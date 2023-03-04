Bench Racing | Daytona Supercross Timed Qualifying

Should be a minimum of 20 laps, and 20 minutes. Both should be mandatory.
I can see this, especially for the Daytona SX which use to be the longest and toughest Supercross on the schedule, when the fast guys laps times were in the 1:20's and they had to do 20 laps. Now they get somewhat of a break from the old tough Dayton SX.
Holeshot Bitches!
Missed a shift. Can't thank my sponsors, coffee and lactose-free milk
podiumed practice... whoohoo!
Bogged and stalled..........
ET looks more and more like JT as the years roll on
I promise a holeshot next weekend if you switch to raw milk
Chase's sunglass choices... oof.
Bond villain or something outta Willy wonka
FYI. My new VitalMX Practice/Qualifying & Race Thread Holeshot App is available for Chrome & MS Edge browsers and also Android, Windows, iPhone, iPad, & Maxi-Pad from the App Store for only $19.95.
I'm like a kid in a candy store today. Favorite SX race happens today and it's gonna be awesome!
Glad to hear Dylan is ok. Those pics of his wreck looked brutal.
You made an app Reese? That's very cool!
Guess the lap times. Daytona use to be super long, but not so much anymore. I'm going to guess lap times in the 1:16's.
Edit: The "Fast Guys" lap times. Should have started this much earlier.
It’ll be about the same as last year. I think they were around the 1:10 Mark
250 C Free Practice:
250 B Free Practice:
250 A Free Practice
The 20 minutes probably saves them an extra 8 minutes. I remember Ricky smoking them guys in 2000 being a cubb
450 A Free Practice
Eli's are the worst. I hate that style of sunglasses. It doesn't suit him (not that he cares what I think)
Roczen… wooof
Kenny 17
450 B Free Practice:
PRMX Partzilla Kawasaki.
Has there ever been any discussion of making this an East/West round? As prestigious as Daytona is it seems like it would be a natural fit.
And no cowboy hat this week for Barcia, he's not in Texas anymore.
450 C Free Practice:
