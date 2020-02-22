Arlington Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
45 minutes until the broadcast kicks off. I'll be in and out of the thread (I'm shooting photos from the floor with GuyB this week), but Mav should be around.
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Edited Date/Time:
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Holeshot!
I’m just here so I don’t get fined
Can't get a start.
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
My view for the night
Edited Date/Time:
I’m on a Suzuki, it’s no match for that Star Yamaha.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
I Missed Qualifying today, any one go down besides Adam?
GD2 wrote:
45 minutes until the broadcast kicks off. I'll be in and out of the thread (I'm shooting photos from the floor with GuyB this week), but Mav should be around.
Race Links
So Gibby is training his replacement?
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Fair start for me. Plan on working my way through the pack
"I'll beat yer ass. Nine times outa ten. Every time" Ronnie Mac
Just finishing up my Battlefield round.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
So, turns out were on central time tonight....
Any streams tonight?
Me too
GD2 wrote:
45 minutes until the broadcast kicks off. I'll be in and out of the thread (I'm shooting photos from the floor with GuyB this week), but Mav should be around.
Race Links
Lol...not that I know but GD2 is on the floor shooting pics with Gibby...so I naturally added 2+2 and got 5.
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Just finishing up my Battlefield round.
I got the LCQs going before the night show starts.
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Just finishing up my Battlefield round.
aeffertz wrote:
I got the LCQs going before the night show starts.
Just finished up. Switching now.
Thanks.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Looking for a stream. Visiting the US from Canada and I don’t wanna buy a whole gold stream
Have the $200 Canadian one
Same here please, the provider which I use for IPTV the nbcsn channel isn’t working at the moment.
Edited Date/Time:
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
I shoot photos with GuyB at a few races a year. He’s not leaving haha, and I wouldn’t be qualified to step into his shoes anyway. I’ve seen what he does on race days first hand. It ain’t easy.
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Stream?