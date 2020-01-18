Forum Main Moto-Related Anaheim 2 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Anaheim 2 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

GD2

GD2

Posts: 8010

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/18/2020 6:22 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/18/2020 6:22 PM



40 minutes until the broadcast starts!

slowgti

slowgti

Posts: 627

Joined: 1/14/2016

Location: Monroe, GA USA

1/18/2020 6:22 PM

Holeshot

|

brlatm

brlatm

Posts: 1636

Joined: 2/14/2009

Location: Brock, TX USA

1/18/2020 6:24 PM

Podium and still calling out Feld for being Methwhore pussies for rolling the whoops down.

|

Only 2 things that money can't buy, thats true love and homegrown tomatoes.

Deja New

Deja New

Posts: 1239

Joined: 11/22/2016

Location: AUS

1/18/2020 6:24 PM

First loser

|

Monte122

Monte122

Posts: 1270

Joined: 6/29/2014

Location: CAN

1/18/2020 6:25 PM

3rd

|

hamncheeze

hamncheeze

Posts: 1473

Joined: 1/13/2018

Location: BC, CAN

1/18/2020 6:25 PM

Make Whoops Big Again.

|

Old MXer turned Superfan.

FerCzD

FerCzD

Posts: 309

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

1/18/2020 6:26 PM

Drop the gate!

|

Forty

Forty

Posts: 1829

Joined: 7/27/2009

Location: Saint Paul, MN USA

1/18/2020 6:28 PM

Damn. Went round the outside and was clipped by Barcia.

|

FastMo25

FastMo25

Posts: 148

Joined: 11/25/2018

Location: South, MD USA

1/18/2020 6:34 PM

Jett holeshot tonight check out

|

str8line

str8line

Posts: 474

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

1/18/2020 6:36 PM

FastMo25 wrote:

Jett holeshot tonight check out


He has no idea he shouldn't win.
|

Ramrod

Ramrod

Posts: 3970

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Ontario, CAN

1/18/2020 6:44 PM

Wonder why Barcia was way off in practice times today? He’s 18th fastest!?

|

dirtwalker

dirtwalker

Posts: 198

Joined: 11/12/2017

Location: AUS

1/18/2020 6:55 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/18/2020 7:06 PM

Some interesting things coming out of practice:
1. Webb was unusually fast. Does this mean he stomps them when it’s time to race
2. Roczen was looking fast and comfortable. Can he back up last week.
3. Anderson is quietly getting stronger just in the background
4. Tomac looks dangerous as always, but I sense he has more intent tonight after a bad start last week
5. Why is Barcia off? Is he sick or injured?
6. Do the woops help Mookie get on the podium?
Edit 7. Will AC put a race together

|

MXWebmaster

MXWebmaster

Posts: 324

Joined: 6/19/2017

Location: South Central, TX USA

1/18/2020 6:59 PM

Ramrod wrote:

Wonder why Barcia was way off in practice times today? He’s 18th fastest!?

I'm wondering if he's not sick with the FLU still.

|

CPR

CPR

Posts: 633

Joined: 10/4/2018

Location: AUS

1/18/2020 7:01 PM

Forty wrote:

Damn. Went round the outside and was clipped by Barcia.

You mean Bracia

|

RoflCopter726

RoflCopter726

Posts: 1065

Joined: 11/4/2009

Location: FM, USA

1/18/2020 7:02 PM

I know its been said but damn RC lookin trim again.

|

PRM31

PRM31

Posts: 1836

Joined: 8/7/2009

Location: VA, USA

1/18/2020 7:03 PM

Bets on how many times we’ll hear about Kenny’s injuries?

|

crowe176

crowe176

Posts: 5864

Joined: 9/8/2006

Location: Spring Lake, MI USA

1/18/2020 7:03 PM

Leigh Diffy looking like an 80's oldsmobile bucket seat.

|

I miss

MXWebmaster

MXWebmaster

Posts: 324

Joined: 6/19/2017

Location: South Central, TX USA

1/18/2020 7:04 PM

dirtwalker wrote:

Some interesting things coming out of practice:
1. Webb was unusually fast. Does this mean he stomps them when it’s time to race
2. Roczen was looking fast and comfortable. Can he back up last week.
3. Anderson is quietly getting stronger just in the background
4. Tomac looks dangerous as always, but I sense he has more intent tonight after a bad start last week
5. Why is Barcia off? Is he sick or injured?
6. Do the woops help Mookie get on the podium?
Edit 7. Will AC put a race together

...things that make you go Hummm? We're about to find out.

|

RoflCopter726

RoflCopter726

Posts: 1065

Joined: 11/4/2009

Location: FM, USA

1/18/2020 7:04 PM

PRM31 wrote:

Bets on how many times we’ll hear about Kenny’s injuries?

Take a shot, one already lol.

|

GD2

GD2

Posts: 8010

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/18/2020 7:04 PM

I swear the broadcast director is absolutely obsessed with showing Ken's crashes. He aims to include them every week, preferably multiple times.

|

Markturbo

Markturbo

Posts: 340

Joined: 3/8/2017

Location: CAN

1/18/2020 7:05 PM

Ricky looks thinner again this week

|

JOE_SPROCKETS#1

JOE_SPROCKETS#1

Posts: 979

Joined: 2/19/2018

Location: Washington, PA USA

1/18/2020 7:06 PM

Ricky is fit! Let’s go troll train

|

why does Kermit's fingers always smell like pork?

Deja New

Deja New

Posts: 1239

Joined: 11/22/2016

Location: AUS

1/18/2020 7:06 PM

GD2 wrote:

I swear the broadcast director is absolutely obsessed with showing Ken's crashes. He aims to include them every week, preferably multiple times.

Drama for the masses

|

RoflCopter726

RoflCopter726

Posts: 1065

Joined: 11/4/2009

Location: FM, USA

1/18/2020 7:07 PM

Go A-MART!

|

Markturbo

Markturbo

Posts: 340

Joined: 3/8/2017

Location: CAN

1/18/2020 7:07 PM

Track looks mint

|

str8line

str8line

Posts: 474

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

1/18/2020 7:07 PM

Ramrod wrote:

Wonder why Barcia was way off in practice times today? He’s 18th fastest!?


He's messed up from the sickness.
|

patrickadizzle

patrickadizzle

Posts: 1454

Joined: 7/5/2011

Location: San Diego, CA USA

1/18/2020 7:07 PM

Track looks sick

|

Pete The Fisherman

Pete The Fisherman

Posts: 854

Joined: 12/23/2015

Location: Boston, MA USA

1/18/2020 7:08 PM

Am I the only one with sound issues?

|

RoflCopter726

RoflCopter726

Posts: 1065

Joined: 11/4/2009

Location: FM, USA

1/18/2020 7:08 PM

Aw man,

|

JOE_SPROCKETS#1

JOE_SPROCKETS#1

Posts: 979

Joined: 2/19/2018

Location: Washington, PA USA

1/18/2020 7:09 PM

Wow I ruined a-Mart calling him out

|

why does Kermit's fingers always smell like pork?

The Latest