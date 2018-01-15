- 7
- 1,392
- 3
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2000
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Model
|YZ
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Plastic
|Other
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Footpegs
|Pro Circuit
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Triple Clamps
|Pro Circuit
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Suspension Mods
|Pro Circuit
|Hubs
|TCR
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Additional Info
|Impossible to ride this bike and not have a huge smile on your face
ledger
1/15/2018 5:41 PM
Good looking bike,I've always preferred the side plate's on these model's compared to the 02 and up, OEM or aftermarket's.
ginger969
1/15/2018 2:31 PM
purddy
PJ205
1/15/2018 2:27 PM
I'd like to know how you successfully shot those photos without being harassed by anyone. Nice ride!
dekmar3d
1/15/2018 12:36 PM
Very Nice.
yz133rider
1/15/2018 11:49 AM
Wow beautiful!
turner97
1/15/2018 11:48 AM
I had a support ride with Honda of Troy in 94/95. Then they switched to Yamaha's, Fonseca would be proud of this bike for sure! Nice work.
@lips395
1/15/2018 12:00 PM
Fonseca saw pics of my bike a few weeks back he loved it said it brought back some great memories while it’s obviously not a replica very close to his bike I was still happy about his comment