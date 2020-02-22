Forum Main Moto-Related Arlington Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Arlington Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing
Bench Racing
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 167 13 671 267 697 7504 104 6

Posts: 8202

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/22/2020 4:45 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/22/2020 4:45 PM



45 minutes until the broadcast kicks off. I'll be in and out of the thread (I'm shooting photos from the floor with GuyB this week), but Mav should be around.

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Blgdaddy

Vital MX member Blgdaddy 68510 Blgdaddy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/68510/avatar/c50_Everts_I_1547349032.jpg?1547348590 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Blgdaddy,68510/all 01/12/19 30

Posts: 30

Joined: 1/12/2019

Location: USA

2/22/2020 4:46 PM

Holeshot!

|

face biter

Vital MX member face biter 69674 face biter /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/face-biter,69674/all 02/25/19 170 1

Posts: 170

Joined: 2/25/2019

Location: Lake Dallas, TX USA

2/22/2020 4:46 PM

I’m just here so I don’t get fined

|

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 91 5657 20

Posts: 5751

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/22/2020 4:51 PM

Can't get a start.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

RoflCopter726

Vital MX member RoflCopter726 17655 RoflCopter726 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17655/avatar/c50_head_1455297511.jpg?1455297123 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/RoflCopter726,17655/all 11/04/09 1 12 1219 21

Posts: 1231

Joined: 11/4/2009

Location: FM, USA

2/22/2020 4:52 PM

My view for the night


|

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 5 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 125 4052 23

Posts: 4182

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

2/22/2020 4:52 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/22/2020 4:53 PM

I’m on a Suzuki, it’s no match for that Star Yamaha.

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 156 9651 19 1

Posts: 9808

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/22/2020 4:53 PM

Ah Fudge!
|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

Tarz483

Vital MX member Tarz483 14304 Tarz483 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14304/avatar/c50_FB_IMG_1453403633145_1453404494.jpg?1453403713 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tarz483,14304/all 02/25/09 16 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tarz483,14304/setup 404 5025 14

Posts: 5430

Joined: 2/25/2009

Location: Mankato, MN USA

2/22/2020 4:55 PM

I Missed Qualifying today, any one go down besides Adam?

|

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 91 5657 20

Posts: 5751

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/22/2020 4:55 PM

GD2 wrote:

45 minutes until the broadcast kicks off. I'll be in and out of the thread (I'm shooting photos from the floor with GuyB this week), but Mav should be around.

Race Links

So Gibby is training his replacement?

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

berniepiet

Vital MX member berniepiet 18333 berniepiet https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18333/avatar/c50_IMG_2227_1493591788.jpg?1493591322 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/berniepiet,18333/all 12/23/09 11 8 51 400 1 7

Posts: 452

Joined: 12/23/2009

Location: Atlanta, GA USA

2/22/2020 4:55 PM

Fair start for me. Plan on working my way through the pack

|

"I'll beat yer ass. Nine times outa ten. Every time" Ronnie Mac

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 38 12 322 19915 93

Posts: 20246

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/22/2020 4:57 PM

Just finishing up my Battlefield round.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

mx617

Vital MX member mx617 8219 mx617 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mx617,8219/all 04/01/08 31 1049

Posts: 1080

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Trail, CAN

2/22/2020 4:58 PM

So, turns out were on central time tonight....

|

shortcourse

Vital MX member shortcourse 38498 shortcourse https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/38498/avatar/c50_561959_238497922957758_1075278751_n.jpg?1365748842 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/shortcourse,38498/all 04/11/13 8 322 22

Posts: 330

Joined: 4/11/2013

Location: Lewiston, ID USA

2/22/2020 5:00 PM

aeffertz wrote:

I’m on a Suzuki, it’s no match for that Star Yamaha.



A-Mart pulled a hole shot this year.
|

Markturbo

Vital MX member Markturbo 56618 Markturbo https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56618/avatar/c50_HRC_1552216038.jpg?1552215729 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Markturbo,56618/all 03/08/17 5 350 1

Posts: 355

Joined: 3/8/2017

Location: CAN

2/22/2020 5:00 PM

Any streams tonight?

|

FerCzD

Vital MX member FerCzD 63630 FerCzD https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/63630/avatar/c50_altas_montanas_logo2_1536283417.jpg?1536283287 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/FerCzD,63630/all 05/06/18 2 26 336

Posts: 362

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

2/22/2020 5:05 PM

plowboy wrote:

So Gibby is training his replacement?

