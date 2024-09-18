Boyesen Boyesen

1987 CR125 2

IainB583
11/29/2024 4:52am
Bike of the Day 11/29/24
Bike of the Day 11/29/24
Model Year
1987
Brand
Honda
Model
CR
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Throttle Jockey
Plastic
UFO
Handlebar
Renthal
Grips
Renthal
Clutch Lever
Motion Pro
Brake Lever
Motion Pro
Seat
Other
Footpegs
Other
DRC
Shifter
Other
OEM Honda
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Clutch
Other
OEM Honda
Piston
Wiseco
Ignition
Other
HPI Ignition
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Intake
Boysesen
Engine Mods
Other
Stock
Re-sleeved LA Sleeve with updated 89 crank and piston
Triple Clamps
Other
Oem
Vapor Blasted
Fork
Showa
Race Tech Gold Valves and springs
Rear Shock
Showa
Race Tech spring
Suspension Mods
Race Tech
Tires
Dunlop
Rims
Excel
Stripped and replated vintage gold by Dubya
Hubs
Other
OEM
Coated and rebuilt by Dubya
Sprockets
Renthal
Chain
Renthal
Brakes
Other
Brake Pads
EBC
Brake Rotors
Other
Oils Lubes
Hondaline
Additional Info
