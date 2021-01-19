Houston 2 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
30 minutes until free practice starts!
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Edited Date/Time:
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
I’ll be in and out throughout the afternoon since I’m at work.
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Raceday Live says 7 hours?
For the fantasy players, Jess Pettis is sitting out this round.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Track Walk
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
tek14 wrote:
Raceday Live says 7 hours?
-MAVERICK- wrote:
2:30pm Eastern time.
So it really starts in 2 hours time? not 7?
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Track Walk
Track looks so narrow again. They should just add one meter(3 feet?) on wide to let people race not follow.
tek14 wrote:
Raceday Live says 7 hours?
-MAVERICK- wrote:
2:30pm Eastern time.
tek14 wrote:
So it really starts in 2 hours time? not 7?
Practice starts in 10 minutes.
Qualifying should start in just over 1h30 minutes.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
HOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOWAAAAAAAAAAAAaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!!! Love this mid week thang.
2-strokes forever
This crazy Tuesday race....... I'M IN!!!! Can't wait... super stoked!! can't thank all the sponsors enough!! Or God... or mom or dad........ LOL
Here's to some great racing tonight....! Can ET get a start?? Where's Lil Deuce at??? El Hombre gonna show up??? Can Sexton make the sight lap??? AC for the TQ again?? Ozzy gonna crush???
www.bettercallsaul.com
Die Antwoord
Edited Date/Time:
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
I'm confused about raceday live starting in 6+ hours.
Edited Date/Time:
Oh man....we know the Yammis look great with a red plate....but the GasGas looks freaking amazing.... Thanks Mav!
Hopin he holds it.
2-strokes forever
Sand section added.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Trips me out seeing the 29 Yamaha. I guess because I often see Shorty riding and racing in Texas on a very similar looking bike.
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Sand section added.
Sand section looks like it'll be a good addition to the track!
foreman52 wrote:
They had same problem on houston 1. They did correct clock just before it started...
Live timing is up!
Edited Date/Time:
Turn before the triple will be the one to watch for tonight's races. I suspect some stuffs and doubling.
scrubbin wrote:
Live timing is up!
Yep, seeing 250B on the clock for practice now.
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
ZachO fan! ZO16
TG243 fan!
250 B Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Have they changed the format for RaceDay Live during a weekday? On the weekend we watched practice qualifying etc.
Track is going to be fast... Even faster than Saturday.
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
ZachO fan! ZO16
TG243 fan!
gt80rider wrote:
This crazy Tuesday race....... I'M IN!!!! Can't wait... super stoked!! can't thank all the sponsors enough!! Or God... or mom or dad........ LOL
Here's to some great racing tonight....! Can ET get a start?? Where's Lil Deuce at??? El Hombre gonna show up??? Can Sexton make the sight lap??? AC for the TQ again?? Ozzy gonna crush???
Yes please, all of it.
Yeah what’s going on with race day life? It’s not there.
Trickamoto wrote:
Yeah what’s going on with race day life? It’s not there.
Live show starts in an hour.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."