Glendale Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Bench Racing
GD2

GD2

Posts: 8054

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/25/2020 9:25 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/25/2020 9:27 AM



35-ish minutes until free practice!

Reese95w

Reese95w

Posts: 9767

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

1/25/2020 9:26 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/25/2020 9:27 AM

Holeshot Bitches!

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

GD2

GD2

Posts: 8054

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/25/2020 9:27 AM



MXWebmaster

MXWebmaster

Posts: 327

Joined: 6/19/2017

Location: South Central, TX USA

1/25/2020 9:31 AM

Can't wait for tonight. This year has been bad-ass so far. Hope we get another good one tonight.

str8line

str8line

Posts: 525

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

1/25/2020 9:39 AM

Oh yeah baby! Just purchased NBC Gold Pass since it's not on TV tonight. Pumped for SX and MX action in 2020.

FeetUp

FeetUp

Posts: 219

Joined: 12/4/2007

Location: Santa Maria, CA USA

1/25/2020 9:40 AM

Good morning ladies.... Let's go racing

My favorite rider is K.C Carlyle

philG

philG

Posts: 5719

Joined: 5/12/2012

Location: GBR

1/25/2020 9:46 AM

In.. Love and Hate the Triple Crowns in Equal measures.. but 6 races that matter is better than 2 ..

downard254

downard254

Posts: 3600

Joined: 12/10/2012

Location: Bremen, OH USA

1/25/2020 9:51 AM

Reese95w wrote:

Holeshot Bitches!

I'd of had you, but I forgot to turn my gas on. Damn it!

feelit2morrow

feelit2morrow

Posts: 499

Joined: 4/4/2017

Location: IN, USA

1/25/2020 9:55 AM

Is the free practice available for viewing anywhere? I know the timed practices are on gold, but it doesn't start until later.

2018 CRF250R

str8line

str8line

Posts: 525

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

1/25/2020 9:56 AM

1. Tomac

2. Webb

3. Roczen

mgifracing

mgifracing

Posts: 1222

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Wichita, KS USA

1/25/2020 10:01 AM

Doesn't make much sense to have the triple crown tape delayed. weird angle they're going with there. Have to go donate some plasma and try to get Gold before the night show lol

Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.

PEPE001

PEPE001

Posts: 636

Joined: 3/4/2015

Location: Acworth, GA USA

1/25/2020 10:13 AM

No live timing for free practice?

GD2

GD2

Posts: 8054

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/25/2020 10:14 AM

PEPE001 wrote:

No live timing for free practice?

Live timing is working for me.

PEPE001

PEPE001

Posts: 636

Joined: 3/4/2015

Location: Acworth, GA USA

1/25/2020 10:15 AM

PEPE001 wrote:

No live timing for free practice?

GD2 wrote:

Live timing is working for me.

On now as well maybe just A and B no Group C.

-MAVERICK-

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 19705

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/25/2020 10:18 AM

Time to move on people...

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

str8line

str8line

Posts: 525

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

1/25/2020 10:18 AM

250 A practice about to begin.

str8line

str8line

Posts: 525

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

1/25/2020 10:20 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Time to move on people...


Doesn't show the shank in CC's hand.
GD2

GD2

Posts: 8054

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/25/2020 10:20 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/25/2020 10:20 AM

250 B Free Practice:

tek14

tek14

Posts: 2311

Joined: 1/26/2014

Location: FIN

1/25/2020 10:21 AM

1 Ferrandis/Tomac
2 Cooper/Adam
3 Mosiman/Anderson

mac3-d

mac3-d

Posts: 900

Joined: 4/16/2010

Location: IRL

1/25/2020 10:23 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Time to move on people...

str8line wrote:
Doesn't show the shank in CC's hand.

Wow I thought Craig was tall

gt80rider

gt80rider

Posts: 4302

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

1/25/2020 10:24 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Time to move on people...

I see that as the calm before the storm....

str8line

str8line

Posts: 525

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

1/25/2020 10:26 AM

This track looks so good. Fast and furious action coming tonight.

GD2

GD2

Posts: 8054

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/25/2020 10:31 AM

250 A Free Practice:

str8line

str8line

Posts: 525

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

1/25/2020 10:33 AM

Bet Webb is fast off the bat today.

bh84

bh84

Posts: 1089

Joined: 8/20/2012

Location: CAN

1/25/2020 10:37 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Time to move on people...

Ferrandis visited the Geico rig earlier today

Washed up Canadian ex-pro couch racer. Selling bikes for a living

2008 KTM 525XC
2009 KTM 450SX
2016 YFZ450R


str8line

str8line

Posts: 525

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

1/25/2020 10:38 AM

Can AC keep his streak of leading all but one practice and qualifying in 2020 alive?

str8line

str8line

Posts: 525

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

1/25/2020 10:39 AM

Kroc to the top with just over a minute to go.

bvm111

bvm111

Posts: 6912

Joined: 7/1/2008

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

1/25/2020 10:39 AM

At the hotel, just rolled out of bed with a decent enough headache to remind me I can’t drink like a 25 year old anymore. I am sore, bruised, and scraped up from my first wreck in a couple years while riding at Canyon Raceway yesterday... yes it was a stupid beginner move and I feel even stupider, yes stupider! However, we will be at the stadium in a few hours to limp through the pits and start the day, I’m sure there will be more adult beverages to dull the pain... super excited to watch the Triple Crown live and see some awesome racing!

Never try to argue with idiots; they will only bring you down to their level.....and being more experienced, they will beat you at their own game!


2006 KX250


2006 KX250

str8line

str8line

Posts: 525

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

1/25/2020 10:39 AM

AC to the top.

CivBars

CivBars

Posts: 933

Joined: 4/13/2019

Location: AZ, USA

1/25/2020 10:39 AM

str8line wrote:

1. Tomac

2. Webb

3. Roczen

Is this for qualifying or the overall?

