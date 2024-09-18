1987 CR125 2
1987
1987
Honda
Honda
CR
CR
2-Stroke
2-Stroke
Graphics
Throttle Jockey
Graphics: Throttle Jockey
Plastic
UFO
Plastic: UFO
Handlebar
Renthal
Handlebar: Renthal
Grips
Renthal
Grips: Renthal
Clutch Lever
Motion Pro
Clutch Lever: Motion Pro
Brake Lever
Motion Pro
Brake Lever: Motion Pro
Seat
Other
Seat: Other
Footpegs
Other
DRC
Footpegs: Other DRC
Shifter
Other
OEM Honda
Shifter: Other OEM Honda
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Exhaust: Pro Circuit
Clutch
Other
OEM Honda
Clutch: Other OEM Honda
Piston
Wiseco
Piston: Wiseco
Ignition
Other
HPI Ignition
Ignition: Other HPI Ignition
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Air Intake
Boysesen
Air Intake: Boysesen
Engine Mods
Other
Stock
Re-sleeved LA Sleeve with updated 89 crank and piston
Engine Mods: Other Stock. Misc: Re-sleeved LA Sleeve with updated 89 crank and piston
Triple Clamps
Other
Oem
Vapor Blasted
Triple Clamps: Other Oem. Misc: Vapor Blasted
Fork
Showa
Race Tech Gold Valves and springs
Fork: Showa. Misc: Race Tech Gold Valves and springs
Rear Shock
Showa
Race Tech spring
Rear Shock: Showa. Misc: Race Tech spring
Suspension Mods
Race Tech
Suspension Mods: Race Tech
Tires
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Rims
Excel
Stripped and replated vintage gold by Dubya
Rims: Excel. Misc: Stripped and replated vintage gold by Dubya
Hubs
Other
OEM
Coated and rebuilt by Dubya
Hubs: Other OEM. Misc: Coated and rebuilt by Dubya
Sprockets
Renthal
Sprockets: Renthal
Chain
Renthal
Chain: Renthal
Brakes
Other
Brakes: Other
Brake Pads
EBC
Brake Pads: EBC
Brake Rotors
Other
Brake Rotors: Other
Oils Lubes
Hondaline
Oils Lubes: Hondaline
