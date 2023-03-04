Bench Racing | Daytona Supercross Timed Qualifying

Related:
Bench Racing
Daytona
Supercross 2023
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11045
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

daytonabench

Free practice starts in about 30 minutes!

Vital MX Content Hub

Race Day Links

|
zehn
Profile picture for user zehn
Posts
6492
Joined
1/15/2013
Location
Anchorage, AK US
zehn 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Missed a shift. Can't thank my sponsors, coffee and lactose-free milk

6
1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11045
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

DSC8993.JPG?VersionId=5goyzT skEzR.S55yPj78vzR6AmdM

 DSC9066.JPG?VersionId=T

 DSC9138.JPG?VersionId=69QbJUtKBkprYZAM72WF5tYIBz

 DSC8980.JPG?VersionId=7B.o65mNPgW2skAjlofavZ

 

7
2

The Shop

See All »
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
2367
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Bogged and stalled..........Sad

motomike137
Profile picture for user motomike137
Posts
6392
Joined
4/22/2010
Location
Fenton, MI US
motomike137 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
GD2 wrote:
       

DSC8993.JPG?VersionId=5goyzT skEzR.S55yPj78vzR6AmdM

 DSC9066.JPG?VersionId=T

 DSC9138.JPG?VersionId=69QbJUtKBkprYZAM72WF5tYIBz

 DSC8980.JPG?VersionId=7B.o65mNPgW2skAjlofavZ

 

ET looks more and more like JT as the years roll on Smile

2
romain524
Profile picture for user romain524
Posts
443
Joined
1/14/2015
Location
CA US
romain524 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
zehn wrote:

Missed a shift. Can't thank my sponsors, coffee and lactose-free milk

I promise a holeshot next weekend if you switch to raw milk

str8line
Profile picture for user str8line
Posts
3540
Joined
9/20/2018
Location
Sandy, UT US
str8line 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Chase's sunglass choices... oof.

7
3
cwel11
Profile picture for user cwel11
Posts
1151
Joined
12/4/2019
Location
Orangeville, PA US
cwel11 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
str8line wrote:

Chase's sunglass choices... oof.

Bond villain or something outta Willy wonka 

7
1
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
440
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Reese95w wrote:

Holeshot Bitches!

FYI.  My new VitalMX Practice/Qualifying & Race Thread Holeshot App is available for Chrome & MS Edge browsers and also Android, Windows,  iPhone, iPad, & Maxi-Pad from the App Store for only $19.95.

5
1
jeffro503
Profile picture for user jeffro503
Posts
26842
Joined
7/22/2007
Location
St Helens, OR US
jeffro503 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I'm like a kid in a candy store today. Favorite SX race happens today and it's gonna be awesome! 

Glad to hear Dylan is ok. Those pics of his wreck looked brutal. 

3
jeffro503
Profile picture for user jeffro503
Posts
26842
Joined
7/22/2007
Location
St Helens, OR US
jeffro503 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Reese95w wrote:

Holeshot Bitches!

Reese95w wrote:
FYI.  My new VitalMX Practice/Qualifying & Race Thread Holeshot App is available for Chrome & MS Edge browsers and also Android, Windows,  iPhone, iPad, & Maxi-Pad from...

FYI.  My new VitalMX Practice/Qualifying & Race Thread Holeshot App is available for Chrome & MS Edge browsers and also Android, Windows,  iPhone, iPad, & Maxi-Pad from the App Store for only $19.95.

You made an app Reese? That's very cool! 

Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
440
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 1 hour ago
1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago

Guess the lap times.  Daytona use to be super long, but not so much anymore.  I'm going to guess lap times in the 1:16's.

Edit:  The "Fast Guys" lap times. Should have started this much earlier.

soggy
Profile picture for user soggy
Posts
3846
Joined
12/3/2018
Location
UT US
soggy 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Reese95w wrote:
Guess the lap times.  Daytona use to be super long, but not so much anymore.  I'm going to guess lap times in the 1:16's. Edit:  The...

Guess the lap times.  Daytona use to be super long, but not so much anymore.  I'm going to guess lap times in the 1:16's.

Edit:  The "Fast Guys" lap times. Should have started this much earlier.

It’ll be about the same as last year. I think they were around the 1:10 Mark

1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11045
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

250 C Free Practice:

250cfp 3.png?VersionId=yYX

 

1
loftyair
Profile picture for user loftyair
Posts
2652
Joined
7/3/2009
Location
riverside, CA US
loftyair 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Should be a minimum of 20 laps, and 20 minutes. Both should be mandatory.

4
2
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11045
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

250 B Free Practice:

250bfp 3

 

Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
440
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
loftyair wrote:

Should be a minimum of 20 laps, and 20 minutes. Both should be mandatory.

I can see this, especially for the Daytona SX which use to be the longest and toughest Supercross on the schedule, when the fast guys laps times were in the 1:20's and they had to do 20 laps.  Now they get somewhat of a break from the old tough Dayton SX.

3

Pit Row

See All »
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11045
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

250 A Free Practice

250afp 4

 

joemez
Profile picture for user joemez
Posts
29
Joined
4/7/2016
Location
palm coast, FL US
joemez 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
loftyair wrote:

Should be a minimum of 20 laps, and 20 minutes. Both should be mandatory.

The 20 minutes probably saves them an extra 8 minutes. I remember Ricky smoking them guys in 2000 being a cubb 

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11045
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

450 A Free Practice

450fp.png?VersionId=5rY3m

 

2
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
2367
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
str8line wrote:

Chase's sunglass choices... oof.

Eli's are the worst.    I hate that style of sunglasses.   It doesn't suit him (not that he cares what I think)

 

1
2
soggy
Profile picture for user soggy
Posts
3846
Joined
12/3/2018
Location
UT US
soggy 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Roczen… wooof 

1
tek14
Profile picture for user tek14
Posts
4119
Joined
1/26/2014
Location
Vantaa FI
tek14 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Kenny 17 

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11045
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

450 B Free Practice:

450bfp 3.png?VersionId=mCB.gOKeefN8O3

 

motomike137
Profile picture for user motomike137
Posts
6392
Joined
4/22/2010
Location
Fenton, MI US
motomike137 42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago

Has there ever been any discussion of making this an East/West round? As prestigious as Daytona is it seems like it would be a natural fit.  

7
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
440
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago
str8line wrote:

Chase's sunglass choices... oof.

And no cowboy hat this week for Barcia, he's not in Texas anymore.

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11045
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago

450 C Free Practice:

B506C6D9-C70C-4093-B88A-0507225015CD

 

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Daytona Supercross Timed Qualifying