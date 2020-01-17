Forum Main Moto-Related Anaheim 2 Supercross Links

Anaheim 2 Supercross Links

GD2

Anaheim 2 - Round 3


Animated Track Map

Track Info / Tickets
Entry Lists
Injury Report - Racer X

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

TV Schedule
Race Day Live Pre-Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold and Video Pass at 1 PM Pacific, 4 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold and Video Pass at 7 PM Pacific, 10 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBCSN at 7 PM Pacific, 10 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold Pass here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (Pacific Time):



Crossup

1/17/2020 6:06 PM

Does anyone know what time you can get into the stadium? Also, are the pits open, or do you have to bring a Monster can to get in? Thanks.

GD2

1/17/2020 6:17 PM

The standard time for when the stadium and pits open up to fans is 12 PM local time (when free practice starts). Bring an empty Monster can to get into the pits.

Crossup

1/17/2020 6:50 PM

Thank you sir.

