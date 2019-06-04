Nashville SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

30 minutes until free practice kicks off!
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Holeshot
Podium.
The older I get, the faster I was. Posting without a cast on is fun!
Kenny wins tonight STAMP IT!!! The real question is is what tomac shows up?? Also does MM run Webb off the track
Or not ...
Getting ready to head to the track, first supercross ever for me. I know pits are open but can you get in the stadium to watch practice and qualifying?
You guys got all tangled up...I rode around the melee and pushed a huge gap all the way to the chequers.
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Who won practice
250 C Free Practice:
Damn, I got hung in the gate 2 weeks in a row lol
Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.
250 A Free Practice:
That's usually how it works. They try clearing out the stadium once timed qualifying ends, but that's a nice opportunity to go grab food before the night show starts.
450 A Free Practice:
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
450 B Free Practice:
Anyone have a stream link for practice to message me? Pleaseeeeee
450 C Free Practice:
Sup foos! I bet Monster loves Dungeys hat LOL
pistolpete451 wrote:
refresh, i had to
Edited Date/Time:
Dang, must of missed the memo that Sipes is racing today..
Timing and scoring appears to be frozen.. EDIT: fixed
Edited Date/Time:
Once again bikes on the track and we're watching them talk, I know the St. Jude thing is a big deal but it seams we see less and less of the bikes each week.
shortcourse wrote:
Once again bikes on the track and we're watching them talk, I know the St. Jude thing is a big deal but it seams we see less and less of the bikes each week.
Especially when its the privateers that NEED this coverage IMO
Live timing keeps messing up for the 250 B Group but none of the others. Weird.
Has anyone seen an injury update on Lane Shaw this past week? I haven't been able to find anything and it appears that he is not in Nashville this weekend. Curious how he's doing after appearing to have been knocked out for awhile last weekend.
It is hard packed and rocky today.