Nashville SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 7363

Joined: 5/10/2014

30 minutes until free practice kicks off!

neverwas

Posts: 1840

Joined: 8/17/2006

4/6/2019 9:36 AM

Posts: 3583

Joined: 8/16/2006

Podium.

MotoMan12345

Posts: 614

Joined: 12/22/2014

Podium

Posts: 384

Joined: 1/15/2017

Podium

MotoMan12345

Posts: 614

Joined: 12/22/2014

Kenny wins tonight STAMP IT!!! The real question is is what tomac shows up?? Also does MM run Webb off the track

Gus

Posts: 384

Joined: 1/15/2017

Or not ...

wrvaughn7

Posts: 27

Joined: 6/28/2018

Getting ready to head to the track, first supercross ever for me. I know pits are open but can you get in the stadium to watch practice and qualifying?

plowboy

Posts: 4896

Joined: 1/3/2010

You guys got all tangled up...I rode around the melee and pushed a huge gap all the way to the chequers.

MrKnowNothing

Posts: 311

Joined: 5/19/2018

Who won practice

GD2

Posts: 7363

Joined: 5/10/2014

mgifracing

Posts: 1220

Joined: 1/25/2007

Damn, I got hung in the gate 2 weeks in a row lol

mx617

Posts: 912

Joined: 4/1/2008

wrvaughn7 wrote:

Getting ready to head to the track, first supercross ever for me. I know pits are open but can you get in the stadium to watch practice and qualifying?

Usually you can get in once timed practice starts. At least in Seattle

GD2

Posts: 7363

Joined: 5/10/2014

devindavisphoto

Posts: 885

Joined: 3/19/2018

wrvaughn7 wrote:

Getting ready to head to the track, first supercross ever for me. I know pits are open but can you get in the stadium to watch practice and qualifying?

mx617 wrote:

Usually you can get in once timed practice starts. At least in Seattle

That's usually how it works. They try clearing out the stadium once timed qualifying ends, but that's a nice opportunity to go grab food before the night show starts.

GD2

Posts: 7363

Joined: 5/10/2014

Reese95w

Posts: 9317

Joined: 2/7/2011

GD2

Posts: 7363

Joined: 5/10/2014

Camduhman212

Posts: 130

Joined: 4/27/2017

Anyone have a stream link for practice to message me? Pleaseeeeee

GD2

Posts: 7363

Joined: 5/10/2014

pistolpete451

Posts: 165

Joined: 3/5/2010

ocscottie

Posts: 65247

Joined: 8/16/2006

ocscottie

Posts: 65247

Joined: 8/16/2006

Moto Obsessed

Posts: 279

Joined: 12/27/2018

Dang, must of missed the memo that Sipes is racing today..

Timing and scoring appears to be frozen.. EDIT: fixed

shortcourse

Posts: 207

Joined: 4/11/2013

Once again bikes on the track and we're watching them talk, I know the St. Jude thing is a big deal but it seams we see less and less of the bikes each week.

ocscottie

Posts: 65247

Joined: 8/16/2006

GD2

Posts: 7363

Joined: 5/10/2014

MXWebmaster

Posts: 267

Joined: 6/19/2017

Has anyone seen an injury update on Lane Shaw this past week? I haven't been able to find anything and it appears that he is not in Nashville this weekend. Curious how he's doing after appearing to have been knocked out for awhile last weekend.

Sev3ns

Posts: 11

Joined: 1/15/2018

It is hard packed and rocky today.

Sev3ns

Posts: 11

Joined: 1/15/2018

