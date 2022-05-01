Forum Main Moto-Related Ken Roczen's Anaheim 1 Kit?

Ken Roczen's Anaheim 1 Kit?

ML512

Posts: 11768
Joined: 12/28/2008
Location: Wildomar, CA USA
Administrator

Posts: 11768

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

1/5/2022 12:05 PM

Photo

How would you react if this is what Ken Roczen was running at Anaheim 1?

It gives me major Travis Pastrana X Games vibes from like 2006.

Talisker

Posts: 637
Joined: 10/25/2018
Location: Houston, TX USA

Posts: 637

Joined: 10/25/2018

Location: Houston, TX USA

1/5/2022 12:07 PM

Wow.... it’s definitely different!!!

fourfourone

Posts: 1502
Joined: 10/14/2017
Location: 86oh, CT USA

Posts: 1502

Joined: 10/14/2017

Location: 86oh, CT USA

1/5/2022 12:09 PM

"Putting on the flame suit"


Those photos make him look like a 12 year old who just purchased his first set of gear from the discount rack.

ML512

Posts: 11768
Joined: 12/28/2008
Location: Wildomar, CA USA
Administrator

Posts: 11768

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

1/5/2022 12:09 PM

Travis Pastrana's Lumberjack 2006 kit from X Games.

Photo

Magoofan

Posts: 92
Joined: 5/4/2021
Location: Borrego Springs, CA USA

Posts: 92

Joined: 5/4/2021

Location: Borrego Springs, CA USA

1/5/2022 12:10 PM

I want to stab my eyes out.

That is horrible beyond words....

industryoutsider391

Posts: 22
Joined: 1/5/2022
Location: The Sea Ranch, CA USA

Posts: 22

Joined: 1/5/2022

Location: The Sea Ranch, CA USA

1/5/2022 12:11 PM

LOL. That’s awesome. Honestly surprised big Red Is allowing that at A1…but I guess some things are actually changing over there.

jorgechavez

Posts: 3727
Joined: 3/1/2017
Location: CAN

Posts: 3727

Joined: 3/1/2017

Location: CAN

1/5/2022 12:14 PM

Travis’ gear was cool, Ken’s is just ugly

aeffertz

Posts: 6122
Joined: 7/16/2015
Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

Posts: 6122

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

1/5/2022 12:17 PM

Would look better with white or brown boots but apparently I’m in the minority here because I think it’s awesome! Then again, I really liked that late 2000’s style in moto and snowboard gear.

industryoutsider391

Posts: 22
Joined: 1/5/2022
Location: The Sea Ranch, CA USA

Posts: 22

Joined: 1/5/2022

Location: The Sea Ranch, CA USA

1/5/2022 12:19 PM

aeffertz wrote:

Would look better with white or brown boots but apparently I’m in the minority here because I think it’s awesome! Then again, ...more

Yeah…you would think if they were going to do it they would do it right and make the helmet/boots match.

luke11

Posts: 361
Joined: 6/4/2018
Location: Worcestershire, GBR

Posts: 361

Joined: 6/4/2018

Location: Worcestershire, GBR

1/5/2022 12:24 PM

Originally worn by manny at the hard enduro world championship final
Photo

Jan C

Posts: 22
Joined: 11/29/2011
Location: GBR

Posts: 22

Joined: 11/29/2011

Location: GBR

1/5/2022 12:25 PM

This is brilliant, Kens got a great sense of humour 👏

TriRacer27

Posts: 4814
Joined: 2/7/2009
Location: Dallas, TX USA

Posts: 4814

Joined: 2/7/2009

Location: Dallas, TX USA

1/5/2022 12:27 PM

I love it. Something other than the ubiquitous flo yellow everyone else uses for A1, and something that tells you a bit about him.

Good for you Fox.

NoShowNash

Posts: 21
Joined: 12/7/2020
Location: Nash, TX USA

Posts: 21

Joined: 12/7/2020

Location: Nash, TX USA

1/5/2022 12:27 PM

luke11 wrote:

Originally worn by manny at the hard enduro world championship final
Photo

I watched that race....love that kit !!!

Buckland

Posts: 118
Joined: 1/23/2017
Location: FL, USA

Posts: 118

Joined: 1/23/2017

Location: FL, USA

1/5/2022 12:32 PM

He better be fast in that.

T-Fish

Posts: 2489
Joined: 12/14/2009
Location: Sparta, WI USA

Posts: 2489

Joined: 12/14/2009

Location: Sparta, WI USA

1/5/2022 12:52 PM

Speaking of gear debuts, how pissed off would JT$ be if I posted the Fly LE gear that’s coming out this weekend?

