Glendale Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

At the hotel, just rolled out of bed with a decent enough headache to remind me I can’t drink like a 25 year old anymore. I am sore, bruised, and scraped up from my first wreck in a couple years while riding at Canyon Raceway yesterday... yes it was a stupid beginner move and I feel even stupider, yes stupider! However, we will be at the stadium in a few hours to limp through the pits and start the day, I’m sure there will be more adult beverages to dull the pain... super excited to watch the Triple Crown live and see some awesome racing!