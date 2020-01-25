Glendale Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
35-ish minutes until free practice!
Holeshot Bitches!
Can't wait for tonight. This year has been bad-ass so far. Hope we get another good one tonight.
Oh yeah baby! Just purchased NBC Gold Pass since it's not on TV tonight. Pumped for SX and MX action in 2020.
Good morning ladies.... Let's go racing
My favorite rider is K.C Carlyle
In.. Love and Hate the Triple Crowns in Equal measures.. but 6 races that matter is better than 2 ..
Is the free practice available for viewing anywhere? I know the timed practices are on gold, but it doesn't start until later.
1. Tomac
2. Webb
3. Roczen
Doesn't make much sense to have the triple crown tape delayed. weird angle they're going with there. Have to go donate some plasma and try to get Gold before the night show lol
No live timing for free practice?
Live timing is working for me.
Time to move on people...
250 A practice about to begin.
250 B Free Practice:
1 Ferrandis/Tomac
2 Cooper/Adam
3 Mosiman/Anderson
str8line wrote:
Doesn't show the shank in CC's hand.
Wow I thought Craig was tall
I see that as the calm before the storm....
This track looks so good. Fast and furious action coming tonight.
250 A Free Practice:
Bet Webb is fast off the bat today.
Ferrandis visited the Geico rig earlier today
Can AC keep his streak of leading all but one practice and qualifying in 2020 alive?
Kroc to the top with just over a minute to go.
At the hotel, just rolled out of bed with a decent enough headache to remind me I can’t drink like a 25 year old anymore. I am sore, bruised, and scraped up from my first wreck in a couple years while riding at Canyon Raceway yesterday... yes it was a stupid beginner move and I feel even stupider, yes stupider! However, we will be at the stadium in a few hours to limp through the pits and start the day, I’m sure there will be more adult beverages to dull the pain... super excited to watch the Triple Crown live and see some awesome racing!
AC to the top.