Mavetism

Posts: 848
Joined: 4/15/2019
Location: DEU

Posts: 848

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: DEU

1/5/2022 12:56 PM

As a german I frikkin love it. Only thing missing is a beer in his right and some Sauerkraut in his left hand. 😂

Magoofan

Posts: 92
Joined: 5/4/2021
Location: Borrego Springs, CA USA

Posts: 92

Joined: 5/4/2021

Location: Borrego Springs, CA USA

1/5/2022 12:57 PM

luke11 wrote:

Originally worn by manny at the hard enduro world championship final
Photo

...more

I still hate it.....

kijen

Posts: 748
Joined: 10/1/2010
Location: Jacksonville, FL USA

Posts: 748

Joined: 10/1/2010

Location: Jacksonville, FL USA

1/5/2022 1:02 PM

He just needs to wear a suit again so he can demonstrate how professional and ready to win the championship he is.

Yammyam

Posts: 144
Joined: 1/30/2021
Location: GBR

Posts: 144

Joined: 1/30/2021

Location: GBR

1/5/2022 1:08 PM

ML512 wrote: Photo

How would you react if this is what Ken Roczen was running at Anaheim 1?

It gives me major Travis Pastrana X Games vibes ...more
Kinda goofy, I liked Travis' stuff though.

ML512

Posts: 11768
Joined: 12/28/2008
Location: Wildomar, CA USA
Administrator

Posts: 11768

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

1/5/2022 1:11 PM

kijen wrote:

He just needs to wear a suit again so he can demonstrate how professional and ready to win the championship he is.

He did during the virtual press conference, yesterday.

ButteryWaffles

Posts: 1714
Joined: 11/9/2012
Location: FM, USA

Posts: 1714

Joined: 11/9/2012

Location: FM, USA

1/5/2022 1:17 PM

It’s funny. Doesn’t look good, but it’ll cool if he runs it.

sandtrack315

Posts: 1467
Joined: 7/19/2013
Location: Philadelphia, PA USA

Posts: 1467

Joined: 7/19/2013

Location: Philadelphia, PA USA

1/5/2022 1:22 PM

Cool to see them do custom stuff, but hard pass

Ryan625

Posts: 1239
Joined: 9/14/2019
Location: Lynnwood, WA USA

Posts: 1239

Joined: 9/14/2019

Location: Lynnwood, WA USA

1/5/2022 1:30 PM

luke11 wrote:

Originally worn by manny at the hard enduro world championship final
Photo

It looks better here.

|

2022 MC350 - the daily
2004 RM144 - The princess
2003 RM250 - Play Bike

https://www.vitalmx.com/forums/Bike-Builds,46/2004-RM-Corona-build,1374304?exclusive_forum_user=false&page=3

Moto Obsessed

Posts: 1183
Joined: 12/27/2018
Location: NC, USA

Posts: 1183

Joined: 12/27/2018

Location: NC, USA

1/5/2022 1:30 PM

Lederhosen = a German thang, ya dig? Probably not the best look for A1, but sure as shit beats the Thor cat gear

Photo

FahQ

Posts: 351
Joined: 7/5/2015
Location: NJ, USA

Posts: 351

Joined: 7/5/2015

Location: NJ, USA

1/5/2022 1:34 PM

Photo
Somethings not right
deanwhite51

Posts: 1081
Joined: 10/5/2017
Location: Sydney, AUS

Posts: 1081

Joined: 10/5/2017

Location: Sydney, AUS

1/5/2022 1:36 PM

Reminds me of TB’s kit.
I rate the look, just not the colours of Krocs

Photo

JM485

Posts: 4669
Joined: 10/1/2013
Location: Davis, CA USA

Posts: 4669

Joined: 10/1/2013

Location: Davis, CA USA

1/5/2022 1:50 PM

ML512 wrote:

Travis Pastrana's Lumberjack 2006 kit from X Games.

Photo

First thing that popped in my head when I saw this.

|

Make Hillclimb Great Again

Ratbeach Racing

Instagram / YouTube: @485Josh

3dpmoto.com



Wildeye511

Posts: 598
Joined: 10/1/2014
Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

Posts: 598

Joined: 10/1/2014

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

1/5/2022 1:55 PM

That should be his MXDN gear being that its in September to celebrate Oktoberfest.

|

2020 KTM 350 SXF

AnimalHungry

Posts: 362
Joined: 4/1/2008
Location: CO, USA

Posts: 362

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: CO, USA

1/5/2022 2:28 PM

FahQ wrote: Photo
Somethings not right
Beers not full.

Wandell

Posts: 6907
Joined: 12/17/2008
Location: Cairo, GA USA

Posts: 6907

Joined: 12/17/2008

Location: Cairo, GA USA

1/5/2022 2:43 PM

I've ridden since 1980. That is by far the ugliest set of gear I've ever seen!

|
