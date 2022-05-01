Ken Roczen's Anaheim 1 Kit?

How would you react if this is what Ken Roczen was running at Anaheim 1?
It gives me major Travis Pastrana X Games vibes from like 2006.
Wow.... it’s definitely different!!!
"Putting on the flame suit"
Those photos make him look like a 12 year old who just purchased his first set of gear from the discount rack.
Travis Pastrana's Lumberjack 2006 kit from X Games.
I want to stab my eyes out.
That is horrible beyond words....
LOL. That’s awesome. Honestly surprised big Red Is allowing that at A1…but I guess some things are actually changing over there.
Travis’ gear was cool, Ken’s is just ugly
Would look better with white or brown boots but apparently I’m in the minority here because I think it’s awesome! Then again, I really liked that late 2000’s style in moto and snowboard gear.
Originally worn by manny at the hard enduro world championship final
This is brilliant, Kens got a great sense of humour 👏
I love it. Something other than the ubiquitous flo yellow everyone else uses for A1, and something that tells you a bit about him.
Good for you Fox.
He better be fast in that.
Speaking of gear debuts, how pissed off would JT$ be if I posted the Fly LE gear that’s coming out this weekend?
As a german I frikkin love it. Only thing missing is a beer in his right and some Sauerkraut in his left hand. 😂
He just needs to wear a suit again so he can demonstrate how professional and ready to win the championship he is.
Kinda goofy, I liked Travis' stuff though.
He did during the virtual press conference, yesterday.
It’s funny. Doesn’t look good, but it’ll cool if he runs it.
Cool to see them do custom stuff, but hard pass
It looks better here.
Lederhosen = a German thang, ya dig? Probably not the best look for A1, but sure as shit beats the Thor cat gear
Reminds me of TB’s kit.
I rate the look, just not the colours of Krocs
That should be his MXDN gear being that its in September to celebrate Oktoberfest.
I've ridden since 1980. That is by far the ugliest set of gear I've ever seen!