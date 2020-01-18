Anaheim 2 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Some interesting things coming out of practice:

1. Webb was unusually fast. Does this mean he stomps them when it’s time to race

2. Roczen was looking fast and comfortable. Can he back up last week.

3. Anderson is quietly getting stronger just in the background

4. Tomac looks dangerous as always, but I sense he has more intent tonight after a bad start last week

5. Why is Barcia off? Is he sick or injured?

6. Do the woops help Mookie get on the podium?

Edit 7. Will AC put a race together