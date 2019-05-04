Forum Main Moto-Related Nashville SX & MXGP of Trentino Links

Nashville SX & MXGP of Trentino Links

4/5/2019 8:30 AM

Round 14 - Nashville

Animated Track Map

Entry Lists
Injury Report - Racer X

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 11 AM Pacific, 2 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 5 PM Pacific, 8 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBCSN at 5 PM Pacific, 8 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold Pass here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (Central Time):




Round 4 - MXGP of Trentino


Track Info
Live Timing
Results

MXGP Entry List
MX2 Entry List

Live on MXGP-TV

Schedule (Eastern Time):

SAT 06 APR, 2019
04:15 - Studio show
07:50 - LIVE EMX 125 Race 1
10:00 - LIVE EMX 250 Race 1
10:45 - LIVE MX2 qualifying
11:30 - LIVE MXGP qualifying

SUN 07 APR, 2019
03:40 - LIVE EMX 125 Race 2
05:25 - LIVE EMX 250 Race 2
07:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 1
08:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 1
10:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 2
11:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 2

4/5/2019 4:03 PM

13 weeks in a row for the Supercross people, I bet they are ready for a break. Chew up those racers Feld and spit them out.

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

