Arlington Supercross Links

GD2

Posts: 8198

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/19/2020 5:35 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/21/2020 6:28 PM

Arlington - Round 8

Animated Track Map

Track Info / Tickets
Entry Lists
Injury Report - Racer X

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

TV Schedule
Race Day Live Pre-Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold and Video Pass at 10:30 AM Pacific, 1:30 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold and Video Pass at 5:30 PM Pacific, 8:30 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBCSN at 5:30 PM Pacific, 8:30 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold Pass here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (Central Time):



Vital MX Homepage
Vital MX Instagram
Vital MX Twitter
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

731chopper

731chopper

Posts: 3240

Joined: 1/2/2015

Location: DFW, TX USA

2/20/2020 11:39 AM

Thank you for this information. This will be my first triple crown to attend. Is 40 minutes of opening ceremonies standard for triple crown events?

