn't though that I remember.
Sight lap finishing.
MX GP tv is much easier!
So annoying they could not just not stick with peacock for both SX and MX. Made everything so simple to watch.
Commercial.
USFL? there are literally only 23 people in the stands , , ,
I'm putting the over under for posts complaining about Wil Christien at 22 and taking the over .
Welp....got a commercial , but race hasn't started yet.
The last time I paid for peacock was in April und for some reason it's still working, their subscription cycles are really weird..
Thanks Matze for the link, i only got mavtv+ so i'll have to use that for moto 1. Hopefully some fun racing today!
Commercials. Imagine that. And one in Spanish. SMDH
Sorry be this guy but I can’t get peacock or nbc here in Canada I did buy MAVTV so good for the other Motos but trying find a link for this first moto on nbc