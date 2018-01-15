+ Add Your Bike
2000 yz125 clean rig

Vital MX member @lips395
Bike of the Day! 1-15-18
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2000
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Plastic Other
Handlebar Renthal
Footpegs Pro Circuit
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Triple Clamps Pro Circuit
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Pro Circuit
Hubs TCR
Sprockets Renthal
Additional Info Impossible to ride this bike and not have a huge smile on your face
7 comments

  • ledger

    1/15/2018 5:41 PM

    Good looking bike,I've always preferred the side plate's on these model's compared to the 02 and up, OEM or aftermarket's.

  • ginger969

    1/15/2018 2:31 PM

    purddy

  • PJ205

    1/15/2018 2:27 PM

    I'd like to know how you successfully shot those photos without being harassed by anyone. Nice ride!

  • dekmar3d

    1/15/2018 12:36 PM

    Very Nice.

  • yz133rider

    1/15/2018 11:49 AM

    Wow beautiful!

  • turner97

    1/15/2018 11:48 AM

    I had a support ride with Honda of Troy in 94/95. Then they switched to Yamaha's, Fonseca would be proud of this bike for sure! Nice work.

  • @lips395

    1/15/2018 12:00 PM

    Fonseca saw pics of my bike a few weeks back he loved it said it brought back some great memories while it’s obviously not a replica very close to his bike I was still happy about his comment

Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

