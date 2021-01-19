Forum Main Moto-Related Houston 2 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Houston 2 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

2021 Monster Energy Supercross Bench Racing Houston Supercross 2021
GD2

Posts: 8605

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/19/2021 9:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/19/2021 9:30 AM

Photo

30 minutes until free practice starts!

Race Links
GD2

Posts: 8605

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/19/2021 9:31 AM

I’ll be in and out throughout the afternoon since I’m at work.

tek14

Posts: 2856

Joined: 1/26/2014

Location: FIN

1/19/2021 9:33 AM

Raceday Live says 7 hours?

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 24566

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/19/2021 9:36 AM

tek14 wrote:

Raceday Live says 7 hours?

2:30pm Eastern time.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 24566

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/19/2021 9:38 AM

For the fantasy players, Jess Pettis is sitting out this round.

Badd127

Posts: 464

Joined: 12/2/2016

Location: SWE

1/19/2021 9:41 AM

tek14 wrote:

Raceday Live says 7 hours?

Im getting the same message. Says RDL in 7hrs and on the racing page, that racing starts in 7 1/2 hrs.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 24566

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/19/2021 9:43 AM

Track Walk

tek14

Posts: 2856

Joined: 1/26/2014

Location: FIN

1/19/2021 9:43 AM

tek14 wrote:

Raceday Live says 7 hours?

-MAVERICK- wrote:

2:30pm Eastern time.

So it really starts in 2 hours time? not 7?

tek14

Posts: 2856

Joined: 1/26/2014

Location: FIN

1/19/2021 9:48 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Track Walk

Track looks so narrow again. They should just add one meter(3 feet?) on wide to let people race not follow.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 24566

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/19/2021 9:50 AM

tek14 wrote:

Raceday Live says 7 hours?

-MAVERICK- wrote:

2:30pm Eastern time.

tek14 wrote:

So it really starts in 2 hours time? not 7?

Practice starts in 10 minutes.

Qualifying should start in just over 1h30 minutes.

ShawdowGlen

Posts: 52

Joined: 1/1/2021

Location: La Mesa, CA USA

1/19/2021 9:52 AM

HOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOWAAAAAAAAAAAAaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!!! Love this mid week thang.

gt80rider

Posts: 4901

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

1/19/2021 9:54 AM

This crazy Tuesday race....... I'M IN!!!! Can't wait... super stoked!! can't thank all the sponsors enough!! Or God... or mom or dad........ LOL

Here's to some great racing tonight....! Can ET get a start?? Where's Lil Deuce at??? El Hombre gonna show up??? Can Sexton make the sight lap??? AC for the TQ again?? Ozzy gonna crush???

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 24566

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/19/2021 9:54 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/19/2021 10:49 AM

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
-MAVERICK-

Posts: 24566

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/19/2021 9:56 AM

Photo
Photo
newage

Posts: 65

Joined: 11/5/2010

Location: AL, USA

1/19/2021 9:57 AM

I'm confused about raceday live starting in 6+ hours.

ShawdowGlen

Posts: 52

Joined: 1/1/2021

Location: La Mesa, CA USA

1/19/2021 10:00 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/19/2021 10:00 AM

Oh man....we know the Yammis look great with a red plate....but the GasGas looks freaking amazing.... Thanks Mav!

Hopin he holds it.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 24566

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/19/2021 10:00 AM

Sand section added.

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

ktmdan

Posts: 939

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Houston, TX USA

1/19/2021 10:01 AM

Trips me out seeing the 29 Yamaha. I guess because I often see Shorty riding and racing in Texas on a very similar looking bike.

foreman52

Posts: 480

Joined: 5/29/2018

Location: CAN

1/19/2021 10:06 AM

Photo
mxracer816

Posts: 650

Joined: 7/28/2011

Location: Atlanta, TX USA

1/19/2021 10:12 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Sand section added.

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

Sand section looks like it'll be a good addition to the track!

tek14

Posts: 2856

Joined: 1/26/2014

Location: FIN

1/19/2021 10:12 AM

foreman52 wrote: Photo

They had same problem on houston 1. They did correct clock just before it started...

scrubbin

Posts: 153

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Edinboro, PA USA

1/19/2021 10:19 AM

Live timing is up!

peltier626

Posts: 881

Joined: 3/15/2018

Location: Thibodaux, LA USA

1/19/2021 10:20 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/19/2021 10:21 AM

Turn before the triple will be the one to watch for tonight's races. I suspect some stuffs and doubling.

Press516

Posts: 1239

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

1/19/2021 10:25 AM

scrubbin wrote:

Live timing is up!

Yep, seeing 250B on the clock for practice now.

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 24566

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/19/2021 10:30 AM

250 B Free Practice

Photo

newage

Posts: 65

Joined: 11/5/2010

Location: AL, USA

1/19/2021 10:32 AM

Have they changed the format for RaceDay Live during a weekday? On the weekend we watched practice qualifying etc.

Press516

Posts: 1239

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

1/19/2021 10:35 AM

Track is going to be fast... Even faster than Saturday.

|

LungButter

Posts: 1385

Joined: 1/9/2016

Location: Yellow Pine, ID USA

1/19/2021 10:35 AM

gt80rider wrote:

This crazy Tuesday race....... I'M IN!!!! Can't wait... super stoked!! can't thank all the sponsors enough!! Or God... or mom or dad........ LOL

Here's to some great racing tonight....! Can ET get a start?? Where's Lil Deuce at??? El Hombre gonna show up??? Can Sexton make the sight lap??? AC for the TQ again?? Ozzy gonna crush???

Yes please, all of it.

Trickamoto

Posts: 97

Joined: 2/6/2018

Location: Beverly Hills, CA USA

1/19/2021 10:36 AM

Yeah what’s going on with race day life? It’s not there.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 24566

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/19/2021 10:37 AM

Trickamoto wrote:

Yeah what’s going on with race day life? It’s not there.

Live show starts in an hour.