Is GuyB leaving?

|

matze

Vital MX member matze 42324 matze https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/42324/avatar/c50_Screenshot_2016_07_04_00_28_07_2_1467585550.jpg?1467585117 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/matze,42324/all 03/01/14 34 860

Posts: 894

Joined: 3/1/2014

Location: Stuttgart, DEU

2/22/2020 5:05 PM

Markturbo wrote:

Any streams tonight?

you have a pm

|

berniepiet

Vital MX member berniepiet 18333 berniepiet https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18333/avatar/c50_IMG_2227_1493591788.jpg?1493591322 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/berniepiet,18333/all 12/23/09 11 8 51 400 1 7

Posts: 452

Joined: 12/23/2009

Location: Atlanta, GA USA

2/22/2020 5:07 PM

matze wrote:

you have a pm

Could you send one my way?

|

"I'll beat yer ass. Nine times outa ten. Every time" Ronnie Mac

sjodin73

Vital MX member sjodin73 59285 sjodin73 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/sjodin73,59285/all 08/25/17 9

Posts: 9

Joined: 8/25/2017

Location: SWE

2/22/2020 5:08 PM

Me too

|

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 91 5657 20

Posts: 5751

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/22/2020 5:08 PM

GD2 wrote:

45 minutes until the broadcast kicks off. I'll be in and out of the thread (I'm shooting photos from the floor with GuyB this week), but Mav should be around.

Race Links

plowboy wrote:

So Gibby is training his replacement?

FerCzD wrote:

Is GuyB leaving?

Lol...not that I know but GD2 is on the floor shooting pics with Gibby...so I naturally added 2+2 and got 5.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 5 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 125 4052 23

Posts: 4182

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

2/22/2020 5:08 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Just finishing up my Battlefield round.

I got the LCQs going before the night show starts.

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 38 12 322 19915 93

Posts: 20246

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/22/2020 5:10 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Just finishing up my Battlefield round.

aeffertz wrote:

I got the LCQs going before the night show starts.

Just finished up. Switching now.

Thanks.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

cameron96

Vital MX member cameron96 54473 cameron96 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/54473/avatar/c50_IMG_1045_1491190870.jpg?1491190168 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/cameron96,54473/all 10/04/16 23 656 1

Posts: 680

Joined: 10/4/2016

Location: CAN

2/22/2020 5:10 PM

Looking for a stream. Visiting the US from Canada and I don’t wanna buy a whole gold stream

Have the $200 Canadian one

|

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 5 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 125 4052 23

Posts: 4182

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

2/22/2020 5:11 PM

Markturbo wrote:

Any streams tonight?

Same as the message I sent you last week.

|

Spergen

Vital MX member Spergen 27781 Spergen https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/27781/avatar/c50_AC_cobra.jpg?1362624913 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Spergen,27781/all 05/16/11 1 5 533 1

Posts: 539

Joined: 5/16/2011

Location: GBR

2/22/2020 5:13 PM

plowboy wrote:

Can't get a start.

Am using the mobdro app and all I can see is NBC sports network, NO gold ! Assume this is the same for you? Bugger

|

Markturbo

Vital MX member Markturbo 56618 Markturbo https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56618/avatar/c50_HRC_1552216038.jpg?1552215729 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Markturbo,56618/all 03/08/17 5 350 1

Posts: 355

Joined: 3/8/2017

Location: CAN

2/22/2020 5:14 PM

Markturbo wrote:

Any streams tonight?

aeffertz wrote:

Same as the message I sent you last week.

Can you send that link again please?

|

canciaro

Vital MX member canciaro 56899 canciaro https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56899/avatar/c50_as_moto_tp_200_1490566744.jpg?1490566342 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/canciaro,56899/all 03/26/17 6 70

Posts: 76

Joined: 3/26/2017

Location: Ann Arbor, MI USA

2/22/2020 5:14 PM

Same here please, the provider which I use for IPTV the nbcsn channel isn’t working at the moment.

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 38 12 322 19915 93

Posts: 20246

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/22/2020 5:14 PM

plowboy wrote:

Can't get a start.

Spergen wrote:

Am using the mobdro app and all I can see is NBC sports network, NO gold ! Assume this is the same for you? Bugger

In search, just type NBC. NBC Sports should show up.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 156 9651 19 1

Posts: 9808

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/22/2020 5:15 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/22/2020 5:24 PM

THANK YOU GOD!

The live basketball game on NBC Sports now is not close, probably won't go into overtime. But the last two minutes will probably last more that 10 minutes. F'ing B-Ball!

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 167 13 671 267 697 7504 104 6

Posts: 8202

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/22/2020 5:18 PM

plowboy wrote:

So Gibby is training his replacement?

FerCzD wrote:

Is GuyB leaving?

plowboy wrote:

Lol...not that I know but GD2 is on the floor shooting pics with Gibby...so I naturally added 2+2 and got 5.

I shoot photos with GuyB at a few races a year. He’s not leaving haha, and I wouldn’t be qualified to step into his shoes anyway. I’ve seen what he does on race days first hand. It ain’t easy.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

buck nutty

Vital MX member buck nutty 51426 buck nutty /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/buck-nutty,51426/all 03/14/16 7 35

Posts: 42

Joined: 3/14/2016

Location: CAN

2/22/2020 5:22 PM

Stream?

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Arlington Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

The Latest