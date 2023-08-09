Boyesen Boyesen

QNR Bradshaw Tribute YZ-105 SuperMini 5

quiknic
9/8/2023 5:43am
Bike of the Day 9/8/23
YZ-105 0002
YZ-105 0003
YZ-105 0004
YZ-105 0006
YZ-105 0008
YZ-105 0010
YZ-105 0011
YZ-105 0012
Bradshaw 86
Model Year
2023
Model Year:
2023
Brand
Yamaha
Brand:
Yamaha
Model
YZ
Model:
YZ
Engine Size
Other
Engine Size:
Other
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Graphics
Other
Split Designs
Graphics: Other Split Designs
Plastic
UFO
Plastic: UFO
Handlebar
Renthal
Handlebar: Renthal
Grips
ODI
Emig V2 Lock-On
Grips: ODI Emig V2 Lock-On
Clutch Lever
Other
OEM
Clutch Lever: Other OEM
Seat
Other
MotoSeat
Seat: Other MotoSeat
Footpegs
Other
YZ-125
Footpegs: Other YZ-125
Shifter
Other
OEM
Shifter: Other OEM
Exhaust
FMF
Factory Fatty
Power Core 2
Exhaust: FMF Factory Fatty. Misc: Power Core 2
Clutch
GYTR
Clutch: GYTR
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Air Intake
Moto Tassinari
Air Intake: Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods
Other
105 Mod Build
Engine Mods: Other 105 Mod Build
Triple Clamps
Other
OEM
Triple Clamps: Other OEM
Fork
Kayaba
Fork: Kayaba
Rear Shock
Kayaba
Rear Shock: Kayaba
Tires
Dunlop
Geomax MX34
Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX34
Rims
Excel
Rims: Excel
Hubs
Other
Faster USA
Hubs: Other Faster USA
Sprockets
Sunstar
Sprockets: Sunstar
Chain
DID
Chain: DID
Brakes
Nissin
OEM
Brakes: Nissin OEM
Brake Pads
Other
OEM
Brake Pads: Other OEM
Brake Rotors
Braking
Brake Rotors: Braking
Oils Lubes
Bel-Ray
Oils Lubes: Bel-Ray
quiknic
9/8/2023 5:43am
