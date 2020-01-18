Anaheim 2 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
40 minutes until the broadcast starts!
Edited Date/Time:
Holeshot
Podium and still calling out Feld for being Methwhore pussies for rolling the whoops down.
Only 2 things that money can't buy, thats true love and homegrown tomatoes.
First loser
3rd
Make Whoops Big Again.
Old MXer turned Superfan.
Drop the gate!
Damn. Went round the outside and was clipped by Barcia.
Jett holeshot tonight check out
Wonder why Barcia was way off in practice times today? He’s 18th fastest!?
Edited Date/Time:
Some interesting things coming out of practice:
1. Webb was unusually fast. Does this mean he stomps them when it’s time to race
2. Roczen was looking fast and comfortable. Can he back up last week.
3. Anderson is quietly getting stronger just in the background
4. Tomac looks dangerous as always, but I sense he has more intent tonight after a bad start last week
5. Why is Barcia off? Is he sick or injured?
6. Do the woops help Mookie get on the podium?
Edit 7. Will AC put a race together
I know its been said but damn RC lookin trim again.
Bets on how many times we’ll hear about Kenny’s injuries?
Leigh Diffy looking like an 80's oldsmobile bucket seat.
I miss
...things that make you go Hummm? We're about to find out.
I swear the broadcast director is absolutely obsessed with showing Ken's crashes. He aims to include them every week, preferably multiple times.
Ricky looks thinner again this week
Ricky is fit! Let’s go troll train
why does Kermit's fingers always smell like pork?
Go A-MART!
Track looks mint
Track looks sick
Am I the only one with sound issues?
Aw man,
Wow I ruined a-Mart calling him out
why does Kermit's fingers always smell like pork?